The Secret To Manifesting Using Your Mercury Sign

Mercury is the planet of intelligence and speed in astrology. It rules your mind and how you think. According to the Law of Attraction, your thoughts create your reality. That's why using your Mercury sign for manifestations can quickly (and easily) bring your manifestations to life. It gives you a shortcut to prevent pessimism and disbelief from ruining your rituals. And also hands you the exact way you can have more faith and belief in what you are doing.

The secret to successfully manifesting with your Mercury sign

Manifesting with Aries Mercury

If you have Mercury in Aries, your mind connects the dots easily and is quick at coming up with solutions, especially to novel problems. You may also be bold, straightforward, and fearless. But sometimes people with Aries Mercury jump to conclusions prematurely. The best way to manifest using an Aries Mercury is to act instinctively. If you want to find love and suddenly feel like joining a speed-dating event, go for it. If you want to make more money and get the urge to apply for a part-time job somewhere, do it. Aries is a very me-centric zodiac, so focusing on why your manifestation is so important to you is the best thing to do. It will align your instincts with your manifestations and bring you lightning-quick ideas and inspirations.

Manifesting with Taurus Mercury

If you have Mercury in Taurus, you like to be measured in your approach and know what you are doing before you commit to something. You are very practical and result-oriented. But you also love aesthetically pleasing things and vistas. You also love poetry and creative works that engage your senses. To manifest using your Taurus Mercury, do an intention-setting exercise and journal why you want to manifest what you want. Then, do a visualization meditation or scripting manifestation to allow your senses to make it real. It will also show you the quickest path to bringing your manifestation to life.

Manifesting with Gemini Mercury

Mercury is the ruler of Gemini, so those who have Mercury in Gemini are naturally gifted in the intellectual department. They are quick-witted, fast talkers, fast learners, and good with their words. Some even lie so well that people think they are telling the truth. To manifest using your Gemini Mercury, bring magic into your manifestation. Making up an elaborate ritual with bells and whistles will awaken your love for drama and help you remind yourself that everything seems impossible at first until it isn't. Your childlike wonder and love for your creation will add power to your manifestation.

Manifesting with Cancer Mercury

If you have Mercury in Cancer, your mind works in a sedate manner. You may even find it difficult to focus and easy to slip into daydreams. You are very intuitive, though. Some people with a Cancer Mercury learn things more slowly and need to connect the lessons to events and essences to retain them in their minds. The best way to manifest with a Cancer Mercury is through dream-state meditation. It's a type of visualization technique where you lie down and close your eyes before allowing yourself to imagine what your life would be like when your manifestation comes true. If you fall asleep, great! Your dreams will sometimes give you clues as to how to bring your manifestation to life, or if it needs to be tweaked a bit.

Manifesting with Leo Mercury

If you have Mercury in Leo, you will never stop until you become the best in the world in something. You may also find it easy to mingle in places where power congregates. Your intelligence is a matter of pride for you and you don't like feeling like a fool or not knowing something important in the presence of other people. To manifest using a Leo Mercury, anchor your desire to yourself and your reputation. How will it contribute to your greatness? Why is this manifestation so important for your ultimate goal in life? And then anchor this to a gemstone and wear it on your person. The more important the gemstone feels to you, the more powerful your manifestation will be. It's not about the price of the stone though. Just make sure the artistry surrounding it makes the experience regal and significant.

Manifesting with Virgo Mercury

Mercury is the ruler of Virgo (along with Gemini). Those with Mercury in Virgo are incredibly intelligent and highly analytical. They prefer to deal with numbers and statistics over unfounded assumptions. They are also very good at coming up with ingenious solutions to problems. To manifest using a Virgo Mercury, keep your manifestation private from the world. This includes your close friends and colleagues. Think of it as isolating the experiment to prevent contamination from external sources. Then focus on the heart of your manifestation. For example, if you want to manifest a romantic partner, ask yourself why. The answer may be that you are feeling lonely, or you want to experience an extraordinary romance, or you want someone to share memes and reels with you on social media. The heart of your manifestation will tell you exactly what you need to bring your manifestation to life. And it will prevent you from getting distracted by the unimportant.

Manifesting with Libra Mercury

If you have Mercury in Libra, you have a very sound and analytical mind. You like to consider all sides of the story and gather information from all sources before you arrive at a conclusion. You don't like to jump into action without understanding the impact and consequences. The best way to manifest using a Libra Mercury is through manifestation rituals. Beauty and symmetry will add power to your manifestation. For example, if you want to manifest success and wealth, carry four coins with you that represent the “four corners of the world” (the four quadrants divided by the equator and the prime meridian).

Manifesting with Scorpio Mercury

If you have Mercury in Scorpio, your mind can easily slip into deep rabbit holes of investigation. You like digging up secrets and information that's out of reach. You may even be attracted to occult knowledge. The best way to manifest using a Scorpio Mercury is by coupling a journaling exercise with a scripting technique. Ask yourself why you want to manifest what you desire. Dig up the internal need hiding in your unconscious or subconscious mind. And then use scripting manifestation to write a story of your life once you have your manifestation... and then keep extending it. Your natural intuition will reveal to you potential problems you may face if you have what you want, or extraordinary things that might happen that you were not aware of. If the story fulfills your innermost need, keep scripting. If not, you need to tweak what you want to manifest.

Manifesting with Sagittarius Mercury

If you have Mercury in Sagittarius, your mind likes to be uninhibited. You sometimes jump from one subject to another and can go off on tangents. But this makes you an interesting conversation partner. To manifest using a Sagittarius Mercury, ground your desires into a “dream.” As in, make it larger-than-life. Something that will impact you in a significant way. The more inspired you feel to bring your manifestation to life, the faster your mind will work to make that happen.

Manifesting with Capricorn Mercury

If you have Mercury in Capricorn, your intelligence is grounded in reality and what's practically possible in the current timeline. You are open to new technology improving standards of operation or giving you more tools in the future, but you are not the type to build your life and strategy around the non-existent. To manifest using a Capricorn Mercury, it's important to ground your desire in the here and now, whatever that means specifically for your life. For example, if you want to become an astronaut one day and manifest a trip to the Moon or the International Space Station, ask yourself if that dream is realistic given your current educational qualifications and monetary power. Once you know the answer, your mind will help you figure out how to overcome the obstacles or change your manifestation to the thing that's truly at the heart of your desire.

Manifesting with Aquarius Mercury

If you have Mercury in Aquarius, your mind is always lost in the future and the potential of whatever you are working on. You may be the type to produce one song and imagine it going viral on the internet and inspiring a new generation of art and music. To manifest using an Aquarius Mercury, lean into the power of vision boards to bring your manifestation to life. You can also use the scrapbooking technique or use some kind of art or scripting to help you with your wish.

Manifesting with Pisces Mercury

If you have Mercury in Pisces, your mind can feel like it's slightly fuzzy at all times. Almost like you are connected to both this world and the beyond simultaneously. You may even be the type to randomly get inspired ideas and thoughts that lead you down a rabbit hole of discovery or daydreams. To manifest using a Pisces Mercury, it's important to lean into the power of your creativity and emotions. Create an elaborate manifestation ritual that seems to almost flow out of you when you think about what you want to manifest. Don't worry about whether you are doing it right or wrong. Let your inner child come out and play. Add music, lighting, and scents to enhance the power of your manifestation.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader and YouTuber, obsessed with charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She focuses her writing on astrology, tarot and spirtuality and her work has been featured on YourTango and MSN.