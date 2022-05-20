Gemini season is here and it's bringing in the positive and uplifting energy we all need so very badly. This Air sign is known for either messing up communication or making it possible to get messages across. It's associated with confusion and clarity, expression, and repression.

However, while we are in Gemini Sun, we get a better and more well-rounded version of Gemini's stereotypical influences.

If there's one thing this season can raise up from the ground, it's the creative urge. Many of us will suddenly be smitten with the idea of making something.

We feel social, fearless, and ready to be engaged in a project that will take up all of our time. We are not concerned with failure during Gemini Sun; we see only our potential, and that looks fairly unlimited at this point in the year.

Gemini season starts on May 21 and ends on June 20th, and it will cover transits like Mars in Aries, on the 24, as well as Venus in Taurus on the 28th. We're looking at some strong moves in love and romance right there.

We're also looking at the Mercury retrograde in effect, during Gemini season, which brings about major communication upsets. June's looking a whole lot better for Gemini's influence. We've got the Saturn retrograde coming up during June's first week; expect karmic lessons to unfold — for the good of all!

Here's how the 2022 'Intuitive' Gemini season effects your zodiac sign's horoscope, May 21 - June 20, 2022:

No matter what your zodiac sign is, the 2022 Gemini season will be amazing.

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If you were feeling like you needed a change, you'll be getting a hefty one during Gemini season, and it will show up in the form of new friendships being made.

You've started something new, a new interest or hobby, and because of your curiosity in this field, you are now in the presence of others who share your interests.

This could be the start of something wonderful in terms of friendships and social outings. You are super friendly during this season, and you will attract to you many kind people.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You'll feel the brisk pace of Gemini as it starts to claim the season, and this might inspire you to take it down a notch; you're not the speedy person that this transit requires of people, in fact, you feel more at home being a bit of a lazy nerd.

Let them all run wild; your feeling is one of content relaxation. You know you can get everything done better if you just go at your own pace. You do not feel the need to compete, nor do you need to be right about everything.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Introspection meets creativity for you, during your season, and that could end up as something really terrific — if you decide to go for it. You are so brilliant and clever, and you know that your realizations are there for a purpose; to add to your creative skills and act as a Muse for future creations.

Take what you need from your dreams and put them to good use. You have the ability to move mountains during this time. Don't hesitate from doing something that takes patience and commitment.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As we hit the half-year mark, starting with Gemini Sun, you'll start to know exactly where you need to place your energy. You tend to go spiritual around this season, and that would suit you well.

You also have some incredible ideas floating around in that brain of yours and now would be a delightful time to share some of what's going on inside you. Gemini season allows you great insight and a deep, life-affirming sense of self. You love yourself, and you've finally come to accept this as truth.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Having Gemini season as your base, you can feel free to be as social as you want to be. Whether it's inviting people to your show, or getting involved in something theatrical that sounds like original fun, you're up for it all. You are also quite charismatic during this transit, and you'll see how your words hold weight with the people around you.

You are taken seriously, and respected for your wise choices. Gemini definitely brings out the best in your personality.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's all about the job, this month, which might bring about shudders of resentment or cheers of joy. You throw yourself into work, only to see just how unappreciated you are, which, with Gemini's influence, might just turn you into a bitter, wrathful vengeance machine.

You do not like your boss and you do not wish to be taken for granted. Gemini brings you a window of opportunity: Fight for your right to be respected, or forever lose that moment. Gemini season says, "Fight, Virgo!"

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What starts out the season as a firm plan set in motion, turns into a catastrophe of unplanned events and strange opportunities. Being that you like to see the bright side of life, you'll take all of this in stride; you are able, during Gemini season, to take your disadvantages and make them work for you, in ways nobody could predict.

You are so clever and able that whatever goes wrong becomes an instant opportunity for you to make it right. You are flexibility itself, Libra.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Gemini season gives you the opportunity to explore the way you go about ending things. Say, for instance, you imagine ending your relationship; it becomes an obsession for you ... but you never say anything. You simply go about repressing your thoughts until you're tired enough to fall asleep.

Gemini's communication aspect makes it so that if you need to say something, you do. And while it may not be about your partner, there IS something in your life that needs shutting down; now's the time to do it, more than think about it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Now is the time to decide whether or not you take this love thing seriously. You have always been detached when it comes to love, and during Gemini season, you'll start to wonder why you even bother.

While you may love friends, people, even lovers, you don't feel like you're relationship material, and this might be the right time for you to admit it to yourself so that you don't have to bother kidding yourself in the future.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It's time to make a list, Capricorn, and this list is going to consist of who needs to be paid attention to, and who isn't worth your time any longer. You've spread yourself too thin. You can't go on at this rate, because you feel as though everyone needs you at the same time, and being that you're only one person, you can't be there to fulfill everyone's needs.

Gemini puts this behavior of yours into perspective. You want to stay healthy and happy, and you won't be able to keep this up if all you do is tend to the needs of others.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

If the mood takes you, you give in, and that is all. In love and romance, you may just start something up, something wild and carefree.

You might even take a chance and fall in love, but you aren't holding yourself to it. Gemini season means you're about to get a second chance...at being yourself. You call the shots, you choose who stays and who goes, and you are, in the end, the boss of you, and that means you get to love whomever you wish to.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Gemini season puts you in the home, where you are happiest. There's a sense of accomplishment here, and it's quite private. You happen to be part of a family that sticks to themselves; what you guys do is up to you, but it works in such a way that everyone ends up happy and fulfilled.

If you are partnered, then you and your mate will know many beautiful days of peaceful love together. The home is where your heart is, and Gemini season allows you to be in the place you love best.

