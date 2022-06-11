Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For June 13 - June 19, 2022:

Each zodiac sign's weekly love horoscope is here for the week of June 13 - 19, 2022 when the Full Moon in Sagittarius takes place during Gemini season.

The week ahead carries with it a big shift from inaction into one of forwarding progress thanks to Mercury shifting into Gemini and the Super Full Moon in Sagittarius.

This will invite a relationship upgrade where you are pulled once again to release those dynamics that stem from a more wounded dynamic.

Relationships that have existed on the plane of codependency, emotional manipulation, or the carrying out of what you or your partner experienced in childhood will be pushed even more to be released this coming week.

Many of the structures of your love life, if outgrown, will reach the point of fruition where they can no longer be maintained.

Trust this is for your highest good.

In looking at romantic relationships, the truth will be the barometer for love and even the connection itself.

This applies to your truth, that of your partner, and what you share.

To recognize the truth of a connection, you first must come to terms with your own.

Mercury in Gemini is amping up the thoughts and communication, allowing you to entertain beliefs that at one point may have felt scary because it would then mean change was afoot.

However, as the Full Moon in Sagittarius illuminates everything, the truth will no longer be able to be ignored.

Whether this means that an existing relationship ends or only the toxic traits that you have carried into it, a transformation will radically affect how you approach love and connections from this point forward.

Allow yourself to step into these flames, knowing that only what you no longer need will be removed and that it is all happening so that you can have the love you desire.

At one point, it was normal to think that what defined love was what you experienced as a child or witnessed. However, as time has passed, you are beginning to see a new reality.

This cannot be pushed off no matter how much it threatens the status quo.

Instead, it is about leaning in and trusting the direction the cosmos points you in this week, knowing no matter what, the truth will always remain your north star.

Dates that affect your weekly love horoscope the week of June 13 - 19, 2022

Monday, June 13th

Mercury now directly enters the air sign of Gemini, opening possibilities and conversations in your relationship. Mercury is the planet that governs thoughts and communication. Depending on which zodiac sign it is in, it affects you differently.

In Gemini, Mercury is at home and comfortable here because it is an air sign, so thoughts and words flow freely here.

Gemini is a sign of duality which means that the benefit here is that you and your partner will be able to see things from one another's side so that you can better reach a compromise.

The challenge may be that because so many points can be seen, choosing or identifying with one can be difficult. After Mercury has spent time on Taurus, this will feel like you can finally have movement in your love life because now everything seems to open.

Use this to talk about and process what came up during May, especially the eclipses, and even Mercury is retrograde. Please do not put this off as it is important to take the opportunities as they come and not when they become forced.

Tuesday, June 14th

The Super Full Moon in Sagittarius occurs in today's early morning, making the eve of the 13th perfect for any celebrations or rituals. A Super Moon is ten to thirty percent closer to earth, making it appear larger and more intense effect on your life.

This Full Moon brings intentions or themes that began around the December 4, 2021, New Moon in Sagittarius. At that time, Venus had also already begun her retrograde period, which means that there may be some lessons from that period that are just reaching fruition now.

Sagittarius and Gemini represent the polarities of what is in front of you and what you dream of for the future. The balance between focusing on the mundane and the philosophical beliefs tugs at your soul.

Gemini can get caught up in what does not matter, while Sagittarius always looks at what matters most. Saturn retrograde in Aquarius and Neptune in Pisces both play a part in this lunation, making it seem as if there is something big to consider and decide upon that would affect your karmic lessons and the rewards you may receive.

With Mercury just moving into Gemini, the conversation would figure heavily into this Moon, as would a strong theme of truth. This has the potential to bring clarity to long-standing issues and to set you off on a brand-new course in love.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For June 13 - June 19, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 19th

The Moon is in Pisces today, a sign that always brings out more emotionality within you. Water placements greatly affect you, especially while they rule themes like committed relationships, family, and even intimacy.

Today you should be able to tap into your emotions about these important matters and feel a new truth becoming known. Make sure that what you agree to is what honors your needs.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 18th

Venus is in your zodiac sign, creating all sorts of magical opportunities for love. This is one of Venus's home placements, so it works the best here.

