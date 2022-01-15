How To Use The Water Manifestation Technique To Make What You Desire Your Reality

We all want our wishes to come true, but did you know you can turn your dreams into reality without waiting for that shooting star?

Manifesting is a practice people use to help them visualize and focus on what they want in order to achieve it.

There are many ways to manifest your deepest desires — one of those ways is the water manifestation technique.

How to Use the Water Manifestation Technique

The water manifestation is a method that requires two cups you'll be able to write on. If you can't visibly write on the cups, you'll also need a piece of paper, tape, and a pen.

Here's how to make it work:

1. Fill one cup with water and label it with your current reality.

For example, if you want to manifest money, label this cup with the amount of money that you currently have in your bank account.

2. Label the empty cup with the reality you wish to create.

Continuing with the money example, you'd label the empty cup with the amount you'd like to see in your bank account.

3. Hold your current reality cup in one hand.

As you hold the cup, imagine how it will feel to achieve what you desire.

4. Pour the contents of the full cup into the empty desired reality cup.

All the while you should be meditating on what you're manifesting and feeling the emotion of achieving it.

5. Drink out of the desired reality cup.

As you do, feel as though your manifestation has already come to be.

The best part about this manifest method? It only takes 3 minutes to complete. So if you find it hard to spend time meditating or really focusing when you're trying to manifest, this is a quick, easy, and concrete way to manifest.

How does the water manifestation technique work?

Manifestation deals with energy that exists despite us not seeing it.

Dr. Masaru Emoto carried out an experiment during the mid-1990s using different samples of water from around the world. He noticed that samples from clean water had beautiful, geometric patterns in the molecules but the samples that were from polluted waters had distorted molecules.

He then exposed the samples to different kinds of music and got similar results. He noticed that samples of water that were exposed to music that took on a more angry approach had deformed molecules and samples of water that were exposed to music with a happier tone had perfect structured molecules.

This relates to this technique because the reason the water molecules change when exposed to different emotions is that the intent is being stored within the water.

When you charge the water with your intent, you impose an energetic memory into its molecules and into the universe.

How does manifesting work in general?

Manifestation is the transmutation of thought into a physical equivalent. Basically, it is the process of taking an idea, dream, goal, or vision and making it into reality

When manifesting, keep in mind these three steps in order to get the most out of it:

1. Establish your purpose.

2. Set yourself up for success.

3. Allow your manifestation in.

Establishing your purpose helps you to get a clear look at a goal so the foundation can stay strong. Setting up success systems helps to keep your spirits lifted along with your vibrations and holding a strong faith, and allowing helps to present opportunities when the timing is right.

The Law of Attraction is closely tied with manifesting.

The Law of Attraction says that energy of the same frequency is attracted to each other. In other words, “like attracts like.”

When it comes to manifesting, the Law of Attraction is the force that brings your desires into your life. Learning to cultivate will help you become a magnet for higher vibrations in your reality and goals.

Since like attracts like, your emotional state will attract people, opportunities, and situations that are aligned with your same goals.

Isabell Tenorio is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, love, and relationship topics.