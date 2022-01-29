If Sun square Uranus is known for anything, it's all about quick decisions and radical change. When this transit influences love and romance, it acts in an impulsive way; we make rash decisions.

We might end something spontaneously, or propose marriage on a whim. But what really gets in our way during Sun square Uranus is pride.

Because we are so attached to having things go 'our way', we sometimes become so abrupt and senseless that we actually end up throwing love out the door.

During Sun square Uranus, we are hyper-sensitive about what we believe in, and should someone contradict us. We show them the door. It's that fast, and that thoughtless. Pride ruins lives during this transit.

So, we might be able to spare ourselves an impulsive act of ruination if we can keep our pride at bay. The question is, "Can we?" Let's see if these signs of the Zodiac can do that...

3 Zodiac Signs Whose Pride Gets In The Way Of Love During Sun Square Uranus on January 30, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Sun square Uranus is going to put an idea into your head that you will not be able to shake, and on this day, you'll make all moves in accordance with whatever is in your head. This means that it's completely become 'your way of the highway.'

Nobody gets a say in the matter and should they even try, you'll run them down. Only you can be right about whatever is going on, and if anyone, especially a romantic partner tries to contradict you on this, you'll consider them a person you need to remove yourself from.

You stand firm on your opinion, and you cannot be budged. Kiss your love life goodbye, and hope that your pride makes a charming companion for the future.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Pride always gets in the way with you, Leo. You have such a blistering need to be right all the time, that you seal yourself up in a cocoon of pride and ignorance. You're a genius-genius, and you are always the number one perfect being in the room.

Your partner is really tired of your attitude, and their only wish is that you'd come down from the clouds of your mighty opinion of yourself so that you could have a little fun with the mere mortals, down below, on planet Earth.

But why would you ever stoop so low when you can isolate yourself in a bubble of pride, where no one but you gets to have an opinion? You love yourself enough, so why bother requiring the love of others?

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Sun square Uranus plays on your sense of stoicism and conservation. You want to control everything, and you feel you have the experience behind you to be able to call the shots every time. You trust only yourself, but you're willing to share with others.

In fact, you love being with others, especially romantic partners. Alas, they aren't in love with your particular kind of control, and it's starting to look like a matter of pride with you; you really take pride in your decision-making, and it's starting to look like ego.

Everyone else sees it but you, but that really doesn't matter to you. If you need to make a decision, you'll choose pride over love on this day. After all, you're the boss of you.

