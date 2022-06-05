How The 'Karmic' Saturn Retrograde Effects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope Starting June 6, 2022

Even though we associate the word 'retrograde' with all things upsetting and negative, this transit brings a different kind of upset: the kind that comes when things are balanced out and justice is served.

Saturn is the planet associated with karma, and we can know one thing for certain; over the next few months, we will see karma's equalizing hand at play.

Because the Saturn transit begins in the sign of Aquarius, we'll get off to a good start, as Aquarius brings in a well-needed touch of compassion.

And when we speak of karmic payback, we usually think of it as something drastic. With Saturn retrograde in Aquarius, we will be able to dial down the 'drastic' and work with something more along the lines of just.

Justice is in effect as of now. Justice takes care of it all. We don't seek revenge. We seek justice. Justice balances everything out, so we think of justice as karma.

What goes up must come down. That's the law of relativity. In universal speak, we would say that everything is bound by the Law of Attraction.

That is why actions are balanced in the universe; if we create harmony, we know harmony, and if we create chaos, we will soon know nothing but chaos.

We create our worlds; we are the authors of our own destinies, and each one of us has a karmic debt to pay, one way or another. We will see that karma is in action during Saturn retrograde in Aquarius. Each and every one of us.

Here's how the 'karmic' Saturn retrograde affects each zodiac sign's horoscope starting June 6, 2022.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You lied about something to make yourself seem like a victim, for sympathy, yet you knew exactly what you were doing. You manipulated a situation with falsehoods to get what you wanted, and now you're about to be exposed.

The Saturn retrograde is going to show you who's boss. What you thought you could get away with will not only be taken away from you, it will teach you a lesson for the future: don't assume everyone's an idiot. Some of the folks you are dealing with are quite clever and conniving.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The karmic payback that you're about to experience comes in the form of watching someone in your life get punished for something completely unrelated to you, and yet, you'll get to witness this punishment in action.

This person may even see serious legal battles ahead of them, none of which concern you. Still, you know they are guilty of whatever they're being accused of. Karma is you getting to watch someone who hurt you get put away.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Unfortunately, your Saturn retrograde karmic slap in the face will look like you have come to understand that you are forever alone. You did something wrong to someone, very wrong and cruel, and you thought you could just walk away from it unscathed.

But the universe doesn't work that way, and it seems it's your turn now to pay for the damage you've caused. You really have no idea how harmful you've been. Perhaps this payback will make you recall your acts of emotional cruelty.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Saturn retrograde is a real joker for your payback, Cancer. You'll get to see someone in your life rise to the top of their profession, and it will eat at you.

Why? Because you did everything you possibly could to ruin their chances and jeopardize their position. You stood in someone's way and made life hard for them. Now it's your turn to watch their success as it blossoms over the next few months.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Saturn retrograde has something special in store for you in terms of karmic payback; you're the one who will get to see it, and it will stun you. What comes up is something legal; it looks like you're about to win a lawsuit.

If you were hurt in an accident, you would be getting a heap of money in a settlement. You hadn't expected to see a dime of it, and because you let it go, you got it all in the long run. Your patience delivered karma right into your pocket.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You like to think that you have the power to drive people out of your life when you feel they are no longer needed or if they bother you too much. You'll see this come to life in big ways during Saturn retrograde.

You actually are driving people away, and it's not because you're this awful person, but because you don't deserve to be treated with anything less than respect. Karmic payback, for you, looks like you find the peace you sought after — the kind one can only find when there aren't nagging people around you trying to take it away.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Saturn retrograde in Aquarius will expose you for the liar you are over the next few months. You may think that's no big deal, as liars simply lie again to cover their tracks. You are no match for the ringed planet, and your particular humiliation will be public.

If you messed with someone's heart or lied to them and made them into a fool, holy smokes, Libra, you will pay for that. It might be a good time for you to leave social media, as that's where your public humiliation is going to take place.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You will be able to work with Saturn retrograde to bring about justice for someone you know. Someone close to you was wronged by either an institution or a company, and they never got to see justice. One thing leads to another, and now this person is destitute and asking for your help.

Because you give it, you are now in the running for some good karmic payback. The results are stunning: your friend gets to see justice, and you feel terrific about yourself.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You can never really know how karma will do its work. Still, in your case, karma will look like you breaking free from someone, a family member, that has kept you in chains for the majority of your life. You are about to use Saturn retrograde to get in touch with your hate.

Yes, hate. Nobody thinks this is a good thing, and nobody encourages it, and yet, you need to feel it to heal it, as they say. If you admit to yourself that you hate this person, you'll finally be able to let their memory go. Own your hate so that you can release it in earnest.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have a secret: you don't love the person you're with. In fact, you're sick to death of them, and you've harbored secret desires of vengeance where this person is concerned. You feel so trod upon, so used and abused by this person that your daily life is filled with imaginary revenge scenarios.

Confucius says that when planning revenge, prepare two graves. Saturn retrograde will make sure that if you don't end your relationship amicably, you will go down with the ship. Seek justice, not vengeance, if you want to rise above.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Loneliness is Saturn retrograde's gift to you, and the reason why? You've been selfish. That is all. You have been so self-centered and greedy that you've upset the natural flow of things.

You've started to show such intolerance that you come off as a world-class snob, and while you grow and grow in your snobbery, so too does your karmic debt. What starts as your demanding space turns into spending time alone in that space, with no friends to sort things out with. Loneliness is your karmic payback.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You tend to think you are the authority on everything. You have been turning people off for years now with your elitist attitude, and we've all seen the hissy fits you throw when you don't get your way. You've become a master manipulator, and all that's about to change with Saturn retrograde's influence.

What you once thought you'd get away with not only flies back in your face, you start to understand that you deserve it, which is the biggest payback. You know and ADMITTING you're wrong? Wow, it doesn't get any more karmic than that.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.