In Taurus, Venus connects with Saturn retrograde in Aquarius and Neptune in Pisces today, bringing up some karmic feedback from cycles and reminding you about what you have always had your heart set on. There is no settling that love will ever require you to do.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 14th

Sagittarius rules all things romance in your life, so it is no surprise that the Super Full Moon in this passionate fire sign means important things for your love life. Sagittarius is a sign that prefers the truth but is also willing to take risks for what it honestly believes in.

Do not be surprised if a sudden declaration of love or even a proposal comes your way. This is about feeling into your heart's truth and jumping with both feet in.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 18th

Saturn is currently moving through Aquarius in retrograde motion. This affects themes around intimacy within your life. Whether it is physical, emotional, or even mental intimacy today, you could receive some rewards for the past work that you have done in this area.

To build any intimacy, vulnerability is a requirement. Look for the spaces where you have chosen to bare your most delicate parts and to whom because this is where you should expect developments.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 20th

Pisces lights up everything related to how connected you feel to yourself and your romantic partner. Today is a momentous day to be available to reconnect and enjoy each other. While having fun and even just a quiet snuggle is important, there may be things that you need to address and talk out to feel closer.

No one wants the elephant in the room. The energy of the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces is guiding you to remove blocks that are preventing intimacy, now is the time to make more room for love.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Best Love Day: Tuesday, June 14th

The Sagittarius Super Full Moon brings awareness to what has been developing within your home and family life. This can also concern your most committed relationship, like a live-in partner or spouse.

Make sure you have been honest with your partner and even yourself about whether you are genuinely happy and what you need. This Moon is bringing up the chance to get more honest about things so that you can bring in more joy.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Best Love Day: Sunday, June 19th

Taurus reflects everything related to what makes you feel good. Whether it is how you care for yourself or decorate your home, you need it to feel good. There also may be an inclination for the finer things, but you need them to give you comfort. This plays out in your relationships as well.

If you need comfort from your partner, let them know. Cuddling or intimate physical connection does not always provide that comfort or security you seek from physical touch, so don't be afraid to open up and share this with them.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Best Love Day: Saturday, June 18th

Right now, Venus, the planet of love, makes its way through Taurus, bringing the best of two powerful energies together for you. Not only does Venus bring all sorts of love vibes and miracles your way, but Taurus is the sign that governs your romantic relationships, so it is intensified.

Because you are being affected by this year's eclipses, look for changes that arise on this day regarding love. Whether it is a new one or even just a new perspective, you must remain aware of what has always been to notice how much things have already changed.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 13th

An interesting week ahead is guaranteed. First with Mercury moving into Gemini, activating conversations about committed relationships, then your own Super Full Moon, followed by the Last Quarter Moon mentioning matters of the home.

One thing is for certain, to go anywhere or take any of the opportunities that present themselves, you will have to open yourself up to start talking. Luckily for you, your annual Full Moon is sure that it is going to be nothing but the truth. Keep in mind some changes are unavoidable, no matter how we might try to avoid them.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Best Love Day: Wednesday, June 15th

A Capricorn Moon rules the day today, shortly after being exact in Sagittarius for the Super Full Moon. This is tremendous energy to work with as the Sun in Gemini uniting with retrograde Saturn in Aquarius is all about acting towards creating what you want your reality to be. No more daydreaming for you.

Now it is time to take a risk, take a chance and find out if what you cannot get off your mind is truly meant for you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Best Love Day: Friday, June 17th

The Aquarius Moon will not let you forget the truth of your feelings. This is where the energy will begin to build as the Gemini Sun crosses paths with Neptune in Pisces, creating a situation where you must trust your intuition.

Reflect on how your beliefs about what is true color the lens you see things through. Whether you are wearing rose-colored glasses or have been hurt before, what you believe is what you create.

Today, tune in to your feelings and get to the truth about what is going on in your love life.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Best Love Day: Monday, June 20th

Forgiveness is the essence of love. Today the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces, occurring at exactly 11:11 pm eastern standard time, represents an important milestone in your journey of love.

This is the forgiveness of yourself and another. It is a moment that is being divinely guided, which is evident in its timing and carries through the energies of Saturn retrograde in Aquarius.

Something big is shifting in your favor, bringing reconciliation and karmic rewards from your past actions and choices. Your only job is to embrace change, meaning other chapters must end.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.