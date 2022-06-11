This week light and clarity returns illuminating the path ahead and the intuitive knowing that has always been there.

You have been processing and moving through a lot since the beginning of April.

Eclipse Season provided a time for you to clearly see where you are hanging onto what you have already outgrown.

Made confusing by Mercury retrograde you then had to deal with and discuss issues from the past that had come up for clearing for you.

None of this felt like it provided a clear path forward even if some valuable information came up.

During this time, you waited for something to appear or occur that would hopefully make it, so you did not have to do the necessary work for this next chapter.

You hoped that your free will would be restricted, and you would just magically appear where and with whom you were meant to.

But now you are seeing things differently this week, recognizing what a blessing it is to be able to make choices that directly reflect what you have learned.

As Mercury shifts into Gemini, it feels like this becomes the lucky ace in your pocket.

It is the realization that there is no rush to anything, yet confident in that you are the one that can shape the future according to your desires and dreams.

When you release the feeling that there is any rush you allow yourself to welcome in the truth of what your heart has already decided.

And as the Full Moon in Sagittarius rises midweek you might just see that suddenly the truth no longer seems like a burden, but a gift that can set you free.

Here's the luckiest day of the week for all zodiac signs, June 13 – June 19, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 14th

As a fellow fire sign, this Full Moon in Sagittarius will inspire you big time to step up into your own power. Do not try to be someone that you are not. You feel most like yourself when you let yourself be bold and act as you feel called to.

Do not be afraid to ruffle some feathers this week if it means you own your own worth and the ability to call it as you see it.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 18th

Venus in your sign of Taurus today crosses paths with Saturn in Aquarius currently in retrograde. This brings in some good luck and positive karma for previous choices and decisions that you have made, especially in relationships.

It is time to embrace all that is good and wonderful in the universe. You have had to evaluate your life recently and, in some ways, start from the ground up to rebuild, now is the time for things to start taking a positive turn.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: Monday, June 13th

Mercury shifts into Gemini today helping you to think through and communicate more clearly. This is an excellent time to start talking about what plans you have been considering lately and to start sharing them with others.

If a presentation of any sort is a possibility today, this would be an excellent day to shine. You will be coordinated with yourself and radiate positive and confident energy. Even if it is just talking things through with a romantic partner, you will still see it filled with ease.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, June 15th

The Moon falls into Capricorn today while the Sun in Gemini unites with Saturn retrograde in Aquarius. This opens your heart to feeling everything more deeply and intuitively. You will also see recognition and karmic rewards from previous decisions made with integrity and truth.

Saturn in retrograde is guaranteeing that it is time for you to start to see things turn around in your life and today is just the beginning.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: Friday, June 17th

The Moon in Aquarius today makes you start seeing yourself in a whole new light. If you have been feeling down on yourself lately, this is the start of finally seeing just how amazing you are.

You should also feel stronger and more competent taking things on which will also help you feel like the universe is finally on your side. Just make sure the people around you are not working against you.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, June 16th

Neptune in Pisces crosses paths with the Sun in Gemini today causing you to act a bit spontaneous. This means that you will be able to act more from your intuition than your ability to overthink so that you let yourself do what is going to bring you greater happiness.

Enjoy this and make sure that you do not talk yourself out of it. Luck is not something you can plan for.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: Sunday, June 19th

You are one of the ruling signs of Venus, the planet of love and money. Today on Taurus, Venus unites with Saturn and Neptune. For you, there is a lot to be grateful for.

When you are grateful for what you have been through and can come out on the other side, you also deserve to celebrate. Today will bring some dreams coming true. Life really is this good and it is safe to let your guard down and simply be happy.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 18th

Make sure you approach today ready to take a risk. The Universe is trying to help you achieve what it is you want to establish as part of this new chapter in your life. But to do that you are going to have to take a risk.

You are surrounded by luck and love right now. Make sure you are seeing things as they truly are and then only entertain the best possible scenario.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 14th

This is your annual Full Moon and this year it is a Super Moon as well. A Super Full Moon means that it is closer to the earth than a regular Moon, this intensifies the energy, so you feel it even more strongly.

A Full Moon in your sign means that you have had six months since your zodiac season and solar return, so it is time to see if where you are now tied into with the dreams and intentions you set back then.

Be relentless in the pursuit of your dreams and make sure you are not procrastinating in the best parts of life.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: Thursday, June 16th

You get the benefit of this Full Moon too as it slides into earthy Capricorn just a short while after it peaks. Use this as an early gift for you to see things as they are in your life instead of allowing yourself to only see what others want you to.

You have the ability for a brand-new way of living life, it is time that you let your truth shine bright and that of everyone in your life. The truth is never wrong.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: Wednesday, June 15th

Sun in Gemini and Saturn retrograde in Aquarius meet up in the sky today bringing some great benefits and opportunities to your life. Take this as an opportunity to see the growth you have achieved and how that affects your life and relationships.

You could not only create the reality that you live within but also truly step out of the shell you used to live within. Take up space and do not be afraid to stand in your healing because that is what will allow you to finally leave behind everything else.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: Saturday, June 18th

You are always able to accomplish whatever it is you put your mind to if you put in the work to achieve it. Today is a chance for the universe to ignite that today and not put off the creation of your dreams. Spend time being practical today and getting lists created and things done.

Research how to make it happen and dedicate yourself to success as if it is guaranteed, that way failure truly will never be an option.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.