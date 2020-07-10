The 5 Most Dramatic Zodiac Signs In Astrology Who Exaggerate *Everything*

They feed off drama.

Drama can come in all forms. It doesn’t matter if you make a lot of fuss when things don’t go your way; if you try to make every situation about you, or if you try so hard to get out of being the center of attention, all of these things makes you a total drama queen.

Being dramatic can be a good thing... you know, if it’s your job to be dramatic. But once you bring drama into your personal life, that’s when s*** starts to hit the fan.

Just ask the most dramatic zodiac signs in astrology!

For the most part, the zodiac signs are in either one of two categories: chill or dramatic. This isn’t true for all the signs, but for the most part, these two categories are dead-on.

There might be different triggering factors that make these five signs turn into moody, emotional messes, but one thing is always the same: it’s better to stay out of their way until they cool off.

It’s not exact science, but not giving a drama queen attention when she wants it most can get her to snap out of it much faster.

Here are astrology's most dramatic zodiac signs, and why they act this way.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is not afraid to get in touch with her emotions, whatever they might be.

Her tenacious personality is usually a great quality to have, but sometimes, it can turn into competitiveness.

Whenever she gets into one of her moody states, whether it’s because she didn’t get her way or she’s just overloaded with emotion, she can get dramatically over the top and start acting like a total princess. It’s best to bring her back down to reality when this happens.

2. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is the Queen of Drama Queens if there ever was one.

She loves being the center of attention, and she has high standards in life, which means she knows she deserves the best. However, there’s a difference between being passionate and dramatic, which Leo still hasn’t figured out.

If you ever want to know what would happen if Leo didn’t get her way, all you would have to do is watch Toddlers and Tiaras for a good idea.

She can get arrogant and egotistical, making pretty much everything about her. But if you don’t give her what she wants, she’ll calm down... eventually.

3. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

“Passion” is Scorpio’s middle name, and that passion can come in many forms.

Usually, she’s most passionate about life and sex, but there are times when that passion can manifest into something bigger. As an already assertive person, not many people are surprised when Scorpio starts to get a little emotional and aggressive when she’s upset.

That said, anyone too close to her when she’s really upset should run for cover. When Scorpio gets upset, her anger turns into something overly-dramatic and she can get violent. Instead of reasoning with her, it’s best to just wait until the storm passes.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 19)

Sagittarius has an enthusiastic outlook on life, so when she starts to act dramatic, it’s usually not associated with any negativity.

That said, just because she isn’t upset doesn’t mean you won’t be hurt by what she says. Sagittarius can be pretty blunt when she wants to be, but, more than that, she’s a big talker, which always gets her into trouble.

Whenever she wants things to go her way, she says whatever she can to make the other person happy, no matter what that is. Even if that means making herself look overdramatic and theatrical, she’ll do what she has to to get her way.

It can be hard to stick to your guns around Sagittarius, but it’s important to try to talk sense into her when she tries to embellish things.

5. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius doesn’t seem like the type of person to get dramatic about anything, what with her always-chill, don’t-care attitude, but that’s exactly what makes her a drama queen.

Going out of her way to stay detached and pretend like she doesn’t care only makes it more obvious that she’s running away from something. She doesn’t try to put the spotlight on herself, but her emotions are often temperamental, making it impossible to know when she’s going to crack.

When she does, though, it can get melodramatic — fast. Aquarius will calm down once she knows she’s not getting upset for nothing, so take the time to hear what she’s trying to say; she’s not being dramatic for no reason.

