The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology & Why They're So Irresistible

Ever wonder why you're so compelling?

By Tasdid Alvi

Each and every one of us is unique and has something "special" that makes us attractive and stand out from the rest.

Our zodiac signs can determine our characteristics and even our personalities, and with a little help from astrology, we can learn so many things about someone's behavior to discover their likes, dislikes, as well as their positive and negative traits.

But what is the most attractive zodiac sign? The answer is hotly contested.

Horoscopes are an incredibly fun way to learn more about ourselves and the people around us, especially when it comes to the qualities that can attract friends or romantic interests.

Interested in finding out more about your crush and what makes them tick? Here are the most attractive zodiac signs and what makes them so hard to resist.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Your passion

Those born under the sign of Aries are extremely passionate, impulsive, determined, and highly independent.

Aries are usually very charming and attractive, and they're certainly the most passionate lovers in astrology. They're confident, stubborn, require constant movement, and are not afraid to chase after what they want in life.

The fierce passion they carry makes them completely irresistible to the other zodiac signs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your success

Is there anything sexier than a woman or a man who knows how to get the job done right?

Taureans are humble but determined to succeed, and because of their perseverance and stubbornness, they tend to be excellent leaders in any industry.

Those born under the sign of Taurus are loyal but also very generous people who love to be surrounded by beautiful things. They also enjoy pampering their loved ones.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Your wisdom

People born under the sign of Gemini are incredibly smart, adaptable, curious, and easy-going. Geminis are one of the most attractive zodiac signs because they're great storytellers and even better friends.

If you have to cancel your plans or things didn't work out as planned, Geminis will totally understand. And this amazing trait makes them one of the best signs to be friends with.

People love their bubbly personality and enthusiasm for learning. However, you must be careful because even though they're charming, these people tend to have sharp tongues.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your spontaneity

Those who are born under the sign of Cancer tend to be very sentimental, caring and loving, and it's really hard not to fall in love with them.

They're spontaneous, quite unpredictable, and they genuinely care about everyone in their life. They're very supportive and always want to help others achieve whatever they're after.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Your charm

Leos are naturally charming and enthusiastic people, and these are their two most desirable qualities.

These individuals are born stars — they're always in the spotlight and their enthusiasm is contagious. There's no doubt that Leos are charming and radiate warmth, but these attention seekers can be egotistical and manipulative at times.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Your intelligence

Those born under the Virgo sign are communicative, sensitive, organized, and supportive people, always there to lend a helping hand or solve a problem.

Intelligence is Virgo's most attractive trait. There's nothing sexier than someone who isn't afraid of challenges and likes to take problems head-on.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Your sensitivity

Libras are highly sensitive and diplomatic people who seek peace, balance, and harmony.

They're always aware of how others are feeling. Libras will be there for you when you need help or support, but they will also be there when you want to debate emotional or philosophical problems.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Your mystery

Scorpios are known as intense and mysterious people who will rock your world and then leave you on the side of the road wondering what happened. Their dark and mysterious side is attractive to the other zodiac signs.

Another desirable trait of Scorpios is their passion about their beliefs. These people are not afraid to say their opinion and will always fight for what they believe is right.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Your kindness

People find Sagittarius' kindness and spontaneity super-attractive.

These individuals are gentle, free-spirited, fun-loving, kind, and adventurous. They're very active and energetic people who value honesty and can always come up with new fun ideas or new adventures to fill up their time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Your drive

Capricorns are known for their quiet personalities; however, even though they are silent, they're incredibly focused, persistent and determined to succeed in every area of their life.

They remain firm in their beliefs and values, and they can be tough to get to open up.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Your quirkiness

Those born under the sign of Aquarius tend to be very attractive for their quirkiness.

These people usually see life differently than others, and they're most attractive when they're in their element. Aquarius is extremely loving and supportive, and they will stick by your side no matter how tough things get.

Their friendly attitude makes them absolutely irresistible.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Your flexibility

Pisces are highly emotional, flexible people. They're great listeners, so when you have a problem, they will listen without judging or interrupting, and give the best advice.

Even though they may be naive at times, Pisceans have old souls and are very wise, so they will not let others walk all over them easily.

