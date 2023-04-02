What Each Zodiac Sign Needs In A Relationship To Make Them Happy

Relationships are a lot of work. You have to be able to recognize your own desires and needs as well as your partner's in order to make things flow harmoniously.

One of the best places to look for insight on how to be the best partner you can be is through astrology. Each zodiac sign provides a small glimpse into what it's like to be with someone. Read below to find out what the zodiac signs need in a relationship as well as the best way to build love with them.

What each zodiac sign needs in a relationship

What Aries needs in a relationship

Aries are very straight-to-the-point kind of people. They value honesty very highly, so not only do they want you to openly communicate with them, they want you to be genuine about it. They're not interested in people who beat around the bush, prolonging things that don't need to take so long. They need a person who is independent and self-motivated, and who can keep their attention. If you're boring, they'll move on.

What Taurus needs in a relationship

Taurus doesn't like wearing their hearts on their sleeves. If something is wrong in their world, they'll keep it inside and tell everyone that they're fine. Taurus needs a partner that will be willing to work with them; they like people who can help them express how they're feeling. They like people who will work a little bit to get to know them.

What Gemini needs in a relationship

Gemini is known for having a multitude of different interests. They love staying involved and busy with their life. As they're moving from one exciting thing to the next, they need someone who can provide excitement they can't get anywhere else. They like partners who make them laugh and who get excited about adventures.

What Cancer needs in a relationship

Cancers love to give the world to their partners; whatever it takes to make them happy. But that deep affection and nurturing come with high expectations that their partners will behave and act in a way that the Cancer has idealized in his or her mind. They give their all in relationships, so at the end of the day, they really just want someone who will reciprocate this. They just want someone to invest in the relationship with them.

What Leo needs in a relationship

Naturally confident and carefree, Leo seeks a partner who is not going to hold them back, but rather move forward with them effortlessly. They often come off as silly but don't really enjoy playing games. They want someone who is as real as they are. Someone who isn't going to hesitate and has the same level of confidence. They're not keen on staying with people who are insecure.

What Virgo needs in a relationship

While the Virgo is often analytical and rational, they're also deeply emotional beings. But they would never let anyone else see this side of them. Virgos, just as they maintain a balance between practicality and emotional impulse, need a partner who can balance life in the same way and talk about things of substance, on the emotional and intellectual level.

What Libra needs in a relationship

Libras work hard to create a natural, positive energy about themselves. Their focus has largely been on creating peace of mind for themselves, so if they perceive you as a risk to their serenity, you won't last long. They enjoy being fair and just individuals, so they expect their partners to be as well.

What Scorpio needs in a relationship

Scorpios don't readily open up to people until they've proven that they can be trusted. They've been burned in the past. If you want to keep a relationship with a Scorpio, build that level of trust as much as you can. They like feeling comfortable. They also like feeling loved. They enjoy being deeply passionate people; they want a partner who can mirror their sensual energy.

What Sagittarius needs in a relationship

The Sagittarius is a playful and pensive type of person. They love challenging adventures just as much as they love having witty banter and philosophical discussion. These are the people who best keep a natural sense of wonder for the world. As such, they need a partner who can keep them grounded in reality at times, but who will also step up to the plate when the Sagittarius needs an adventure partner.

What Capricorn needs in a relationship

Just as the Capricorn is a diligent worker with a motivated work ethic, they seek the same in a partner. They like being with a person who is self-reliant, but who can also live in the moment. They recognize that life isn't all about work, even though they tend to work more than anyone else. Capricorns need a person who can get them out of the work cycle every now and then to lighten up and have a good time.

What Aquarius needs in a relationship

Believed by many to be one of the most complicated zodiac signs, Aquarius live for the thrill of life. This means a few things. First, they don't typically settle down with a person unless that person is truly something special in their eyes. If they've chosen you, you can be certain it's real. Second, they know what they want out of life, and that's adventure. They love taking random trips to exotic places. Lastly, they have so much love to give, but often have trouble expressing all of the love inside of them.

What Pisces needs in a relationship

Pisces is a sensitive but romantic sign. In the beginning stages of a relationship, make them feel comfortable; like they can open up to you without fear. Once they've accepted you, expect them to do grand gestures of affection and love. Because this is the type of thing they love as well. A good partner to a Pisces is one who can commit to a high level of intimacy and vulnerability, and who can support their goals and ambitions in life.

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. We can be better to our planet, better to our brothers and sisters, and better to ourselves.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.