10 Stereotypes About The Leo Zodiac Sign That Are 100% Wrong

Their personalities are quite complex.

Leos are one of the most well known and loved zodiac signs in all of astrology. As a fellow Leo myself, we are feisty, driven and often misunderstood.

You see, a Leo woman is fiery, and while she seems like she can take over the world, sometimes she's just as vulnerable as everyone else.

Unfortunately, there are a lot of stereotypes out in the world about the Leo sign.

And whether or not you believe in astrology, it's important to realize that not everything you hear about a Leo personality is true. So, if you think you know a Leo sign, think again.

Here are 10 untrue stereotypes about Leos, and the truth about what we’re really like.

1. Leos love to be the center of attention.

It’s commonly thought that Leos love to be the center of attention at all times, but this is largely false.

While Leo women do love to be paid attention to, they don’t like too many eyes on them. Leos prefer to be given attention by the person they are with and trying to connect to instead of a whole room of strangers.

2. They want to be treated like queens.

Leo doesn’t want to necessarily be treated like a queen just because she said so. She knows that she is a queen and expects to be respected like one.

Don’t misunderstand this desire to be respected either — Leo is no diva, she just commands the same respect that she gives to others.

3. They thrive in drama.

Being dramatic and being passionate are two very different things.

Leos won’t often be caught talking about people behind their backs. Instead, Leo talks about her opinions quite passionately, sometimes offending people but never meaning to.

4. Leos are total control freaks.

Leos have no problem letting other people take control of situations if they seem like they know what they are doing. They love solving problems and figuring things out, so they often take control if no one else steps up.

However, Leos are always willing to listen to what others have to say and let them take control if they really want to.

5. A Leo can be cold as ice.

Yes, Leo can seem really cold and unemotional on the surface, but don’t let that fool you. Leos don’t wear their emotions on their sleeves, but they do care about the feelings of their friends, family and even strangers.

While Leo may not show you much sympathy when you have a cold, she will be there for you if you call her in the middle of the night to save you from a bad situation.

6. They're very picky.

Leos aren’t picky just for the sake of being difficult. They just tend to know what they like and what they want, and don’t want to settle for less.

So, even though Leo would rather have coffee made with fresh ground beans instead of the store bought powder, it doesn’t mean they are picky about everything in life.

7. They're selfish.

A Leo woman is very driven and focused on reaching her goals. While it may seem that she is always doing things that serve her best interests, she is really just striving to be her best self and live her dreams.

When it comes to sharing, doing favors for friends and helping out strangers, Leos are very generous.

8. Leos are social butterflies.

Just because people tend to be drawn to Leos, that doesn’t necessarily mean they are great socially. In fact, a Leo woman can be very shy, introverted and to herself most times, making it difficult for her to connect to people.

It can actually take a while to get to really know Leo, but once you do, you will probably fall in love with her.

9. They're incredibly arrogant.

Leo exudes confidence, and this can be extremely intimidating for others. Fortunately, Leos are comfortable in their own skin, know what they want, have strong opinions, and are happy with their own company.

Leos won’t often settle for doing things that they don’t believe are worth their time or energy, and tend to stand by their opinions, often making them seem arrogant even when they don’t mean to be.

10. The Leo zodiac sign has expensive taste.

Leos do actually care about quality over quantity, but it doesn’t apply to everything in life. Leo doesn’t necessarily demand luxury cars, expensive hand bags and lavish jewelry; however, they do have expensive taste when it comes to things that will enrich life.

She wants to travel and see the world, taste fine wines and beers for their culture, and experience art and music. She cares about experiences over things.

Shannon Ullman is a writer who focuses on women’s health, astrology, and relationships.