How To Know When You've Met Your Twin Flame, According To Astrology

Twin flame relationships aren’t as well-known as soulmate relationships, but they are just as impactful as soulmates who end up marrying one another.

Yes, you can use astrology to find out if you share a special relationship with another person. The way your planets align with one another, aspect the others, or are placed in certain houses can reveal your connection with each other.

If you don't have access to their chart, there are still signs that reveal what type of relationship you share with another person. These relationships have terms and each one feels a certain way: soulmates, karmic or fated, twin flame relationships.

In fact, a twin flame relationship can be very similar to both a soulmate relationship and a karmic relationship, but with a unique purpose.

A soulmate is someone with whom you share a particular purpose. A soulmate is a helper who enters a symbiotic relationship with you that involves your destiny and fate. When you think of a soulmate relationship, think of being one soul in two bodies – basically, two people cut from the same cloth.

When you think of a karmic relationship, you think of being in a relationship that is highly challenging but can teach you a lot about yourself in the process.

Your twin flame, on the other hand, is a mirror image of you. It’s you in another person’s body.

Like twins separated at birth, some twin flames share the exact same birthday. If they personally do not, key family members for each person will share similar dates of birth with one another.

Many connections you make throughout your life may feel strong, making it all the more difficult to realize who your twin flame is.

Luckily, astrology provides some clues to help narrow down your search.

Twin flame astrology aspects and signs

Certain signs and placements in your birth chart influence your relationships with others. Looking at these signs and comparing the aspects they make with others can help you figure out who your twin flame is.

1. Sun and Moon signs

Your Sun sign is the broadest overview of your personality and determines your most dominant personality traits while your Moon sign reveals your emotional self.

The Sun conjunct Moon aspect, meaning one person's Sun sign is the other's Moon sign or vice versa, is often an indication of twin flame connection as you are both clearly able to recognize parts of yourself in each other.

2. Venus and Mars signs

Venus signs influence how you connect with others, including the ways you prefer to give and receive love. Positive aspects between Venus signs is an indicator of twin flame energy as it often means you effortlessly understand each others' love languages.

In addition, Venus and Mars aspects are a great way to determine compatibility as your Mars sign reflects your deepest desires, passions, and urges. The feminine energy of Venus and masculine energy of Mars balance each other out, so Venus and Mars in opposition can indicate a twin flame relationship.

3. Jupiter signs

Jupiter influences spiritual growth. Since twin flame relationships are often felt on a spiritual level, it's no wonder that this planet plays a role in those connections.

Jupiter signs in a partner's fifth house (the house of pleasure) or seventh house (which governs relationships) are a significant indication of a twin flame connection.

In fact, it's believed that your Jupiter placement alone can help you find your husband.

4. Saturn signs

Saturn, a malefic planet, is often feared in astrology. However, it's the planet that's responsible for karma, so strong Saturn connections can create the understanding that only twin flames can have.

5. Big 3 elements

Your 'Big 3' in astrology (or your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs) is the most succinct way to get the full picture of your personality.

When the elements of these signs complete the elements of someone else's (for example, if you have two signs in water and one in earth and your partner has two signs in fire and one in air), it may mean you're twin flames.

Twin flame relationships for each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You can be quite spontaneous when it comes to love, Aries, which isn’t always the way to handle a relationship. Being with your twin flame is like a whirlwind romance.

You feel such a strong connection with them right away that you can’t help but do things and say things you might not normally do – even for a spontaneous zodiac sign.

A relationship with your twin flame is usually one where common-sense flies right out of the window because you’re so eager to make things work with this person you have such a deep connection to.

There’s nothing wrong with wanting to start a relationship with someone you feel connected to right away, but love at first sight doesn’t always last.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You love being in relationships that feel easy and stress-free, Taurus. The last thing you want is a lesson to learn from, but life doesn’t work that way!

Whether you’re ready for it or not, a relationship with your twin flame is going to come with a lot of opportunities to confront things that are hard or necessary.

Because being with your twin flame isn’t always something that is meant to last, it’s important to take the time to understand why they are in your life to begin with.

You may be scared of change, but it’s meant to open you up to meet your soulmate in the future. Lean into these difficult situations instead of pushing away.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When you find your twin flame, Gemini, it feels like you’ve found your other half.

If you could choose anyone to date, you would probably choose someone who is most like yourself because it means the relationship will always be easy, right?

Not always. In fact, being with someone who is so similar to you can be a lot harder.

Your twin flame is your mirror half — not your other half — which means they will have similar qualities that you’ve never noticed in yourself before.

This can be a hard truth to come to terms with, but it can also be a way for you to better understand who you are and what you want from a lifelong partner.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

One of your main goals in life, Cancer, is to find 'The One' — someone you can cultivate a strong, lasting connection with. You want to be with someone who makes you feel comfortable, happy, and totally loved.

In other words, you want to find someone who feels like “home” to you.

When you first meet your twin flame, it can feel like you’ve finally met the person who completes you.

In reality, the intensity you have with your twin flame who makes you feel some kinda way can actually be what drives you away from each other. There’s intense connection and then there’s too much intensity.

You want someone who will be there for you through thick or thin, not only when times are good. With your twin flame, there will be intensity during the good times and the bad, which can lead to a lot of stress and pressure for you both.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

To really thrive and feel like you are living your best self, Leo, you need a partner you can have so much more than just a “regular” relationship with. This is where your twin flame comes in.

Your twin flame is someone you will always be more than just a couple with. This is someone you will have a deep, emotional connection with that surpasses any other relationship.

While it’s amazing to find someone who can be more than just your partner in a relationship, all of this intensity is bound to build up and eventually explode.

