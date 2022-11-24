Zodiac Sign Soulmates Whose Love Can Conquer All

When you're in a relationship that means a lot to you, you can't help but ask yourself if this is your soulmate.

Of course, not all relationships can be soulmate material, but that hope that it could be is what keeps us all believing in true love.

No matter what your zodiac sign is, we all have a chance at finding our soulmate within our lifetime.

A soulmate is more than just a partner or a friend (and yes, you can have a non-romantic soulmate). A soulmate is someone you carry in your heart forever — they accept you for who you are, support you and build you up, and are always there for you (when you need them and even when you don't).

A soulmate is someone who can read your mind and anticipate what you're feeling, and if you're their soulmate, you can do the same for them. One thing I've always loved about the concept of soulmates is that it really doesn't always have to be romantic.

Think about your best friend. Your connection with them is more than just the fact that you're friends. I mean, this is your best friend, the person who has always been there for you and is practically a part of you by now.

They're not just any ol' person. Just like your romantic partner is just anybody — they mean a lot to you. And when you have a deeply profound connection with someone like nothing you have with anyone else, then it's easy to believe that you've found your zodiac soulmate.

Now, not everyone believes in soulmates, but that doesn't mean they don't exist. You might believe in something similar that goes by a different name, like saying that only one person in the world was made for you or that there's someone out there who is the ideal fit for you.

One thing that many people believe about soulmates is that there's only one out there for each person. And if you royally screw it up with that one person, then you're doomed to be soulmateless for the rest of your life.

I don't know about all of that. I think that you can have more than one soulmate in your lifetime, and even more than one at the same time.

Science also has quite a lot to say about soulmates, but it can basically be boiled down to the fact that it's more probable to have more than one soulmate in the world than just one (yay!), and that it is possible to become someone's soulmate, rather than getting to that soulmate status immediately.

Just as your relationship or friendship can grow with someone, so can your connection that can lead to you being each other's soulmates. So, fret not. Just because you're unsure of someone right now doesn't mean it doesn't have the potential to turn into something amazing.

And according to your zodiac sign, there just might be a certain other zodiac sign out there that you can love forever, whether it's something you have to work towards or something that happens right away.

Zodiac sign soulmates

Aries and Libra

Aries and Libra are both strong personalities that are confident and bold but never try to tear each other down to be the best. In fact, this pairing is all about building each other up.

They're also fans of friendly competition from time to time. This is a dynamic duo that constantly pushes each other to succeed. When one needs lifting up, the other is there to bring inspiration, words of wisdom, and support.

Taurus and Pisces

Taurus and Pisces make each other feel anchored and loved. When everything else is spinning around in chaos, these two zodiac signs bring stability and security to the relationship.

These two are soulmates because no other zodiac signs understand how important stability is. This pairing is built on a strong, solid foundation of trust and communication. Both signs deeply understand each other and really "get" each other better than anyone else does.

Gemini and Sagittarius

Gemini and Sagittarius are soulmates because they want a relationship that makes commitment feel easy — not like extra work. They work so perfectly together because they both want the same things out of life — experience and adventure — which is something they can do together.

This is the best pair for growth and learning from mistakes. Rather than bringing each other down, these two zodiac signs help each other learn and grow in fun, meaningful ways.

Cancer and Capricorn

A pairing between Cancer and Capricorn is the perfect balance of discipline and spontaneity. Capricorn brings discipline and responsibility, while Cancer brings a sense of excitement and thrill. And both bring support and affection to the relationship.

This soulmate pairing is empathetic, serious, and never short on love. These two zodiac signs are most likely to have a deep connection only they can understand.

Leo and Aquarius

Leo and Aquarius are the two zodiac signs that prove that a relationship doesn't have to be all about each other for it to be successful. Since both signs are independent, they're able to have a strong connection and a rich life outside of the relationship.

These soulmates are imaginative, progressive, and a lot of fun. Leo and Aquarius are an outgoing, confident pair that can have a carefree yet profound and meaningful connection all at once.

Virgo and Scorpio

Virgo and Scorpio are unassuming soulmates but actually make a great pair. In this relationship, there is a lot of security and strength that is unmatched by any other pairing. They know how to take care of each other, listen, and even read each other's minds.

When Virgo and Scorpio are together, there's a lot of passion and understanding. Both are ambitious, devoted, and loving – proving that you can have an intense relationship that works.

Zodiac signs soulmates chart

