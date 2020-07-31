Brainiacs ahead!

Is there one zodiac sign that is the smartest of them all? It depends on what type of intelligence you are looking for.

How does one measure the intelligence of another person? Do you test their knowledge with standardized tests? Or do you test their primal instincts when they are placed in life or death situations?

Which zodiac sign is the smartest?

The answer is infinite and I do not think we will ever be able to determine a zodiac sign's intellect based on one test or dangerous circumstance.

But at the end of the day, Sagittarius rules them all.

Not only does the Sagittarius zodiac sign appreciate the world in its entirety, but the Sagittarius will do everything in their power to fight for the rights of those who are wrongly targeted.

Once a Sagittarius is fully developed and has a true sense of themself and the world, their spiritual world will also open up and they will know what is good and what is bad.

Intelligence is not only measured by one's capability of solving basic arithmetic but knowing that there are bigger issues than their own that needs to be accounted for.

Our hats go off to you, Sagittarius. You truly are a star!

But other zodiac signs are smart too, and they may not be a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Whenever we think of the geniuses of our history and modern-day era, we think of greats like Albert Einstein, master of mathematics, Neil deGrasse Tyson, the most well-known astrophysicist, and many, many more!

Anyone who uses their logic to solve problems (ie equations, measurements, etc.) is intelligent.

Respectfully, anyone who is so emotionally in tune with the world and those living in it is just as intelligent.

The point is, we can't measure intelligence solely on solving difficult math problems.

According to Howard Gardner's Theory of Multiple Intelligences, he suggests there are other categories of learning than the original three we are familiar with— visual, auditory, kinesthetic.

Gardner has found that there are a total of nine intelligences and they are:

verbal-linguistic

logical-mathematical

spatial-visual

bodily-kinesthetic

musical, interpersonal

intrapersonal

naturalist, and

existential

Have you ever wondered if your zodiac sign is the prettiest or the funniest? How about the smartest of them all?

Here's which zodiac sign could be the smartest, according to astrology:

So if you just so happened to stumble upon this article in hopes of finding out if your zodiac sign is the smartest, you're still in the right place!

Sit tight and strap in. The answer is (way) down below.

Smartest zodiac signs — Aries: March 20- April 19

It is no doubt that the Aries zodiac sign has bodily-kinaesthetic intelligence.

This can be seen through their fearless attempts of showing off their psychical skills.

These people know how to adjust their energy, stamina, and flexibility during any moment that body strength is needed.

For example, Sloane Stephens is one of the truest Aries of them all! Stephens is such a smart Aries zodiac sign.

She is currently ranked NO. 37 in the Women's Tennis Association and has won six singles titles.

She even defeated Serena Williams in 2013 during the semifinals of the Australian Open! Sloane used her physical abilities to outsmart an actual legend in the tennis world.

Smartest zodiac signs — Taurus: April 20- May 20

The Taurus also has bodily-kinaesthetic intelligence.

Like the ram, the bull loves to show off their intellect through their physical skills that allow them to be one step ahead of most people.

Taurus' know that their physical traits are going to lead to financial successes or a life of romance.

One of the notable Taurus' who was widely known for their hot bod and successes is none other than Bettie Page.

Page was known as the 50s ultimate pin-up girl who won the hearts (and eyes) of everyone.

Her striking appearance led her to a life full of the finer things (much to a Taurus' true desire).

Page knew she had an amazing figure and beautiful face and used it to her advantage to make a name for herself.

Smartest zodiac signs — Gemini: May 21- June 20

Because of their amazing communication skills, Gemini's fall under verbal-linguistic intelligence.

They have a better understanding of literature and spoken language than most of the zodiac signs.

These are the kind of people who know how to capture someone's attention because of how much knowledge they learn to absorb and memorize.

If we're talking about famous Geminis, we'd be insane not to mention the ultimate Gem out there. Mr. West is in the building!

Kanye West is undoubtedly one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.

His way of words from lyricism to speaking out against political tyrannies is what makes him a true Gemini.

One minute he's smiling, the next he's frowning. How much more of a Gem can you get?

Smartest zodiac signs — Cancer: June 21- July 22

Cancer zodiac signs have interpersonal intelligence.

This means they latch onto someone else's emotions and are sensitive to whatever it is the other person is going through.

They work extremely well with others and oftentimes work in fields such as politics, education, and management.

When I think of a famous Cancer, my mind immediately goes to Lana Del Ray.

Her music and poetry give us an inside look of the mind and heart of a true Cancer.

Romance, melancholia, anguish, all of the notable personality traits of the crab. Ray uses her past traumas to help heal her audience in the best way she knows how.

