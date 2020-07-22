The 4 Fixed Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Explained

They're different from the rest.

Have you ever been called out for being "old-fashioned" when you're really just the kind of person who loves traditions?

There may be a particular event or routine you look forward to each year, or you might even be such a creature of habit that you're happiest when you get to do the same thing every single day.

Ever wonder why you’re more of a traditional person? It may mean that you're a fixed sign.

If you haven't heard the terms fixed sign, mutable sign, or cardinal sign, the 12 zodiac signs are broken down into three categories of four signs each:

Cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, Capricorn): These signs like to start new things, including fun new family traditions.

Mutable signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces): These flexible signs know that everything eventually comes to an end, so they are fine having traditions, or no traditions at all.

Who are the fixed zodiac signs in astrology?

The fixed signs are the stablizers of the zodiac, so they are always the ones who are born traditionalists.

The fixed signs include Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius; they believe in tradition and keeping things as they are.

However, traditional doesn't make these signs conservative or boring. After all, a tradition isn't just a routine, even though it may look that way on the surface. Tradition is really about the meaning behind the things you do at a particular time.

Here are the 4 fixed signs, and why they love tradition so much.

1. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is the sign that represents a cozy home. Any home or family tradition is especially huge for this zodiac sign.

For Taurus, holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and maybe even Valentine's Day hold importance in your heart. You love being in the middle of it all, running the show.

If you're not cooking the Thanksgiving turkey, you’re making sure everyone is there to partake in the annual festivities. What better time is there to spend with everyone you care about in your home than during the holidays?

2. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Even though Aquarians are said to be the number one rule breakers, they are actually pretty traditional.

Tradition is special to you, Aquarius, but not in the regular family get-together way. You like the concept of people coming together as a whole during special times.

There are people throughout the world who come from near and far just to spend time with their family. The thought of everyone gathering together for one day is astounding to you.

Still, you prefer something like a weekly movie night with friends, as you find comfort being around people who understand you and who you can be yourself around.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo sees tradition as a special event for spending time with all their friends and loved ones outside of their busy schedules.

You always expect great, fun-filled moments with your family, and what could be better than annually gifting your loved ones with your presence?

Family — and friends who have become family — are deeply important to you and so are the holidays, but when you have a chance to combine both, your heart feels warmer.

However, if for some reason your family decided to stop giving presents for holidays, you may actually have a bit of a problem.

4. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, you live for the amusing dysfunction of your family, particularly those "light-hearted" debates that seem to start fine, but end up with your aunts and uncles yelling at each other across the room.

Scorpio, you will be right there in the middle of it all, voicing your opinion the loudest. And through it all, you'll be smiling, because you know this is exactly what happens every single year.

Traditions create wonderful memories for everyone. Without them, we wouldn't have some our most special moments in life.

