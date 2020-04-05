8 Reasons Why Pisces & Virgo Are A Soulmate Relationship That Works

I'm a Pisces and I know I'm compatible with a Virgo.

Certain zodiac signs are perfect for each other, for example, Pisces and Virgo. Their love and relationship compatibility is off the charts, and they naturally complement one another's strengths and weaknesses.

So, if you're in a Pisces — Virgo relationship, you are in luck.

Did you realize how compatible Pisces and Virgo zodiac signs are for each other, according to astrology?

Because I have personally been involved in this type of relationship, I can tell you why it's a soulmate connection that works.

Love involves give and take, and when it comes to Pisces and Virgo they both are givers.

In relationship astrology, Pisces is the zodiac sign of unconditional love. Virgo is the zodiac sign of wellbeing.

In astrology, the house of marriage is associated with the seventh house.

Pisces is the seventh zodiac sign from Virgo, and vice versa, so when these two horoscopes come together the sparks begin to fly.

As a water sign, Pisces is mutable, flexible and desires to please and to provide support and care when needed.

Virgo is also mutable, and as the zodiac sign of caring and well-being, a Virgo provides support to the naturally caring nature of Pisces.

Virgo also provides Pisces a form of leadership when they want to give up because they have loved others to the point of exhaustion.

A Virgo nurses a Pisces back to health, which is a nice thing to have in a partner.

I believe all relationships can succeed if they want to. As a fellow Pisces, I wish you the best in your Pisces — Virgo relationship.

You will not only complement each other but will also be there for each other since you are both very loyal when you're with the right person.

So let's dive a little deeper into this relationship.

Here are 8 reasons why the Pisces — Virgo zodiac sign relationship will work, according to astrology:

1. You are soulmates.

You fit perfectly as Pisces are very imaginative and your practical, making opposites attract.

When things are good in your relationship you could see yourselves as soulmates.

Trust me there is a lot of good in this match. You could spend the rest of your lives together; it's all about compromise.

2. You both believe in unconditional love.

The sucky part of this relationship is that Pisces will do all they can to be understanding in this relationship especially for it to work.

Virgo lets their overthinking get in the way of them being a perfect match.

So, yes this can be a perfect match.

If your Pisces partner is telling you as well as showing you that they will do all they can to make this relationship work then you need to start letting go a little bit and offering them the same back.

3. You connect.

You will share a strong and emotional connection. Virgo will tend to let go and let Pisces in.

Virgo tends to keep their guard up but with Pisces, they are more willing to let Pisces in because they know Pisces will not judge them.

4. Natural chemistry.

Your sexual relationship will save this relationship mainly because of physical chemistry.

Pisces will make you experience emotions on a much deeper level than other partners.

Virgo will need to learn how to show their emotions as Pisces does because Virgo tends to over-analyze.

5. You complement one another.

Do opposites attract? Yes.

Pisces can tend to be more imaginative and not have the best organizational skills, but Virgo is practical and will help their Pisces partners where they lack.

Opposites attract couldn't work better with any other signs, these two signs are definitely two puzzle pieces you can mold to fit perfectly!

6. Growth potential.

They're willing to grow together! What really makes this relationship work is that these signs will change for one another.

They know that growth and trying out new things in order to satisfy their partner will pay off in the long run.

If you are both willing to compromise and understand how each other thinks this can be an amazing relationship, especially one with rarely any fights.

7. Mutual understanding.

You simply compliment each other.

Pisces will always know how their Virgo partner is feeling since Pisces is highly sensitive.

Sometimes it may feel like your Pisces needs you more than you need them, but they will offer you support and be there for you like you couldn't imagine.

Virgo will always be very critical which can hurt Pisces' feelings, but also Virgo can be understanding and will try to guide Pisces in the right direction.

You both are opposites that complement each other in a way you couldn't imagine.

Especially with the fact that you'll rarely fight this makes for an even better relationship, filled with more rational conversation about an issue than arguing about your problems.

Essence Lopez is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.