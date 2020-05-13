Why Gemini Is The Most Hated Zodiac Sign

Who really knows the reason why...

Which zodiac sign is the most hated? There are plenty of Youtubers who have weighed in on this conversation.

Some zodiac signs are considered too stubborn, such as Gemini and even Capricorn. Other zodiac signs are too flirty and non-committal, such as Aries, Sagittarius, Libra, and even Aquarius.

However, which zodiac sign is the most hated of all?

After doing some research with multiple sources, I have found that typically the most hated zodiac sign is Gemini.

Of course, every sign has haters and doesn’t get along with other signs for their own reasons.

But for some reason, it’s like the pizza topping issue, everyone has found a common enemy in pineapple pizza lovers.

Gemini is the sad pineapple pizza lover in this case.

There isn’t like a big specific reason that truly deems them worthy to have everyone’s hate and wrath, they just do.

Oftentimes the issues stem from a Gemini’s tendency to be flighty and flakey as well as overenthusiastic and very talkative.

They can get on others’ nerves easily without meaning to but also without really trying not to.

They tend to want to be constantly busy and entertained and hate being in one place too long.

They get bored with their situations easily which tends to offend others around them when Gemini just ups and leaves because of their boring company. Gemini is a sign that loves to socialize and be in everyone’s business.

They are restless and never like being tied down for a long period of time.

This causes them to be unfaithful to their partners when they have entered into a relationship; clearly creating big reasons for them to be hated.

Nobody likes a cheater. They tend to find their kicks elsewhere.

Not necessarily with other people, but through other activities in their lives.

They go on adventures or have fun on their own and that is satisfying enough for them.

They don’t rely on the company of friends and loved ones as much as most signs tend to.

They are too impatient and antsy to wait around for anyone else to join in their activities.

Their symbol is the Twins. This is a good portrayal of their dual personalities that they express to others.

They constantly have ups and downs and are always changing their minds.

They can be totally happy-go-lucky one moment and then be angry and moody the next.

This is another thing that tends to turn people off to being friends with or associating with Gemini’s too much.

It’s hard to put up with consistent mood swings. These hot and cold mood swings always affect their relationships and friendships.

The thing is, they are very intriguing and addicting people.

Others often fall into their trap and their charm and charisma and end up getting hurt by a Gemini because they can’t help themselves.

Gemini’s are known to use, abuse, and lose when it comes to any type of relationship.

Be careful when you run into one. They could be the best mistake you ever make, as well as the worst all wrapped into one.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.