Smartest zodiac signs — Leo: July 23- August 22

Leo's are often regarded as one of the smartest zodiac signs.

This is probably because of their intrapersonal intelligence!

They know their strengths just as well as they know their limits which allow them to have a deeper inner connection with themselves and their thoughts.

When they know something they're going after is attainable, they will not stop until victory is theirs and vise versa.

David Dobrik is a Leo which comes to no one's surprise!

Dobrik is a Slovakian YouTuber who is known for performing some of the wildest, outlandish acts in his videos along with his crew, the Vlog Squad.

Some of the craziest videos he's done range from creating the world's biggest foam experiment to buying his best friend a Lamborghini. Sounds about Leo to me!

Smartest zodiac signs — Virgo: August 23- September 22

Virgo knows how to figure their way in and out of equations with ease.

That is because of their logical-mathematical intelligence.

They use their logic to solve the toughest equations and use their wisdom in almost everything to truly understand the grand scheme of things.

A Virgo is a master of perfectionism, and who else other than Beyoncé can do just that?

Beyoncé Knowles is the greatest performer of our generation and she has proven time and time again why she is the queen of, well, damn near everything.

With over 80 wins that range from Golden Globes to Primetime Emmy Awards to Billboard Music Awards, Queen Bey needs no introduction.

Smartest zodiac signs — Libra: September 23- October 22

Their love of music makes the Libra fall under musical intelligence.

Not every Libra is a musician or singer, but they know how to appreciate harmonies and melodies of different forms of music.

These are the real masters of learning new song lyrics in a day!

One of my favorite Libras in the world is Donald Glover otherwise known as Childish Gambino.

He is an actor, writer, comedian, and rapper. His music is amazing and his unique sound makes him one of the best Libras you will ever know!

Childish Gambino knows how to mix multiple elements into a song and create a perfect melody that you will find yourself randomly humming.

Smartest zodiac signs — Scorpio: October 23- November 21

Scorpio's fall under visual-spatial intelligence.

They have a gift of knowingly recognizing someone's personality without doing much thinking.

Their natural instincts or sixth sense comes in handy when they are involved with new people.

Who other than Drake can be the most Scorpio scorpion?

We all know how much this Canadian singer and rapper can use his craft to express his disdain toward anyone who wrongs him.

His discography would not be as popular as it is had it not been for the hits that make us want to text our exes.

Marvin's Room? Pour me up and watch me cry.

Smartest zodiac signs — Sagittarius: November 22- December 21

These zodiac signs are in tune with themselves in all spiritual forms.

That is why they are placed in the existential intelligence group.

Sagittarius loves talking about life beyond our existence and questions the human experience most of the time they are talking with anyone.

The best person to represent the Sagittarius is Nadine Gordimer.

She is a renowned writer, political activist, and was the recipient of the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1991.

Her work has been regarded as an amazing effort toward philanthropy and apartheid, especially in her native South Africa.

Smartest zodiac signs — Capricorn: December 22- January 19

Like the Virgo, Capricorns have logical-mathematical intelligence.

They need solid evidence and reliable facts to prove something true before they jump to conclusions.

This is perfect for when a Capricorn is confronted with a real-life problem or a tricky technical error.

Diane Sawyer is an American journalist who is the embodiment of a Capricorn.

As a journalist, Sawyer's job is to literally gather the facts of a situation before issuing a public statement about it.

She has spent most of her career problem solving and getting to the root of all situations that present themselves to her.

Smartest zodiac signs — Aquarius: January 22- February 19

Aquarius falls in the naturalistic intelligence category.

They understand that everything in nature works in tune with one another and have a sensitive nature to them.

Jahseh Ricardo, otherwise known as XXXtentacion, was an American rapper who had a controversial career.

He was an artist who knew that some of his actions and words would create a disruption in those who listened. But his later music showed a complete 180 and how deeply this Aquarius felt for himself and everyone around him.

Smartest zodiac signs — Pisces: February 19- March 20

Finally, the Pisces has an interpersonal intelligence as well as the Cancer.

They know when someone is hurting and will go to the ends of the earth to make sure their friend is okay.

They love meeting new people and experiencing new things!

Rihanna is one of the most popular Pisces out here! We all know how beautiful and talented she truly is, but it is her personality that makes our hearts melt.

Launching her inclusive, iconic makeup brand, Fenty Beauty showed just how much she cares for everyone no matter their color or gender.

Rihanna has her feet in every water and has proved to us that music is not her only forte. She is the creator of FENTY, a luxury fashion line, and SavagexFenty, a lingerie line.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, love and relationships, and spirituality topics.