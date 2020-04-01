Best Zodiac Signs At Money Management — ​Ranked, Using Astrology

Are you a spender or a saver when it comes to managing your finances.

Your astrology sign could indicate your money management style. Astrology and financial management of resources can lead to key information found in your zodiac natal chart.

Which zodiac signs are the best with money management and which horoscopes are the worst at budgeting their resources, per astrology?

Many factors go into determining which zodiac sign has the best money management style.

Some look at a Venus sign, others the planet Mars. If you really think about it, it’s kind of crazy how much money is the center of everything in life.

It’s essential to everyone’s lives no matter how much someone might want to rid their lives of the necessity of money. It controls everything and everything revolves around it, unfortunately.

After recognizing the importance of it, it then becomes important to be able to manage your money to live in the best and most efficient way possible.

Unfortunately, there are horoscope signs and people who are simply just terrible at managing money. They earn a little bit and spend it right away, or save it for a little while.

Some zodiac signs then splurge all at once and have nothing left, or, worse than all of them, spends money they don’t have and goes into debt on their credit cards to spend money that isn’t theirs.

Most of the time these zodiac signs have poorly thought-out money management choices involving buying things that they absolutely do not need. Either way, all bad ways to live your life.

On the other hand, there are fortunately signs who are good at managing money. These signs make budgets for themselves each month and stick to them.

They have good-paying jobs that support their lifestyle. They save their money and are able to afford their bills and feeding themselves and buying necessities.

Savvy money managers know that they also need to have a little extra on the side to have fun and entertain themselves when they want. This is the way that we should all be living.

However, this feels and seems impossible for certain signs who simply can’t control themselves when it comes to money.

Zodiac signs with poor money management skills, per astrology:

Money management for Sagittarius zodiac signs (November 22 – December 21)

They are a very determined and motivated sign that works hard to earn the money they have.

The thing is…they aren’t super good at maintaining that money and not spending it every chance they get. They spare no expense when it comes to having a good time and being adventurous.

Life experiences and fun times are more of a priority to a Sagittarius than a full bank account. This can definitely present some financial issues for them down the line.

Money management for Pisces zodiac signs (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces is such a selfless and giving sign that they always put others before themselves even if it means they struggle for a bit.

They will donate to a charity or friend who is in need even if they can’t buy lunch for themselves the next day or they go into debt on their credit card.

They’ll invest their money in wholesome things that they have faith in succeeding even if they can’t really afford it at the moment.

Money management for Aquarius zodiac signs (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius is a sign who loves to go big or go home. They save for a hot minute and then can’t resist updating their iPhone each time a new one comes out even if theirs is in mint condition and they aren’t due for an upgrade for another year.

They just have no consistency behind their financial decisions that creates problematic situations for themselves.

Money management for Leo zodiac signs (July 23 – August 22)

Leo is generally pretty careful with their money spending but when it comes to giving gifts to people, they lose all control.

They love treating their loved ones with little prizes. They also love pampering themselves with pedicures and massages and a good old-fashioned spa day.

Zodiac signs with good money management skills, per astrology:

Money management for Taurus zodiac signs (April 21 – May 21)

Taurus is a hard worker and is good at earning money. They are just as good at saving their money.

They enjoy treating themselves every now and then, but only if it’s budgeted out and they know for a fact that they can afford it.

They like having goals that they need to work toward and also feeling secure in the amount of savings that they have set aside for just-in-case purposes.

Money management for Cancer zodiac signs (June 22 – July 22)

Cancer is really good at being financially stable. They work hard at their job to enjoy the money they earn and have a reliable income.

They can relax and feel comfortable knowing that in case anything goes wrong, they have savings to fall back on and don’t have to ever worry about debt.

They don’t really splurge on anything unnecessary. They only spend their money when necessary.

They invest their money into wise investments or items that they know will last long and benefit them in the best ways possible, like a house or solid furniture.

They are not big on taking risks in anything in life, much less when it comes to spending money.

Money management for Virgo zodiac signs (August 23 – September 22)

Virgos are very practical and address all the issues and decisions in their lives with this same perspective.

This applies to their financial choices as well. They don’t jump the gun on any investments or purchases.

They make sure to do detailed research on something before purchasing it. They want to make sure that they’re not wasting their hard-earned money.

Money management for Scorpio zodiac signs (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpios have good instincts. They are competitive. This tends to motivate them to have a good income to support themselves.

Smart money management helps them be independent because they know that they don’t want to ever have to rely on someone else to help them out financially.

They are secretive when it comes to the amount of money that they have, and they spend it in the times that they need and want. They are wise about it in general.

Hayley Small is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, spirituality, love and relationship topics.