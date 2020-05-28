How Each Zodiac Sign Acts When They're Angry

Are you a ranter or a slow-burner?

No matter how laid back you are, you will get angry, and sometimes that anger gets out of control.

You may be the type of person who gets angry easily, or you may be slow to anger. Is your anger long-lasting, or do you hold things inside you until they explode?

Our zodiac signs are a great way to assess our personality traits, especially when it comes to how to express anger.

A horoscope can only provide so much information, because no matter how your anger presents itself, no one is immune from the feelings that come with it. When this intense kind of anger bubbles up from deep within us, it can be almost impossible to handle it delicately.

So, what does this mean for you (and everyone in your way)? It means a lot of wreckage, hurt feelings, and harsh words.

There are many kinds of anger and many ways of expressing it, but is the way you express anger just a personality quirk, or is it determined by your zodiac sign?

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Tempestuous Anger

If you're an Aries, you're known to explode without considering how your actions will affect others.

You aren't one to sugarcoat your feelings, and if you're mad at someone, they better watch out. The fire of your rage is easily lit, but will quickly be extinguished if the person you're screaming at doesn't react and remains calm.

You cool down quickly and usually feel very sorry about your outburst after the fact, but that won't stop you from blowing up again later on.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Explosive Anger

When you get angry with someone, you give you subtle hints at first, becoming silent and cold, before you erupt like a volcano spewing hot rage.

Those born under the Taurus zodiac sign don't get angry easily, but when they do, they often express anger by throwing things. You're also entirely capable of losing your mind at the drop of a hat.

No one should be in your line of fire when you're angry.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Vocal Anger

Geminis love to talk, so it makes sense that your go-to form of anger expression is screaming, shouting, and hurling sarcastic and occasionally mean words.

But since you're known for having two sides to your personality, screaming isn't the only way you express anger. You can also be cool, level-headed, and strike someone's jugular with the perfect cutting remark.

Whatever anyone does, they better not judge you or offer an opinion on what you should be doing with your life, or they'll be the focus of your rage.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Expressive Anger

When Cancer gets angry, you first express it by sulking, then (if no one has caught on) you move on to passive-aggressiveness, before completely withdrawing into your shell.

Once you're in protective shell mode, people should decide that the best plan of action is to ignore you, for this is when you need love and sweetness the most.

If you're still not getting what you need, your silent fury will morph into crying, and if you're still unsatisfied that no one is taking your feelings seriously, you'll throw down. Every pent-up emotion and unresolved feeling of anger from the past will be unleashed.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Roaring Anger

When you get angry, Leo, you go beyond anger and end up storming with rage.

You aren't afraid to roar, and the louder and more intense your shouting is, the better you feel. Your go-to is offensive language, and you have a tendency to think only of your emotions when you're angry.

While you might forgive someone for doing something that has angered you, you're not very likely to apologize for your behavior.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Suppressed Anger

Virgo, You aren't especially comfortable with expressing your anger, so you hold it in until you blow up, no matter how insignificant it is.

The suppressed anger of Virgo often causes digestive and health issues, too. You feel very misunderstood, and it can be confusing and awkward for everyone when your anger finally comes out.

Your anger usually isn't about what's happening right now, but rather something that happened in the distant past. Virgo, if you can take a moment from crying and slamming doors, you'd see that no one is out to get you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Seething Anger

Is there anything Libra hates more than confrontation? Not much.

You don't like to show your anger since you think it's not a very attractive emotion. It also often doesn't go very well with your charming and attractive persona.

While you like to try to be above anger, sometimes you can't talk yourself out of it, and will end up losing your cool. But when you do lose it, you truly believe that whatever way you expressed your outburst was the best way possible.

Libras have a way of justifying everything — even when it's a meltdown.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Brutal Anger

Scorpio isn't easily angered, but when you are, people should do whatever they can to get out of your line of fire. Your stink-eye will send shivers down anyone's spine, and the sarcastic things you say when angry are brutal.

You aren't a sign that forgives and forgets, and you can never just let it go when angered. People should beware of the furious Scorpio — because the emotional destruction you wreak isn't pretty.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Fiery Anger

Sagittarius is ruled by fire, so it makes sense that you can flame out quickly. You use your words when angry, but that doesn't make it any less painful for those around you.

If someone upsets you, it's not unlike you to unfriend them immediately — both in social media and real life.

The best way for people to deal with you when you're angry is to side-track you, as you have a tendency to digress enough that you forget why you were so incensed in the first place.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Destructive Anger

Capricorns take anger very seriously, and you usually don't express it unless pushed to your limits. You're known to smash whatever is handy and cut someone with criticism when given the opportunity.

You'll say people have disappointed you rather than express how angry you are with them, so people shouldn't let your calm(ish) demeanor fool them. When you're driven to an outburst, it's so out of character that you'll shock everyone around you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Quiet Anger

You're usually very chill and it takes a lot to get you mad. Aquarius' first line of defense when angry is to just stop talking to people, get in the car, and drive around until they feel better.

You'll try to ignore the source of your agitation as long as possible, hoping that you can eventually manage to cool yourself down. If you can't, you'll go into extreme infuriation mode and finally lose your temper.

Although you may unload all of the negative feelings you've been having, it still may take you a while to start talking to friends again.

Pisces (February 19 - March): Emotional Anger

Pisces are constantly in their feelings, and that's a good thing because it means you don't get angry very often. But when you do get angry, you can be outright terrifying, even though the only person you tend to lash out at is yourself.

When in a middle of a rage, you can become violent, self-destructive, and your vivid imaginations go full-throttle with the drama. Once your anger passes, you need some serious alone time for your heart to heal.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or and her Instagram.