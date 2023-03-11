Defining Traits And Characteristics Of The Fiery Aries Woman

Aries is the first zodiac sign in astrology, and those with this Sun sign are born between March 20 and April 20. Aries is known as the Ram, possessing personality traits that make this fierce fire sign stand out from the rest. Ruled by Mars, the planet of aggression, action and desire, this cardinal sign values order and competition.

The Aries woman, in particular, is a natural leader who lives for excitement and passion, blazing trails along the way. Not only are Aries women incredibly outgoing and courageous, but they are some of the most passionately honest people. She will speak her mind, and you won't have to ask twice for her opinion.

She may be a little bit of a spender, and slightly hard to pin down because of all her energy, but with time and patience, she's worthwhile getting to know. On the outside, Aries may appear brash, but it’s only because this fiercely independent woman is a true go-getter, and in every area of her life, she strives for success.

Aries woman traits and characteristics

This woman is not only passionate about speaking her mind but exudes confidence in all areas of life. She’s motivated, determined, brave, spontaneous and free-spirited. Aries women love adventure and competition. Because she’s so fearless, she can accomplish anything she sets her mind to. She’s quick to make friends, gets her point across easily with her no-nonsense attitude, and strives to be the leader.

On the downside, being so strong can lead her to become upset or irritated if things don’t go her way, if others try to tell her what to do, or if people don’t listen to what she says. Other negative Aries traits include being a bit selfish and blunt, sometimes in a hurtful way. Her directness can appear aggressive or rude, and her inability to take orders makes others think she has a huge ego. She also refuses to ever be wrong, and any argument against her point of view is swiftly rejected, making her seem overbearing.

The Aries woman in love and relationships

Due to her exuberant amount of energy, the Aries woman brings a ton of excitement to her relationships. Before she falls in love and is searching for a partner, she doesn’t hold back; rather, she expresses her true desires and feelings to the object of her affection. If Aries is interested, you’ll know.

Aries women are attracted to the same qualities they possess: passion, bravery, optimism, creativity, ambition, and leadership. Whether you want to be her romantic interest or even her friend, it’s important to carry yourself with an air of confidence, just like her. She also values independence, so a partner must be able to allow her the same freedoms they enjoy themselves. In addition, Aries is truly attracted to someone who can assert themselves in every situation.

Once she enters into a committed relationship, an Aries woman in love makes a great partner but can be tough to handle. A relationship with this fire sign is not for the faint of heart! She can be a bit demanding of her partner, but, at the same time, will want them to abide by her decisions for them. Above all, she needs her independence and is more than willing to end a relationship if she doesn’t get it. She’s the boss, so it takes a strong person to complement her attitude and energy.

This passionate sign exudes the same energy when it comes to sex. She has certain needs that must be met, and is highly aware of her own satisfaction. Because they are so incredibly direct, Aries women are also not too keen on being emotional during sex, and would rather focus on the act itself. With sex, Aries prefers something fast but full of passion, something intense without any overthinking getting in her way. Despite this, she’s a good lover who is generous with her partner, and an intimate experience with her is one that won’t be forgotten.

Compatibility

With Aries compatibility, fellow fire signs Leo and Sagittarius are great matches. Relationships with either of these signs are full of adventure, fun, and passion. An Aries woman is also compatible with an Aries man. But Aries’ compatibility with other signs doesn’t go unnoticed; they also match with air signs Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. Air signs value independence just like Aries, and really fuel the fire of this zodiac sign.

Aries is most likely to have a successful marriage with Leo. These two fire signs are equally driven and passionate and have a relationship full of open communication and understanding. They also appreciate their likeness in one another, as both are free-spirited and independent and are a pair well-matched in competition.

Family

Like every other aspect of her life, the Aries woman approaches her family life with the same confidence and leadership. As a mother, she’s hands-on. There’s no adventure too small, and it’s never too early to expose her kids to this kind of fun. For Aries, it’s all about the experience, and she wants the absolute best for her children. However, this type of parenting comes with its drawbacks, as Aries always expects the best. She’s prone to impatience and can have a short fuse. She’s also overly protective of her brood.

Friendships

Her outgoing demeanor makes it super-easy for Aries to make new friends, but she still has a close inner circle. Aries brings a sense of adventure to her friendships, planning new outings, introducing friends to each other, and taking charge. She’s not the type of friend to tell you what you want to hear; rather, she has no issue telling you the cold, hard truth. She keeps it real no matter what. Having an Aries woman as a friend also means you’ll get to experience her optimistic outlook, so when you’re at your lowest, she will bring you right back up. And that’s pretty inspiring on its own.

Aries woman career

Because of her natural leadership skills, Aries is in her element (literally and figuratively) when she’s the boss, delegating duties and taking on projects. She demands to be in charge and has a tendency to inspire others with her level of energy.

However, since she sees herself as the head of any projects or teams she manages, things can get lost in the details. She’s more likely to see the big picture, neglecting her responsibilities to completely finish projects or correspondence. Though she will eventually tie up the loose ends, this can be off-putting to her fellow employees. But failure won’t get her down; instead, she will re-energize herself and pick right back up where she left.

Her confidence means she’s best suited for careers in law, business, management, or even being the boss of her own company.

Famous Aries Women

It should come as no surprise that these famous Aries women are successful in their careers. And they have their confidence and leadership to thank for that.

Emma Watson: April 15, 1990

Mandy Moore: April 10, 1984

Kate Hudson: April 19, 1979

Mariah Carey: March 27, 1970

Lady Gaga: March 28, 1986

Reese Witherspoon: March 22, 1975

Sarah Jessica Parker:: March 25, 1965

Robin Wright: April 8, 1966

Jennifer Garner: April 17, 1972

Jessica Chastain: March 24, 1977

Kristen Stewart: April 9, 1990

Sarah Michelle Gellar: April 14, 1977

Deputy Editor Arianna Jeret, MA/MSW, has been featured in Cosmopolitan, The Huffington Post, Yahoo Style, MSN, Fox News, Bustle, Parents and more. Find her on Twitter and on Instagram for more.