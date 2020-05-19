The Most Honest & Trustworthy Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked

Watch your tongue around Pisces.

What makes a person really trustworthy? As the Dalai Lama once said, it's not about power or commitment or friendship; rather, it's one's personal motivations.

When it comes to ranking trustworthy zodiac signs by how honest they are, it's really about identifying who is the most emotionally charged and who is more logical, and willing to change course if the moment calls for it.

Sometimes, the most trustworthy people are the most emotionally driven and blindly committed. This is to say, it's really not always a positive trait. However, there is a fine middle ground between standing by the people or things you care about, and knowing when enough is enough.

Some signs, like Libra or Virgo, can balance this nicely, while others, like Capricorn, will be too trustworthy, and Sagittarius will be too self-motivated to care about anything more than their own priorities at times.

Though it's impossible to generalize that one sign is inherently more trustworthy than another, it's possible to identify the traits and behaviors that make a person worth confiding in, and whether or not you should speak freely or perhaps hold your tongue the next time you are around them.

Here are the most trustworthy zodiac signs, ranked from most to least.

1. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are hands down the most trustworthy signs in the entire zodiac.

If you ask them to keep a secret, they will be a steel vault. If you need them to come through for you — on a project, with a promise, as a partner — if they have given their word and their commitment, it would take something extreme for them to not follow through with it.

Capricorns thrive in order and structure. They try to make sense of their lives by creating rules and playing roles.

They are most comfortable when they are doing what's "right" and leading by example. The combination makes them extremely trustworthy individuals. It's against their core principles to not abide by their word.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers rank second on the list of the most trustworthy zodiac signs because they become so heavily invested in the people they care about, and would do anything for them.

Cancers are not "goody two shoes" by nature; rather, they have a strong sense of right vs. wrong, and try to live their lives as ethically and honestly as they can. But what it really comes down to is that when a Cancer loves, they love completely, and they treat anyone they care about like family.

Cancers are also great at following directions, so long as they inherently agree with what they are doing.

3. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras may come off as gossipy, people-loving, attention-seeking, indecisive lovers, but that's only when you don't know them well enough.

As they rule the sign of love, they understand that loving is so much more than just flirting; it's commitment, it's perseverance, and, of course, it's trustworthiness. When Libra believes in something, they become determined and driven, and that's because they are fueled by their passion and incredible ability to love.

Libras are ride-or-die kind of people, and if they are with you, they are with you forever.

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are a lot of things that can sometimes come off as harsh or unseemly, but untrustworthy is not one of them.

Scorpios have a profoundly deep ability to love, and it's because they develop such thorough attachments to people that they end up suffering over them. However, Scorpios are the most loyal signs in the entire zodiac, and are the kind of people who would give the shirt off their back to someone they really love.

You can always trust that Scorpio will come through for you if they care about you. They aren't to be trusted as just acquaintances; it's only through love and passion that they become committed.

5. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are trustworthy because they are like the slightly over-worried parents of the zodiac.

They are so busy worrying whether or not everyone else around them is okay, they will go to great lengths to ensure the well-being of those they love. If you need Virgo to come through for you, trust that they will, given that what you need is aligned with their own general interests and objectives.

The only time Virgos become flaky is when they aren't genuinely invested or interested in you or what they are doing. Otherwise, they are golden.

6. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

While you can always trust an Aries to do what they believe is right for them in the moment, they are so driven by their internal calculations of right vs. wrong that they will be quick to change their course of action to something that better suits them.

Aries is simply too logical to stick around if they don't believe that a relationship or job is really productive. So, while other signs will stay by your side no matter what, Aries will be a little colder and will end up doing what's in the best interest of everyone involved.

This is not to say that they are two-faced at all, just that they are not blind to their emotions and commitments.

7. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

What makes a Taurus trustworthy is their loyalty. They are among the most loyal and committed zodiac signs.

They will do absolutely anything for the people that they are close to. However, there also exists another side to Taurus that is a little darker.

They are stubborn and won't do anything they disagree with. They can also be mindless and make choices that aren't necessarily in anyone's best interest. So, while they make great friends and lovers, they aren't the most trustworthy of the bunch.

8. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is productivity-driven, so while you can generally count on them in more formal, work-based settings, they are not great with follow-through.

Aquarians are unique thinkers, gifted at coming up with the big ideas, but not necessarily having the focus and attentiveness to be able to execute small details. Also, they are driven by their egos, and that can sometimes interfere with them being loyal and committed friends and partners.

9. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The sign of the "twins," Geminis are often very polarized about things.

They can flip their moods and opinions quickly, and often find themselves jumping in and out of friendships, either being obsessed with someone or never speaking with them again.

Geminis are incredible friends and partners, but they don't always follow through with their word — not that they aren't inherently trustworthy, but their emotions, some external drama, or the million commitments they have may get in the way.

10. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you tell Leo a secret, you can trust that they will keep it. But you should also trust that Leos tend to be more naturally inclined to do what's in their own best interest or the interest of their family.

So, while they are definitely people you can trust to protect your reputation, they are not always the shoulder you want to cry on in a time of crisis. Leos are loyal, but they are too bullheaded and particular to ever really follow through with anything that doesn't immediately interest, intrigue or anger them.

11. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarians get a bad rap for being the least loyal of the zodiac, and, to be honest, it's for a reason.

They are explorers. They crave experience, new people, interesting ideas. Though they are fiercely committed to their family, once they choose who they would like that to be, generally speaking, Sagittarians are driven by their own interests and can sometimes fail to be as selfless as they ideally would like to be.

12. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is among the most loved in the zodiac, and the most creatively ambitious. However, they are also all over the place.

They are so easily led by their inspirations that they have a hard time following through with things, or choosing a logically sound plan and sticking it through.

Pisces make great lovers, but they are not the types to stick through a relationship when things get too hard; they would simply find someone or something else to inspire them. This sign is great, but they not the people you most would trust. Their minds are simply going in too many directions.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Brianna Wiest is a writer, editor, author and regular contributor to publications such as HuffPost, Teen Vogue, Thought Catalog and many others.