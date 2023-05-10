The 4 Most Jealous Zodiac Signs

Jealousy is an odd thing. We’re overcome with this emotion of insecurity, and we just can’t help but experience the strange and complex feeling. There have been times when someone was better than us at something or had something we wanted, and we're filled with this envy and we can't control it. That's what jealousy is.

"Jealousy is a complex emotional mix of fear, stress and anger," Dr. Jane Flemming, a London-based GP, tells The Independent.

As Certified Transformative Coaches Susie and Otto Collins write, jealousy can not only destroy your relationships but also affects your physical and mental health. "Someone in the grip of jealousy will suffer raised blood pressure, heart rate and adrenalin levels, weakened immunity, anxiety and probably insomnia," explains Dr. Flemming.

According to astrology, some zodiac signs are more prone to feelings of jealousy than others thanks to the ways their respective ruling planets influence their personalities. However, that doesn't mean these signs are destined for failed relationship after failed relationship, so long as they learn to understand their triggers and find ways to manage their feelings of jealousy.

Now, the real question we’d like answered is, which of the zodiac signs is the most jealous?

The four most jealous zodiac signs, according to astrology

1. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are by far the most jealous of the zodiac signs. They don’t tend to trust people, leading them to make false accusations created from pure jealousy. Scorpios don’t hold in their feelings very well, radiating with jealousy even if someone just stands next to their partner.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers experience jealousy quite a bit but have a talent for hiding it. They fall victim to envy a lot but are the best out of the zodiac signs at hiding it and keeping it concealed. They don’t often let others know when they’re overcome with jealousy, but if they do, you’re in for a show.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are arguably the most lovable and passionate of the signs. They understand when things don’t go their way and won’t throw a fit about it. But when their partner pays attention to someone or something else more than them, their jealousy switch turns on. Leo craves attention from everyone around them, and if they don’t get it they’re a jealous wreck.

4. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos experience a lot of jealousy, but not when it comes to relationships. They tend to be very critical of themselves, and if someone does something better than they do, they’re overcome with envy and will act as if life is one big competition.

Caitlin Butkiewicz is a writer and graduate of Eastern Michigan University with expertise in digital media production.