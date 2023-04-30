5 Signs You Have Karmic Debt — And How To Repay It

Everyone has heard of karma, which typically gets a negative connotation as many believe that karma relates to the consequences someone gets after behaving negatively in the present. However, karma also deals with the past.

Along with karma, there’s something called karmic debt, which is more about past life choices which may be repeating in our present life.

What is karmic debt?

Karmic debt is the patterns in your life that are being repeated and they are typically bad patterns or unresolved issues in your life. For example, you could be constantly struggling with money, sabotaging your relationships, or avoiding responsibilities in your life.

According to numerology, your karmic debt is associated with the cyclical nature of the universe and everything in it, including your birth and rebirth cycles.

Karmic debt numbers are the number of lessons you have to learn, or the number of issues you are meant to overcome in this life, and are derived by looking at your birthday.

Signs You Have Karmic Debt

As much as you think karmic debt can be controlling your life, there are simple ways to deal with it and never have to worry about karma again. The first step, of course, is figuring out whether you have karmic debt.

1. You face recurring negative or difficult patterns in life.

For example, if you find that you're always struggling with similar problems such as repetitive relationship patterns, or addiction or money woes, it means you could have karmic debt possibly from a past life or previous experience in life that you have to correct and you're expected to pay back a debt.

2. You tend to be a caregiver for certain people.

Karma could be influencing your tendencies to care for certain people as a payback of debt from selfishness or humility.

3. You have a karmic relationship in your life.

A karmic relationship is one that often feels soul-fulfilling and indescribably strong, but is also often toxic and emotionally draining. This is because somehow you owe that person a debt or most likely need to learn a lesson about why the relationship isn’t working.

4. You frequently find yourself in situations that force introspection.

If you are experiencing this, it may mean that you are currently racking up debt in this current life or with yourself. This is especially true for people whose birth date doesn't lead to a karmic debt number.

5. You have karmic debt numbers in your numerology chart.

The most concrete way of knowing if you have karmic debt is by doing the calculations. (More on that next.)

Which Life Path numbers carry karmic debts?

Life Path numbers are associated with your birth date. Specific birth dates lead to certain numbers which may carry karmic debt.

The Life Path numbers that carry karmic debt are 13, 14, 16, or 19. So if your calculations land on one of these numbers, that's your karmic debt to pay.

If your Life Path number is 1, 4, 5, or 7, it is also due to the presence of a double-digit number, indicating you also have karmic debt. For example, karmic debt number 13 adds up to 4 (1+3=4), so Life Path number 4 carries a karmic debt number 13.

Karmic debts can also be found in your soul urge (heart's desire), expression, and personality numbers.

Your soul urge number is calculated by adding up the digits of the consonants in your full name, excluding vowels.

Your expression number is calculated by adding together the digits of your name.

Your personality number is calculated by adding the digits of your birth day and month.

Karmic Debt Number 13/4

If you have a 13 karmic debt number (Life Path number 4), you are meant to pay back a debt for selfish and lazy behavior in a past life.

You didn’t want to work and complete your responsibilities for a job efficiently. Therefore, to pay off this debt you need to practice efficient communication throughout your life and express yourself positively.

Know the impact of your words and think before you speak. Empower people instead of putting them down. Take responsibility for yourself and your actions.

Karmic Debt Number 14/5

If you have a 14 karmic debt number (Life Path number 5), there has been an issue with you giving power or control to others and sometimes even at your own harm. You also might have taken control over others in a past life and this number speaks to personal power, self-direction, and independence.

Maintain your own power by not taking away from others.

Karmic Debt Number 16/7

If you have a 16 karmic debt number (Life Path number 7), you might have been vain and egotistical in a past life as well as hurtful in your relationship.

This karmic debt is harder than others to overcome because you need to end this cycle of birth and rebirth, in that you need to “prove” yourself worthy. Try to be a better listener and consider others’ opinions, and especially be mindful of your actions and appearance.

Karmic Debt Number 19/1

If you have a 19 karmic debt number (Life Path number 1), in a past life you were a manipulative person and very selfish. You controlled people for your own personal gain.

In order to repay this debt, you should be a supportive person. Learn how to help others as well as learning how to ask for help.

How do you calculate your karmic debt number?

Your karmic debt is based on your birthday, which leads to your Life Path number.

To calculate yours, take your full day, month, and year of birth and add them together.

For example, if you were born on October 23th, 1997, you would add 1+0+2+3+1+9+9+7=32=3+2=5.

Five corresponds with 14, so 14 (or 14/5) would be your karmic debt.

How can you repay karmic debt in general?

In order to repay your karmic debt you just have to take into account what your debt is, perform actions that will repay your karmic debt, take responsibility for wrongdoings, identify your biggest obstacles, break karmic cycles in your life, and strive to overcome weaknesses.

One of the ways most people forget to include on that list is forgiveness. However, this isn't just being nice to someone because you were mean to them before.

What you should do is to become aware of how your actions affect those around you and then proceed to make decisions based upon that self-awareness. You can even seek guidance from someone who specializes in past life readings to help you figure out how to repay your karmic debt.

The faster you repay your karmic debt the happier you will be in this life and the next.

Megan Hatch is a former contributor to YourTango who has had bylines on Medium, Buzzfeed, MSN Canada, Patch, Voice of America, Canyon News, and others.