As someone who is so passionate about love and romance, you know when it’s time to settle into a comfortable space with your significant other. When you’re with your twin flame, there’s no settling, which will eventually force you away from each other.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You know what you want from a relationship and what you don’t want, Virgo, and it’s up to you to figure out who is worthy of all the love and attention you have to offer.

When you’re with your twin flame, you immediately feel like everything you’ve ever thought, imagined, and felt is being validated by someone who finally gets who you are. It can be a breath of fresh air to be with someone who gets where you’re coming from and understands who you are.

Of course, it’s also easier to realize that just because someone agrees with you doesn’t make it right.

Your twin flame will give you an opportunity to speak honestly and openly with someone who will see where you’re coming from, but it’s up to you to know what’s right for you in the end — even though it is nice to have someone believe in you all the time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When you think of who you would like to spend your life with Libra, someone who is full of romance and surprises, someone who constantly proves just how much they love you, is at the top of your list.

When you first meet your twin flame, you immediately feel like this is the person you are meant to be with.

Of course, for every good thing that comes from a twin flame relationship, there’s also a bad thing.

When you’re with your twin flame, it’s a lot easier for you to come face to face with your fears and desires because everything you want and need is reflected back onto this “mirror image” of you.

It may be uncomfortable, but this relationship will set you up for a successful relationship in the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you keep your heart under lock and key, so it’s not easy for you to open up to just anyone (even if you really do love them).

When you meet your twin flame, it’s like all of your prayers have been answered. Suddenly, you are with someone who understands you to your core and makes you feel like you can be yourself in a safe space.

The thing about being with your twin flame is that there’s a lot of bad that comes with the good. You may feel more certain than you ever have when you’re with your twin flame, but at the same time, you may feel like there’s something wrong.

There’s an immense sense of trust and distrust with your twin flame that you’re not sure which voice in your head to believe. This back-and-forth is so exhausting that you’re not sure if the love you have is real or just something you made up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It’s not easy for you to initiate a relationship with someone without thinking about the future, Sagittarius. There are times when you just want to keep things light and casual, but you don’t know how to do that without getting to reap all the rewards of a serious relationship, too.

When you find your twin flame, getting everything you want feels easy. Of course, just because your partnership feels dreamy and wonderful, it’s not meant to last. You may feel like you were meant to be, but you’re really not.

Your twin flame is there to teach you something about yourself, but it’s up to you to be open to these lessons... otherwise, you may continue to fall for the wrong people again and again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your high standards mean you don’t fall for just anyone, Capricorn. People may think you’re too picky, but you just know what you want.

When you’re with your twin flame, it can feel like all of the best aspects of a perfect relationship all rolled up into one perfect person.

A partnership with your twin flame is one that surpasses every other romantic connection. You of all zodiac signs know how easy it is to get tunnel vision when you focus on your goals. You’re very motivated to make your relationship work.

But when you’re with your twin flame, you may feel so deeply connected to them that you forget about everything else that’s important to you. This partnership takes up all your time and attention and isolates you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You need a friend before you want a significant other, Aquarius, and your twin flame is the person who will play that role. You love the idea of being with someone who can be your best friend and romantic partner, all rolled into one.

Of course, you also need to be aware that this partnership is meant to teach you something important.

Before you try to ghost your twin flame because it's getting too real, open your eyes to what your twin flame is trying to reveal to you about yourself. Your biggest desires, your worst fears, your wants, and needs — they know it all.

And through the evolution of this partnership, you will learn exactly what kind of relationship you need to be happy; just keep your mind open to possibilities.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are all about learning experiences in love. You want someone you can grow with on multiple levels — romantically, emotionally, physically — it’s all-important to you.

When you’re with your twin flame, you feel much more spiritually inclined and mature. For this reason alone, you may feel like you’re meant to be because no one else makes you feel as enlightened as your twin flame.

You also believe in destiny and fate. You may have dreamt of the perfect relationship for a long time, and now that you’ve found your twin flame, you feel simultaneously satisfied and empty.

A relationship with your twin flame is never meant to last forever, so while it may feel like you’re meant to be together, there is never a right time to be with each other. You know that, and so does the Universe.

Signs you've met your twin flame

1. Your relationship feels timeless.

When you first meet your twin flame, it may feel like you’re meeting your soulmate – you are practically the same person, after all.

2. There's a comfort, yet things are productive.

A twin flame relationship may start out on a very high note, where you feel like you’re finally with the person you are meant to be with your whole life.

You play off each other’s strengths and everything feels like sunshine and butterflies.

3. You encourage positive growth in one another without even trying.

Of course, your twin flame relationship may start off on a very low note, too. Because you are mirror images of each other, your twin flame is most likely dealing with the same weaknesses and flaws as you.

But because you’re seeing these flaws in someone else (and not in yourself), it can be hard to make things work in your relationship. In short, being with your twin flame is very difficult.

4. You meet when one or both of you are going through a tough time.

Twin flames remind one another who they truly are. So, the relationship itself may be comforting but the world around will be turbulent. No matter what kinds of ups and downs you experience in your relationship, being with your twin flame is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It’s a chance to evolve together, grow from your experiences, and learn from your mistakes.

5. You remain forever connected, even if you lose touch with each other.

Your twin flame isn’t a relationship that is always meant to last. Instead, it manifests itself in your life to help you learn important lessons and teach you how to move on to something that will last.

You will have a deep connection to your twin flame, and even feel a magnetic pull to each other unlike any other relationship you’ve been in, but eventually, the intensity of this relationship will push you away from each other.

6. You learn a lifetime of lessons after a short time together.

Once you learn from and grow with your twin flame, you two will part ways in order to find something better. You may or may not rekindle your relationship again in this lifetime, but the lessons you learn from being with each other (no matter how short that time was) are invaluable.

Never discount the time you spend with your twin flame — it’s a connection everyone should get to experience in their lifetime.

