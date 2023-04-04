The Attractive Personality Trait Your Zodiac Sign Looks For In A Partner

The hardest part about dating is finding someone who not only enhances your own personality traits but also complements them. The best relationship is with someone who accepts your faults and can even make up for them with their own unique personality traits.

In order to find your perfect partner, it's important to use astrology as a guide. And because astrology plays a big role in not only shaping your zodiac sign's traits but also those traits you look for in others, you can use this information to determine whether or not you can have a relationship with someone.

So, based on your zodiac sign, what are the personality traits absolutely necessary in a romantic partner?

The most attractive personality traits to each zodiac sign, according to astrology

Aries finds thrill-seeking attractive.

Don’t try to date an Aries unless you’re ready for a romance full of fun and adventure. If you’re looking for one of those relationships where you stay in and watch Netflix weekend after weekend, steer clear of an Aries. They will bring you to music festivals, theme parks, and many other unlisted escapades. You’ll never be bored with an Aries, but make sure you’re ready for that.

Taurus finds self-sufficiency attractive.

Taurus is very picky about who they choose to date, so if you made the cut, don’t take it lightly. That being said, they are so selective because they need to be with someone who has a life of their own. Taurus likes the way they do, and have done, things, so don’t try to mess with that. Instead, make sure you have your own life and hobbies. A Taurus won’t be your other half, but instead, a whole to share yourself with.

Gemini finds uniqueness attractive.

Geminis are loved by all, and they’re a flirty bunch. Make sure you have something that stands out. Geminis fall hard for someone with a different passion or interest, especially if it’s something they have a talent for. A Gemini wants to be with someone they see as a prize, but not materialistically. They want a gem who they can show off for their abilities alone.

Cancer finds a sense of humor attractive.

Cancers are hilarious. They’re only as funny as long as you get their jokes, though. Sometimes they can seem immature to those who feel they're above childlike humor, so don’t try to date the humorous Cancer unless you are ready to laugh along with them. Also, steer clear if you can’t laugh at yourself.

Leo finds ambition attractive.

You will never compete with a Leo's goals, no matter how great of a partner you are. Make sure you have goals of your own. This will draw them to you like a magnet, as they have met many complacent partners in the past. Together, the two of you can take on the world and everything in between. Just make sure you have ambitions that match or rival those of your Leos.

Virgo finds intelligence attractive.

The coolest thing about Virgo is how cultured and intelligent they are. This comes as a part of their more introverted side. Make no mistake, they love to converse. Usually, though, these conversations go over the heads of those who aren’t in tune with the world and its many mysteries. If you are looking for in-depth discussions and long talks that surpass gossip, you are ready to date a Virgo.

Libra finds communication attractive.

Libras love balance, naturally. They need a dating partner who knows when to give tough love and when to hold them close. Sometimes, Libras need to be put in their place. They need a dating partner who not only is ready to do that but who can do that with such delicacy that they won’t resent you for it later. In return, Libra will provide this same level of communication with you, along with some great advice.

Scorpio finds adventurousness attractive.

Scorpios live life to the fullest. They love to have extravagant dinners and dates that will take them to the most beautiful parts of nature. Scorpios are big believers in grand gestures and going big before they go home. You don’t necessarily need to fly by the seat of your pants, but definitely be ready to wine and dine a Scorpio before they show you the time of your life.

Sagittarius finds agreeableness attractive.

Sagittarius doesn’t need you to agree with them on everything, but they definitely need to have something in common worth discussing. You need to have a similar interest with a Sagittarius but don’t tell them everything they want to hear. Some friction is good, but having something to debate over is even better. Prepare to be pleasantly challenged when dating a Sagittarius.

Capricorn finds intuition attractive.

Capricorn will care for you so deeply but they might not always be able to express it how they want to. They need to date someone intuitive to pick up on the things they leave unsaid. Capricorns need to date people-readers or else they risk being misunderstood.

Aquarius finds self-confidence attractive.

Who doesn’t love an Aquarius? They are gorgeous, confident, smart, trustworthy, anything you could want in a partner. That being said, they need a partner who isn’t going to get jealous every time someone gives them the once-over. They know how wonderful they are but they picked you. They need someone who is as confident in their choice of partner as they are.

Pisces finds spontaneity attractive.

One of the best things about dating a Pisces is their ability to switch things up and keep things interesting. They need a partner who can roll with the punches and maybe even suggest something new and exciting themselves. Pisces are no friends of routine, and they need a partner who can live with that.

Erin Cinney is a graduate of the University of Florida and she enjoys writing about life experiences, love, astrology, and being a millennial.

This article was originally published at Thought Catalog. Reprinted with permission from the author.