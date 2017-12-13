Zodiac Sign Personalities Ranked From Nicest To Meanest, According To Astrology

Mean girls are never fun.

Looking to astrology can help you better understand why people are the way they are. So if you're wondering why that one chick is a total mean girl while the guy that hangs out with her is the nicest guy ever, look to their zodiac sign's personality for answers.

I like to think that I am a relatively nice person.

I love meeting new people and making friends, I try to be nice to strangers as much as possible (except when I’m driving, it’s too frustrating), and I even try to keep up with volunteer service and be nice to my community, plants and all.

But when people try to take advantage of my niceness, then it all goes away, never to be seen by that person again.

I have a no-tolerance rule for being taken advantage of — in any situation, not just with kindness —just like I have a no-tolerance rule for people who don’t take me seriously when it matters.

When that happens, that’s when you get to see my mean side, so watch out.

People can be described as nice for a lot of different reasons, just like they can be called mean for a lot of reasons. Some people are nice because they seem to always make time for you, they listen when you have problems, and they know how to cheer you up when you’re sad.

Others are nice because they hold the doors for you, they always lend a helping hand, and they’re probably one of the best friends you’ve ever had.

On the other side of the coin, some people are mean because they have a nasty attitude and don’t care what you think, while others are mean because they deliberately try to start arguments or know how to fight dirty.

It all depends on your horoscope, too. Some zodiac signs are just more apt to be on one side of the scale than the other, based on their astrological personality.

Of course, that doesn’t mean you get to say that you can’t help it in response to being mean or make yourself look like a martyr because you’re just soooo nice, but you get my drift.

It definitely helps to know your zodiac sign inside and out to really understand why you are where you are on this nice to mean scale, not just which one you are.

And who knows? If you don’t already know which one you most likely are, based on astrology, you might finally get some answers as to why you are the person you are.

So, keep reading to find out how the zodiac sign personalities are ranked, from nicest to meanest.

Nicest Zodiac Signs

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra is the nicest sign you will ever meet because she makes the most effort to be nice. She is a total peacemaker, which means that if she notices any sign of discord between her and friends, friends and friends, or her and strangers, she will do everything in her power to right things —no matter what that means.

Her peacemaking is definitely something she actively does; it doesn’t always come naturally to her. While Libra makes a big effort to keeps things happy and light because she’s generally a nice person, she is also a huge people-pleaser.

She sometimes goes out of her way just to make someone happy, even if it means putting her own feelings aside. Of course, she’ll never admit that this isn’t always what she wants because it makes her happy when she’s nice to others.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces loves being kind to others because it makes her feel like she’s doing good for herself and for the other person. Not only is she incredibly nice, but she’s also very unselfish — in other words, her nice attitude isn’t just a ploy to get others to like her more; it’s genuine.

Talk to pretty much anyone who has come across her and they’ll all tell you the same thing: she’s nice and helpful. Pisces is also non-combative. There’s something about confrontation and petty fights that she hates, so she tries to avoid them as much as possible.

But she isn’t one to never get into uncomfortable situations, she just doesn’t see the point in making life harder on herself by being negative. Plus, she’s a firm believer that you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus’ nice personality is more than just doing nice things for others. Sure, she’s the type of person to always exchange niceties with strangers, hold the door open for you, and let you go first when it comes to pretty much anything, but that’s not all.

She’s also incredibly patient —probably more so than a lot of people you’ll meet. This means that it isn’t easy to get her mad or make her lose her cool. Taurus is naturally a very sensitive person who knows how to express her feelings when she feels them, rather than bottle them up.

This makes it so much easier for her to let things go and focus on things that make her happy. And what makes her happiest? Being an easy-going, nice, overall positive person.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Catch Aquarius in one of her rare bad moods and you might think that she’s always a mean person, but in reality, she’s actually very nice. But instead of being the door-holding, smile at every stranger she meets kind of person, she’s more of a friendly being who just wants to get to know you better.

Yes, she might do these other things, too, but her main goal is just to make friends. Aquarius loves meeting new people because it’s when she’s her most authentic self. She likes learning what makes you, you because she knows that people are more open to being friends if they can talk about themselves.

She’s a great listener and she uses that skill to show others just how kind she can be. She doesn’t want to be known as anything but her authentic self, so she never hides the person she is.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 19)

Sagittarius is one of the nicer signs you’ll ever meet because she makes an effort to be free of anything (and anyone) she deems negative, salty, and just all around not good. She does her own thing in life and if you want to hang around her, you need to vibe on her level.

