The Zodiac Signs Who Are Most Compatible With Aries — And Those Who Don't Stand A Chance

Active, fiery Aries needs someone who can fan their flames without burning up.

One of the best way to understand your romantic needs and how to get what you in a relationship is by learning more about astrology and your zodiac sign's best matches when it comes to Iove compatibility.

Your daily, weekly and monthly love horoscopes can tell you when it’s prime time for romance in your life, but you can’t always wait around for those cues — especially if you were born between the dates of March 21 to April 19 under the highly impatient Aries sun sign.

You may have someone particular in mind and want to know if the two of you would be compatible in a relationship. Or maybe you’re already involved with someone and you're looking ways to know if they're worth holding onto — and if so, what you can do to improve things between you in times of trouble.

Deepening your knowledge of which zodiac signs your own sign is and is not typically compatible with can make knowing where you stand a whole lot more clear.

And let's be real, Aries, you want to be standing on top — always.

Aries are so independent that anyone who wants to get close to one had better be able to prove that they’re well worth the effort. These rams won’t stand for anyone who holds them back or foolishly tries telling them what to do.

At the same time, though, Aries sometimes find it comforting to have a partner along for the ride. They need someone who encourages and supports their wild ideas and fierce passions, and who can also temper their rough edges a little bit.

Sometimes Aries get so hyper-focused on their own directions that they need someone strong who can be their anchor.

The ideal partner for an Aries is someone who brings stability to their life without making them feel trapped; someone who encourages them to push through barriers without letting them hurt themselves in the process.

So which zodiac signs are the most and least compatible in relationships with an Aries?

Read on to learn how things well things do or do not work out when each of the star signs pairs up as a love match with an Aries.

Aries + Aries (March 21 - April 19) Love Compatibility

Two Aries together? At once? In the same room? You’ll be unstoppable! That is, as long as you’re both working toward the same goal.

The minute you don’t see eye-to-eye on anything, the battle of wills begins.

You’re both devoted to your own way and are ready to go to war for your ideals. An Aries-Aries romance is sometimes destructive, often ground-breaking, and never, never dull.

Aries + Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Love Compatibility

Aries and Taurus make a great couple. At first, Aries might get frustrated with Taurus’ stubbornness. And quite frankly, Taurus finds Aries’ uncontrollable energy to be a little scary.

When they learn to appreciate these aspects of each other, though, they’ll realize how well their different energies compliment each other.

Taurus holds down the fort and provides direction, while Aries goes out there and makes things happen.

Aries + Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Love Compatibility

The Aries-Gemini couple is great company for a fun night on the town, but in private, they’re never quite sure how to handle the energy they generate between them.

Giddy Gemini is attracted to Aries’ powerful personality, and while Aries finds Gemini charming at first, they’ll quickly get tired of their need for constant companionship.

Gemini, who wants to please people and fits in well with any group, is easily flustered by Aries’ blunt, outspoken style.

Aries + Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Love Compatibility

At first, the Aries-Cancer couple seems totally mismatched. Aries is loud and aggressive, while Cancer is reserved and quiet.

In public, people might assume that Aries is calling all the shots. In private, though, Cancer’s own strong spiritual core comes into play, and is easily a match for Aries’ bluster.

As long as they can respect each other's needs, natures, and quirks, Aries and Cancer should do well together.

Aries + Leo (July 23 - August 22) Love Compatibility

Aries and Leo together are a power struggle in the making. These two Fire signs are both accustomed to bending reality their own way.

Leo wants attention, while Aries tends to be aloof. Aries needs to get away from the crowd, Leo wants to stay at the party.

The best chance that the Aries-Leo couple has to succeed is to agree to let each other do their own thing at all times, no questions asked. So, yeah. Good luck with that.

Aries + Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Love Compatibility

Aries and Virgo aren’t going to put up with each other for long.

Aries is loud, messy, and impulsive; Virgo complains a lot, overthinks everything, and is quick to point out mistakes.

The only thing the Aries-Virgo couple is likely to agree on is that this was a bad idea and that they’d both be better off going their separate ways before somebody gets hurt.

Aries + Libra (September 23 - October 22) Love Compatibility

The sexual energy here is undeniable. Aries’ ruling planet is Mars; Libra’s is Venus. These two seem to be made for each other!

Aries’ boldness counteracts Libra’s indecisiveness, while Libra’s compassion and patience are exactly the tempering force that Aries needs to calm down without feeling controlled.

Libra, an Air sign, fuels Aries’ fire, and Aries helps get Libra motivated to take action.

Aries + Scorpio Love (October 23 - November 21) Compatibility

Brute-force Aries and secretive, mysterious Scorpio might seem like they’re from other planets at first, but there’s an underlying passion between them that kindles a fire neither probably expected.

The Aries-Scorpio couple is always finding something new to appreciate about each other, themselves, and the world in general.

There will be arguments — you'd better believe it — but there’s also plenty of mutual respect. These two are fiercely devoted to their relationship and their adventures.

Aries + Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Love Compatibility

Aries and Sagittarius make great friends. They both love to push boundaries and explore new territory. However, they both tend to be loners, too.

Sagittarius never stays in one place for long, and Aries despises feeling trapped, so it might be difficult for them to stay together long enough to develop a romantic commitment.

Aries-Sagittarius may never be a “couple,” but they’re perfect as occasional companions or even friends with benefits (if it goes that far).

Aries + Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Love Compatibility

There’s not much here to work with here, unfortunately. Hard-working Capricorn sees Aries as foolish and impulsive, while Aries is going to bored with Capricorn’s serious, practical nature before long.

Capricorn is looking for commitment and partnership on all levels, while Aries can’t promise anything.

If an Aries-Capricorn couple wants to make it work, they’re both going to have to make some life-changing compromises.

Aries + Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Love Compatibility

The Aries-Aquarius couple finds each other completely fascinating. Chances are, they’ll keep discovering new things about each other for years.

They’re both driven, deeply involved with their causes, and rebellious — eager to create changes in the world.

Aries is unique enough to hold Aquarius’ interest, and Aquarius’ free spirit gives Aries plenty of room to do their thing. When they work together, they can accomplish miracles.

Aries + Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Love Compatibility

If there’s one thing Aries needs, it’s someone like Pisces who can teach them to pay attention to their emotions and intuition. Pisces, on the other hand, will be amazed at how Aries forces ideas and dreams to become reality.

The Aries-Pisces couple might have a hard time at first because they experience reality itself from such different perspectives.

But if Aries can be patient and settle down just a little bit, and if Pisces can be brave and take a few risks, these two are very well suited for one another.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Trudi Mentior is a writer specializing in astrology who lives in Vancouver, Washington, with her husband, three cats, and a loudmouthed hyacinth macaw.