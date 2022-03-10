Weekly One Card Tarot Reading For Each Zodiac Sign, March 14 - 20, 2022

Welcome to the weekly one card tarot reading for March 13 - 19, 2022 for each zodiac sign. The tarot cards seem to come with a financial tone to them, this week, and for some, that could mean great luck and success.

For others, it might be a wake-up call to keep one's eyes open when it comes to money. All in all, we're looking at a fairly good week with a few outrageous episodes in the mix.

This week also implores us to stay aware, and do not automatically trust situations that look safe; there are troubles lurking in the midst and we need to avoid getting stuck in them.

This is the kind of week that will suck us in if we don't maintain our own foundation; while success is quite possible, the main lesson here is to know when to strike and when to back away.

We will also be receiving interesting news this week, and it will be up to us to figure out a way to sensibly deal with the news we get.

It's not cool to fly off the handle; we need to stay strong, in the light, and conscious of the fact that we do NOT need to make everything into a major drama.

So, here's each zodiac sign's weekly one card tarot reading for March 14 - 20, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Weekly tarot card: Seven of Cups

This week is chock full of new ideas for you, some insane, and some fairly sensible. You feel refreshed this week, Aries, and you're only too happy to indulge in whatever your mind presents to you.

You feel creative and you want to get into something new, and your choices and options are plentiful. Choose wisely and have a creative week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Weekly tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You'll be spending time feeling jealous this week, and as the week goes on, you'll realize that you really needn't feel this way. But something will set you off, and it will make you feel neurotic and filled with self-doubt.

You need to get it out of your head that others are better than you. You have just as much value as the next person, so keep that in mind. You're OK.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Weekly tarot card: The Devil

Something is going to make you ferociously angry this week, and it can't be helped. You're going to find out some news — a verdict or something legal, and you're not going to like what you hear.

This will set your course for destruction and hostility. You are going to want to hurt and destroy both people and inanimate objects. So sorry that the news hits you this way, but you won't be able to stop yourself.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Weekly tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

This week brings you disorientation and confusion. You will feel as though you've been burdened with a task that is nearly impossible to undertake, and you'll end up feeling alone and isolated because of it.

Watch yourself as you may become too distracted and make mistakes. Try and focus on what you're doing, rather than obsess over problems.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Weekly tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

This week has you showing off — in all the wrong ways. Every now and then you get it into your mind that you really are royalty and that the world is just your royal court of fools, all placed there to entertain you.

Well, the world might come to resent you for this, as they do not feel they exist as toys in your toy box. Expect to be disagreed with this week, Leo. You're a little 'too' much at this time.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Weekly tarot card: Five of Wands

This card basically means 'fake it 'til you make it.' This week you'll be pretending to do your best, even though your work will feel more like a phone-in.

The upside to this is that it works. You actually do 'make it' as a result of faking it rather well. This is to reinstate your confidence and you'll be much more into it next time around. You trust that you can, and so...you do.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Weekly tarot card: Three of Cups

After much discussion and healing vibes, you and some friends will take the time to cherish each other and to have fun together.

This healing was needed, as there were too many loose ends left open. Because these friends are wonderful people, you will all be able to agree to either disagree or move towards healing. Healing is the better option here.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Weekly tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

This is the perfect week for you to stand back and witness things in action. You'll be getting a feeling this week that it's better to watch than to act, and you'd be correct.

You've accumulated a lot of wisdom in your life, so far, and it will be that wisdom that directs away from a troublesome situation, rather than directly in it. Access the situation and weigh it, but do not become involved in it.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Weekly tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Your best bet is to keep to yourself this week, Sagittarius. According to this tarot card, you'll be feeling psychically unwell, as if you intuit something bad that's about to happen.

This could be hugely general, and you could just be picking up on the state of the world, but this is one of those 'empathy' weeks for you, and you'll be feeling it all. Try not to take any of it personally, and move along in peace and silence.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Weekly tarot card: Three of Wands

You will be working on predictability this week, Capricorn. What you have come to know as trustworthy is exactly what you'll be depending on during this week.

This may make you come off as stoic or unmovable is exactly why things in your life work. You know how to run this machine, and you have no plans of diverting your course now. Others will see how you are right, and they will follow suit.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Weekly tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Someone in the family is not being honest about their finances, and you are in a family where things like this need to be disclosed.

You'll find out this week that someone's got a ton of money stashed away and out of your sight, and while they have every right to save their money, you won't be able to understand why they've lied about it. It's confrontation time. If it bothers you, then approach them and ask them why.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Weekly tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

The last thing you wanted to know is that you're about to be rejected for something important, and unfortunately, this card brings that kind of defeat.

It's OK, it's materialistic and doesn't affect you in any place but your pride and ego, but still, you'll be feeling resentful for putting in such an effort only to be rejected and put back on the shelf.

If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again, Pisces. You're good at making second and third efforts, and sometimes number three is the charm.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.