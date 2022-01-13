What is the luckiest day of the year for each zodiac sign in 2022?

After a couple of hard years, there is one thing to look forward to, and that's the luckiest day of the year. and fortunately, there is one for each zodiac sign in astrology.

This year will provide a welcome change in energy which means that there are more amazing days ahead than hard ones.

With many of the difficult transits that we’ve been under the past two years moving away from each other, namely the Saturn Uranus square, and the Saturn Pluto conjunction, things really will feel easier this year.

This is being helped by Jupiter also in Pisces for the majority of the year minus a short stint in Aries.

Jupiter is the planet of luck and abundance so in Pisces, everything should feel more loving, harmonious, and like there’s a beneficial flow to it.

While there are always a few challenging transits each year, not having Saturn play such a big part in our lives means that we will feel less restriction overall which also signifies that this year the COVID-19 cloud that we’ve all been under should start to ease as well.

It’s truly a new beginning as the Eclipse Axis Nodes are set to shift as well bringing in a more intimate and grounded energy.

While every year is a new year, there is something decidedly different about 2022 that is set to quite possibly make this the best one yet.

The Luckiest Day Of The Year For Each Zodiac Sign in 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest Day: May 24th

You rarely have a problem initiating anything new but this day offers you something special. While Jupiter briefly transits your zodiac sign this year boosting your abundance and possibly new opportunities, on May 24th you have Mars and the Moon aligning in your zodiac sign as well.

This rare triple conjunction of all three planets in your zodiac sign signifies that you will get the green light to move ahead in a big way. Jupiter represents luck, Mars is all about passion and motivation while the Moon holds the secrets to all of our feelings, so the key for today is making sure that the action you’re taking on the outside is in alignment with the feelings you have inside.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest Day: October 25th

With the Eclipse Axis Nodes of the Moon entering your zodiac sign along with Scorpio, it’s set to be a year to remember. The Nodes of the Moon represent a finality of lessons learned and the freedom to finally pursue our fate. So while this energy will be in play for about the next two years, October 25th offers you the Solar Eclipse in Scorpio which lights up your seventh house of relationships.

With Solar Eclipses representing external change rather than internal, it means that this is set to be an important day in your romantic relationships bringing either an engagement or the possibilities of lasting love.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest Day: June 20th

A big part of you and that feeling that you’re having a great day is being able to not just communicate well but also being truly heard by those around you. Lucky for you the energy on June 20th aligns so that it’s the perfect time to have that important conversation, start a new project, or be in the public eye.

Mercury, the planet that governs our communication, will be in a positive and beneficial sextile to Jupiter, the planet that likes to expand everything it touches bringing a sense of magick to it. With the Eclipse Axis Nodes having moved off your zodiac sign you’re also set to have a calmer and more grounded year as well. All in all, this is a day to make your mark on the world!

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest Day: November 13th

On this day you will be completely in your element as there is a Grand Water Trine with Sun, Mercury, and Venus. Think of this as the ultimate gift to your life and even your relationships as the Moon will also be in your zodiac sign.

The Sun represents action while Mercury and Venus showcase our communication skills and relationships so November 13th is set to be one that you remember for some time.

Think of this as a point of creation, with so much action in water zodiac signs this year thanks to Jupiter and the Nodes, it’s time to not just leave the past behind but truly step into your future-which also likely includes a new love.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest Day: July 28th

As you celebrate a New Moon in your zodiac sign today forming an eye-opening trine to Jupiter in Aries you are reminded of the power of new beginnings. This is an excellent time to start something new but to also start really recognizing the power that your feelings have in your life.

Because the Sun is the ruler of your zodiac sign, you usually have no taking action on what matters most to you but on July 28th a new appreciation and value for your feelings could take root. This would help you to not just follow your heart, but your soul as well.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest Day: March 2nd

This is a day where you’ll be reminded of the power of love. While the New Moon in Pisces will be activating your seventh house of relationships, shining a spotlight on that area of your life, it’s also going to be a reminder that you need to love yourself just as deeply as you do a romantic partner.

