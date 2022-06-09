A certain kind of irony comes with the week of June 13 - 19, 2022, and this is a weekly rough horoscope for some zodiac signs.

It comes in the form of us feeling truly great about something we've done or are about to do.

Yet, the way we share our joy or pride is either totally obnoxious to those around us, or we're just so off point that we're foolish, as in foolish, and we don't know it. That kind of foolish. This is set up right at the top of the week for us by a tricky little transit called Moon in Sagittarius.

Moon in Sagittarius is like a rush of energy; we feel positive and capable, which is fantastic in theory but what it seems to lead to is this false sense of confidence that isn't can not be backed up by actual truth. Say, for instance, you believe you can create a time machine; sound cool, right?

Well, you might believe it so hard this week that you'll try to make one. You'll end up bankrupting your family and proving to the world that you're too impulsive and cannot be trusted in positions of power.

This brings us the idea of focusing on the wrong thing with so much concentration that people around us start to laugh. If you don't mind being laughed at or made fun of behind your back, then you're probably not one of the zodiac signs mentioned today.

However, suppose you are one of the signs here. In that case, this week will have you battling through Moon trine Mars, a Full Moon in Sagittarius, Moon square Mars (for extra anger-fueled moments of realization), and finally Moon conjunction Saturn.

It's a mixed bag of a week, but the main advice for surviving it is to do your research before claiming you know it all.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes, June 13 - 19, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This week is a dance for you; you'll be weaving in and out of precarious situations. For some reason, you've decided you're the expert in matters requiring someone you clearly are not. You'll have the support of your people around you, all believing that you truly can come through with the goods — whatever 'the goods' are.

What's going on is that you've got a swollen head, thanks to the blissful goofy state that comes with Moon in Sagittarius.

You think you can do things that you cannot, and to boost your confidence, you've incorporated others to stand by you and cheer you on.

At this point, people start to catch on: you're not the person who is going to come up with a solution for the mess that everyone's in this week. You are the entertainment; you'll miss the mark on actually solving something, but you might make your folks laugh simply because you don't stop trying.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You start the week by saying one of the most insensitive things that have ever come out of your mouth, only to follow it up by feeling the worst regret ever. You realize that whatever you've just said has lasting results, and you're not sure you can live this one down.

Your week will be one of a low profile as you try to stay off the radar; the last thing you need this week is to attract any more negative attention.

You figure whatever you said or did will blow over in time. Still, even you surprise yourself with your ability to blurt out insane comments.

Do you have no filter whatsoever? Do you not think before you speak?

This week shows you that it only takes a minute to formulate what you need to say and that you will pay the price of unpopularity if you decide to blurt rather than talk. You are nobody's favorite anything this week, Sagittarius.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You thought you'd be the helpful player and rescuer this week. The only thing you're going to end up doing is helping yourself into a hiding place to avoid being confronted by all those you've 'helped' this week.

This week has you suffering from a false sense of heroism; you like to think of yourself as 'the only person who can find solutions, and with this attitude on lock this week, you'll end up getting yourself into everyone's problems, not to mention a few tag along, to boot.

You can't resist interfering this week, Capricorn. If you keep it up, your pushy advances will not only be rejected, but you'll be known as 'the person who doesn't stop.' You'll be ostracized in your community's way.

There's too much cosmic action going on this week for your intentions to be understood; you may have greatness in mind, but the only thing that will be seen is your ego and aggressive behavior.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.