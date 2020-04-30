How Each Zodiac Sign Deals With The Hardest Moments Of Their Life

This too shall pass.

As much as we try, our lives aren’t always filled with joy and positivity. Sometimes, things happen that we can’t prepare for, and we’re left feeling devastated and lost.

Holding our heads high can be challenging when all we want is to crawl into bed and cry. But we can learn how to get through hard times by looking to astrology.

Our zodiac signs provide us with good insights into behavior or advice we should follow. They can also give us useful information as to how we approach our darkest days.

Even the most cynical of us might need to look to the zodiac for a fresh perspective on a problem. Here are some patterns your sign might fall into, and how to break them.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When the going gets tough, Aries gets tougher.

You feel frustrated by hardship and tackle your problems head-on. You have a knack for figuring out what you need to overcome adversity. You drive your energy and organizational skills into pursuing a positive outcome.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus values consistency and control.

During hard times, you struggle with disappointment when things don’t turn out as you hoped. You will find solace in your friends and loved ones during tough times, so resist the urge to retreat into yourself. Stock up on comfort food and give into the healing process.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini's dualistic nature can cause them to freeze up in times of crisis as they struggle to choose which of their personalities to follow. This place of inaction slows healing.

Use your creativity and intellect to solve your problems. And don’t shy away from your sociable nature. Returning to your outgoing ways will allow you to lighten the mood with friends.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sensitive and intuitive Cancer will find themselves retreating into their safe space to cope with challenges.

You don’t like to share too much of your personal life, especially when you’re still trying to figure things out for yourself. Don’t be ashamed if you need to shelter yourself for a while. You can take on the world again once you feel ready.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ruled by their pride, Leos push back against hardship.

Like Aries, you face your problems head-on but can often get bogged down as you wonder how you got here. Instead of worrying about the past, channel your can-do attitude and focus on overcoming these trying times.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo is a perfectionist and acts practical in all scenarios.

But that doesn’t mean you have to do everything yourself. Asking for support is not a sign of weakness, and we all need help in hard times.

Instead of criticizing yourself and trying to struggle through it alone, look for comfort in those who care to help ease your burdens.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is an expert at avoiding conflict and keeping the peace, but sometimes imbalances in life are inevitable.

Your discomfort with the unharmonious aspects of life can sometimes cause you to hide from your troubles rather than face up to them. But you have the power to restore balance and should lean into this ability during complicated times.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio is a complex being with a lot of deep emotions, so they feel hardships very intensely.

You struggle with trust, and when your world is turned upside down you often question those around you. Be confident in the relationships you’ve built.

Your friends have your back. Lean into your resilience and remember that dark days will pass.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is great at expressing how they feel, and that will aid their healing immensely.

Talking through what has happened will help you accept and move on. Allow your optimism to shine on, and trust that things will work out. Just don’t be impatient — good things take time!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn is an expert planner, and even in hard times can think things through in a logical, systematic way.

However, sometimes all the planning in the world cannot control the way life goes. Don’t be too hard on yourself if hard times persist. Give yourself a break and try again once you’ve checked in with your needs.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Intellectual Aquarius takes on the challenge of thinking themselves out of rough patches.

You don’t deal well with emotionally-charged situations and might be thinking too clinically when it comes to hard times. It can be tempting to try and fix the world, but nothing will improve if you don’t check in with yourself first.

Pisces (February - March 20)

Pisces is empathetic and an excellent listener, so everyone around them will naturally lean on them when going through hard times.

You have a tendency to focus on healing as a collective, and while this makes you a supportive friend, it has its limits. In order to help others, you need to help yourself first.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, astrology, entertainment and trending topics.