Take March 2nd as an opportunity to shed grace and forgiveness on yourself as much as you have for those that you love who haven’t always acted like their best self. But it’s not all about self-work because there is also a sexy aspect between Mars and Venus, the celestial lovers who are known for bringing passion and love into our lives. This will make March 2nd be a big day in terms of your romantic life, just don’t forget you deserve the same kind of love that you give.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest Day: October 19th

On October 19th Venus joins the Sun in your zodiac sign prompting you to make the most of the life that you have created. Everything should feel better and more joyful. With the Sun which represents your external self and Venus all about love and pleasure, it’s truly a day to make sure you’re not stuck behind a desk working late.

There is also a positive trine between Venus and Mars later in the day which could signify that any ongoing issues or conversations in relationships would find a peaceful and balanced resolution. October 19th is a day to truly be yourself and to make sure that the same balance you seek in life is what you bring to any interactions or relationships you have as well.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest Day: January 25

January 25th represents a change in how you communicate and show up for yourself which means it also serves to start a whole new way of others showing up for you. Your zodiac sign is the ancient ruler of Mars who is set to enter Capricorn today for the next couple of months which means you’re going to be seeing those traits start to show up in your life.

What you’ve been craving isn’t just a day or two of goodness but long-lasting change; this is the start of just that. Mars in Capricorn is ambitious but also grounded, it takes the necessary steps forward no matter how daunting and it’s committed to manifesting whatever it sets its mind to.

This means big things for your life but it also affects your relationships as Mars rules passion and even sex which means that if you’ve been just keeping things casual with someone, expect them to get a lot more serious.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest Day: August 17th

With so much of this year being centered around your career and even home life it hasn’t felt like you’ve gotten to spread your wings as much as you normally like. It doesn’t mean it will be all drab as you’ve seen extensive growth in these two sectors but it does mean that you’re craving that freedom and exploration that only travel can bring.

August 17th brings the new energy of Venus moving into your ninth house activating all things related to travel and adventure. This is a great day to plan your yearly vacation during or just make sure that you plan ahead so that you can enjoy the world beyond your office.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest Day: September 25th

When you feel good in your career, you feel good in life. Not that your personal or romantic relationships aren’t important to you but you need the grounding that can only come from having a beneficial and productive relationship with your career.

This year is set to be one that you make big progress in that area but the highlight is reserved for September 25th when the New Moon in Libra lights up your tenth house of career, work and ambition. Expect a new proposal to go over great, a raise, promotion or even another work related opportunity to take shape on September 25th.

It also means that if you’ve been in overdrive recently putting in more time at the office, you’ll also be feeling greater balance (and less guilt) at leaving earlier to spend time with friends or a romantic partner.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest Day: March 6th

Romantic relationships always are a tricky road for you. As much as you crave partnership you also don’t mind being by yourself or even having a nontraditional arrangement in your love life. While making the choices that you need to make is always the right path, sometimes the hard part comes in having a partner that wants the same thing and supports you.

None of that will be in play though on March 6th which means not only are there going to be fireworks, it’s also the set of a brand new beginning in the relationship sector of your life. On March 6th, Venus and Mars form a conjunction at exactly zero degrees Aquarius representing a potent fresh start in your romantic life. Expect anything from declarations of love to even an engagement or conversation about moving in together. You’ve done the work, now is time for the reward!

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest Day: April 26

While the entire year is set to be one that is nothing short of amazing thanks to Jupiter occupying your zodiac sign for much of the year, today offers a special gift for you as a once-in-a-lifetime event occurs. On April 26th the Moon, Jupiter, Neptune, and Venus will all form a conjunction within your zodiac sign bringing nothing short of amazing possibilities for your life path and relationships.

The energy around this day will serve to upgrade any romantic relationship you have in your life or bring about the meeting of someone new. It also serves to expand your life overall, likely bringing in options and paths that you never thought possible. Today is one that will likely change the direction of your entire life!