That means no bad-mouthing people, no talking about things you hate, and absolutely no getting caught up in petty stuff. It might seem like Sagittarius is just avoiding the inevitable with this life rules, but in reality, she is just not interested, simple as that.

She doesn’t care if you want to be negative, just don’t bring that into her life. She’s nice simply because she doesn’t see any reason to be anything but nice. It might be a foreign concept to you if you hang out with her, but it’s also very refreshing.

Meanest Zodiac Signs

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini can either be very nice or very mean, all depending on what kind of mood you catch her in. That said, you can almost guarantee that you’ll always get a little bit of both, thanks to her dual personality.

When she’s nicest, it’s because she can be a little bit touchy and doesn’t want to rock the boat like others would want to in uncomfortable situations. When Gemini is at her meanest, she can be very confrontational.

This definitely sounds pretty confrontational, but you can’t really be surprised when it comes to this sign. Her moods define how she handles a situation, so when she’s in a bad mood, expect lots of accusations and confrontations. When she’s feeling happy, expect lots of treats, smiles, and kindness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer can be super nice, but she does often let her moodiness get in the way of her generally kind personality. It might not actually have anything to do with whoever she’s talking to or hanging out with, but her emotions can sometimes make her seem less agreeable than she really is.

When she gets into one of her less-tolerable moods, she isn’t so much mean as she is cranky. One thing you will almost never experience with a Cancer is a downright mean attitude.

She would much rather talk about what kind of emotions she’s feeling at the moment and go from there — whether that means holing up in her bedroom or expressing those emotions through crying — than clam up or take it out on you. She can be temperamental, but she does try to be nice.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is as nice as she can possibly be, which makes it sound like it’s a cop-out for her to be mean, but in reality, she does try to make an effort. She loves being friendly and having a good time with people, and she knows she can’t do that if she’s mean.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that she’s nice to a fault or that she’ll let anyone walk all over her because they can. Leo may be forgiving and compassionate, but one thing she is not is harmless.

Try taking advantage of her or picking a fight with her and you will lose every single time. She has no patience for people who deliberately try to get a rise out of her and she can forgive most things, but not when it comes to attacking her emotionally or trying to make her look bad; that’s when you’ll see her mean side.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

To Virgo, being nice is all about letting go and relaxing enough to not let the little things get to you. And unfortunately, she is way too tightly-wound to be able to do that for long periods of time.

This uptight personality usually leads to her acting kind of mean, even if she’s not necessarily trying to be mean. Virgo can also be incredibly passive-aggressive, so if she is trying to be mean, she isn’t the type of person to confront you or do something petty behind your back.

She usually makes remarks that seem like they’re directed towards you, but you’re not entirely sure if she’s being mean to you or just complaining about something else. Eventually, though, you’ll get the hint.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Spend a few minutes with Aries and you’ll understand why everyone calls her fiery. That girl doesn’t hold anything back because everyone knows that bottling things up only makes you grumpy and a pill to be around.

And, of course, Aries isn’t afraid to start a fight if she knows that it’s going to clear the air so she can enjoy her day again.

Aries knows that she can be mean, but she likes to think of it as assertiveness instead —mean just sounds so… mean. She gets her way whenever she wants, so there’s no reason for her to skirt around something if she’s going to have to get a little aggressive later on.

She doesn’t have time to fight with you forever, though, so expect her to say her piece and get on with her life, even if it’s mean.

Capricorn (December 20 - January 19)

Capricorn is mean more often than not, but it’s the way she expresses it that really drives people crazy. Instead of sticking to one tactic, she’s hot and cold, which only makes her seem that much meaner.

You might see a lot of aloofness with her when she’s being mean, which usually includes the cold shoulder, icing you out, and even blocking you on social media. Brrr!

On the other hand, Capricorn can have a very fiery temper. So much so that she can even be described as rageful. When she gets into this kind of mood, she’ll act vengeful, confront you at the worst possible moments, and make you feel like crap — all with a few condescending words and some glaring eyes.

Don’t let this hot and cold manner fool you, though. Capricorn knows exactly what she’s doing when she’s being mean.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio is probably the meanest sign you’ll meet, so be wary when you’re around her. Her play of choice when she wants to let you know that she’s not happy with you or when she wants to punish you is how cold she can get.

She isn’t afraid to ignore you until you apologize on your knees with a lot of begging — even if her anger is misplaced. If you’re not to blame, she’ll apologize, but only after you explain.

Scorpio can also be very vengeful, making it impossible to talk to her and reason with her until she’s calmed down. The storm that comes with her anger and meanness is something you’ll probably never see in another person.

She knows it too and will often let you see bits and pieces of her full attitude problem before she unleashes it to warn you — and give you a chance to right.

