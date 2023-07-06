Love is a universal language and our natal charts can show how we behave in romantic relationships. The Ascendant, Sun, Moon, Mars, and Venus signs can show how we express our devotion to our romantic partners.

Each sign has a unique way of showing their love and in relationships, those characteristics are more enhanced. We all have something to offer and teach to our current or potential romantic partners.

What each zodiac sign can teach you about love

What Aries can teach you about love

Bold and passionate, Aries can surprisingly teach their partner how to feel their emotions and not shy away from them. Their partner can grow to become stronger and as bold as the Aries, speaking up for themselves and becoming more empowered.

What Taurus can teach you about love

Dependable and romantic, they teach their partner about responsibility and patience. Their partner will need to mature and shower them with occasional trips, presents, and unconditional love. They want someone they can trust and who will stay by their side for the long run.

What Gemini can teach you about love

Curious and exciting, their partner will learn how to be more open with their communication. Gemini will teach their partner new ways to love. Their bond can be playful and filled with joy at the beginning but with time things get more serious and emotional. It is a relationship that evolves and gets deeper with time.

What Cancer can teach you about love

Compassionate and nurturing, these folks will teach their partners about empathy and compassion. They represent home and safety. It is difficult for their past partners to forget them since Cancer will teach them what it means to be in love and how to treat a partner with care.

What Leo can teach you about love

Leo has a knack for teaching pride and honor. Leos will boost their partner's self-esteem. Leo takes pride in their partner and enjoys showing them off to the world. Leo knows how to make their romance feel like a movie. They will encourage their partner to love themselves and this is the most valuable lesson that anyone can receive.

What Virgo can teach you about love

Practical and devoted, although they may not be very expressive with their love, a Virgo will show their partner what it means to truly care and listen. Virgos bring practicality to the table and show their love to their partners through acts of service. They honor their partners and show their love through small details and acts of kindness.

What Libra can teach you about love

Loyal and charming, nobody knows how to prioritize their partners like a Libra. Libras need to protect their boundaries if their partners are not reciprocating the same energy. They go out of their way, especially in romantic relationships. Ruled by Venus, these people will teach their partners what it means to be selfless and to give their all in a relationship.

What Scorpio can teach you about love

Fiery and faithful, this is a sign that will teach others about devotion and true love. Loyalty is important and will be one of the main themes of all their relationships. Scorpios love to be in love, but only when they are in a healthy relationship. A partner that earns their heart will be embraced with unconditional love and care.

What Sagittarius can teach you about love

Adventurous and free, Sagittarius is not codependent, so their partners must embrace freedom in the relationship. They are passionate about learning and exploring. Sagittarius will push their partners out of their comfort zone and show them the world through a different lens.

What Capricorn can teach you about love

Capricorns are natural teachers of responsibility and structure. Capricorns help their partners mature and be more comfortable with rules. Capricorns will show their partners what it means to be in a steady and dependable relationship. Their partner will be comforted by their presence because Capricorns are protectors when they are in love.

What Aquarius can teach you about love

Courageous and liberated, Aquarius will help you become more independent whether you like it or not. They will also show you how to trust yourself. It is a relationship that can bring uncertainty and unpredictability. Aquarius likes excitement and they want a partner that will be their best friend; always ready for the next adventure.

What Pisces can teach you about love

Amorous and playful, Pisces understands what it means to show love because Venus is exalted in this sign. Their love is unmatched and they will go above and beyond to protect and care for their partners. Pisces brings magic, mystery, nostalgia, and excitement to their relationships. Being in a relationship with them can feel like a surreal fairytale unless their hearts are broken because they can unleash chaos.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.