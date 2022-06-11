It's mid-June, and we want a great week! With the Summer upon us, we can't help but feel that need for good times and fun with friends.

We'll have the support of the Moon in Sagittarius to help get us on our fun feet, and with the Moon square Jupiter on schedule, there will be the feeling of possibility and new horizons to conquer. We want fun, plain and simple, and some of us will have some this week.

Hoohah, that sure is a relief. Bring it, summertime! No blues for us.

This week brings us plenty of Neptune transits, which are sure to get our minds wandering. Nobody knows where those minds go, but one thing we all have in common is that we want joy. We want happiness. We want one solid week without being obsessed with money, romance, or health.

We want one great week to start the Summer off right, and while this kind of greatness is everyone's birthright, the more glorious the days go to certain zodiac signs simply because it's meant to be that way.

With Uranus and Saturn transits coming at us full force. We may have to side-step a bit, meaning we will have to do things differently if we achieve our goals for the week.

Change is good for us, and while it may take a bit of getting used to, we will find that the necessary changes during this week will become lifestyle choices in the future.

What we do this week will impact the rest of the summer season.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes The Week Of June 13 - 19, 2022

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Things are going very well for you this week, mainly because you're in an excellent mood, and we all know that when Leo is in a good mood, things happen.

Good things. You've always been a person who likes to share wealth, and this week's experiences wouldn't be the same if you didn't have your gang with you.

You're a social person, and while you often like for the social occasion to turn into fawning sessions over your talents and abilities, this week has you feeling pretty dang good without having to be flattered and complimented every ten seconds.

It feels like peace has come to your heart, and you love everyone. Sagittarius Moon makes everyone hopeful, and this week has you feeling like this is only the beginning of your good luck streak.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What allows you to have a blissfully great week is that you decided to live your life without listening to the nonstop negativity of certain people in your life. Yep, you are tired of their nonsense, and it's finally become more than words; you are now in action mode, which means you are moving along without the noise of opinions.

You've had just about enough unsolicited advice for a lifetime, and because of the freeing energy that comes with Jupiter transits, you feel free. That's all it took, and it will be challenging for you to stick with this attitude. However, if you do, you'll have more and more weeks like this one.

Care about what's important and place very little concern on that which brings you down again and again. Your week will be carefree because, Virgo, you worked for it. You made your bliss, and good for you for doing so.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You can take a Pluto transit and make it work for you, Scorpio, and during this week, you'll come up with an idea so wicked and wonderful, that it will become your new obsession. We're talking pure creative energy, and you've got it all in your corner.

You never do anything that isn't somewhat 'special,' and even if your tendencies go a little dark, that's what art is for, in your opinion. If you find inspiration provocative, well, that's for you to decide whether it's a good thing or not. What's known to you is that if it makes you happy, it's a good thing.

And more, if it inspires you to create art, literature, or music, it's a blessing from the heavens. This week brings you vision and hope. You will follow the beat of your drum and successfully create to your heart's content. We don't have to approve; we only have to witness you in your glory.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.