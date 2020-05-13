Nice is overrated for these zodiac signs.

Capricorns are so mean, and even though they are only one of 12 different zodiac signs lots of people seem to think they aren't one of the nice ones.

As Kendall Vertes once said to Ashlee on Dance Moms, "Why do you have to be so mean?" it's time to look at what is it about the tenth sign that would make them crueler than the others.

So, why are Capricorns so mean?

Can it be that Capricorn signs have a planet to blame? Saturn rules Capricorn and it's the most feared planet in astrology.

Saturn rules how others perceive you. It's the planet of public respect and reputation. It's the planet of hard work, too.

The reason why Capricorn zodiac signs may be so mean can connect to how hard they work themselves.

While each zodiac sign is supposed to be "unique" and all of that other cliche nonsense that I won't be getting into here.

Sometimes, I wonder if personality/character traits double-dip in between different zodiac signs.

Unlike the other zodiac signs, it's also worth noting that Capricorns are a sign of a goat, which is random.

But it's worth noting that these animals are used to tough terrain.

You have to be pretty tough on the inside and the outside to be able to navigate life on that level.

Here is why Capricorn zodiac signs sare so fricking mean, according to astrology:

They hate negative energy and useless questions.

Capricorns don't like it when their social circle is full of negativity.

So then they tend to do what they need to do for themselves and themselves only, which might seem mean-spirited but probably isn't.

Also, people that ask useless questions are at the bottom of a Capricorn's favoritism totem pole, so they're intentionally mean to whoever asked said stupid question.

The thing with stupid questions is that they have obvious answers.

The answers to said stupid questions usually result from common sense and don't require a google search most of the time.

If one thinks about the answer to their question before asking anyone (especially a Capricorn), then said Capricorn wouldn't have to be mean to you.

Capricorn zodiac signs are moody.

Not to say that the other zodiac signs aren't moody and don't have mood swings, but this is especially prevalent in Capricorns.

Said Capricorns are mean because of how they're feeling, so try not to take it too personally.

When it comes to how they're feeling and how they control it, it's more of a "them" problem and not so much of a "you" problem, so try your best not to worry about it.

The thing is, sometimes, people can't control how they're feeling during a specific moment.

What this means is that you have to step back and let the person feel what they're feeling.

Of course, this doesn't mean that they should take their feelings out on you, but if they do, the right thing to do by the end of it all is to have them apologize.

You shouldn't baby someone over their feelings, and you're not their mom.

Most likely, you're just friends, so don't sweat the small things that you can't control.

Capricorns are mean because they are too self-reliant to be bothered.

Capricorns like doing things themselves, and that's not something that should be adjusted.

What this means for you is that you shouldn't offer your help unless you're explicitly requested to help out.

Of course, most people will be mean if you invite yourself to do something that you're not initially involved with, so ask before getting involved with the task at hand.

Capricorns tend to trust themselves the most people trusting other people, so please keep that in mind.

It might seem as if they're loners, but they know what they want better than anyone else does, so it's best to let them get their own thing done on their terms.

Capricorns are mean because they are disciplined.

When there's a task at hand, Capricorns are bound to complete it. It might take them two seconds or two weeks, but they'll get it done.

Capricorns tend not to like distractions, so if you're in their way, they're going to snap at you.

Don't say that I didn't warn you since I did warn you.

The thing is, Capricorns want what's at hand badly enough to fight for it, unlike some of the other signs that aren't to be named.

Just because a sign is focused doesn't mean that they're automatically cold, so please keep that in mind.

Some people don't like being distracted when they work, so that's something else to keep in mind when dealing with others.

Capricorns are also mean because it can be necessary.

Capricorns tend to be mean when it's appropriate since they're realistic creatures, unlike some of the other signs.

Maybe it's because Capricorns are down to earth, so they're going to say it like it is and how they see it.

Of course, this might not mean that they're being mean intentionally, but to you, you're going to take it as them being mean.

If you get on the nerves of a Capricorn, they're going to be mean to you.

If a Capricorn is pissed off, they're going to be mean to you.

If a Capricorn sees something that they don't like, you bet that they're going to be mean to you.

It's not like Capricorns are mean for no reason, so be aware that they're mean only when it's necessary.

Capricorns are mean because they're stubborn.

When someone's in a specific mindset, it can be challenging to get them out of that mindset, and this is a trait that all Capricorns tend to have.

Not to say that all Capricorns are the same as one another, but they all have the same tendencies and traits to some degree.

Of course, if you try to change a Capricorn's mind and expect them to be fully on board with it, they're not going to take well to it, which is where their meanness comes into play.

Capricorns are mean because they're caring and bossy.

If they're mean to you, then that means that they care about you to some extent.

Capricorns also tend to be bossy, so when they speak up, it's not like they're trying to be mean intentionally.

If a Capricorn didn't think that you could handle them being mean to you, then there's an extremely high chance that they wouldn't be mean to you in the first place.

You have to think about why someone is mean to you, and sometimes, it's because they care, whether or not it seems that way.

Again, this has to do with who a Capricorn is as a person, and not with how much they like you.

Liz Abere is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.