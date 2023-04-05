The Taurus woman is known for her luxurious vibes. She is not one to be messed with because she is self-assured and determined to find success. This is why she needs a partner that matches her energy and supports her dreams. Someone lacking drive and motivation is not appealing to her. She tends to steer clear of immature people and aims for sophisticated partners.

As an earth sign, the Taurus woman wants someone with a plan. Building a solid foundation with her partner is imperative because it allows her to see a future.

Taurus is a fixed sign that aims for a stable relationship which is why she tends to be very straightforward about what she wants from her potential partners. The Taurus woman may take a long time to commit because once she commits, she wants it to last. Show her you are ready for the long term and she may consider giving you her time.

How to attract a Taurus woman

Be charming and confident.

Charm and confidence are key when impressing the Taurus woman. This Venus-ruled sign likes its partners to be attractive and put together. The more stylish their partner is, the greater the allure.

Be ambitious.

Taurus is an earth sign that wants security and good financial support for the future. Having a solid plan is essential for the relationship to thrive. Their partner should have the same ambitions aligned with theirs.

Be generous.

The Taurus lady enjoys showering her partner with love and gifts. She wants her partner to reciprocate this energy, even if she is not vocal about it. Giving her comfort and security can make her fall deeper in love with her partner. Don’t be stingy with love. Sentimental gifts mean the world to her.

Communicate.

Taurus enjoys communicating, especially if their Mercury is either in Gemini or Aries. Keep things fun by talking things through and sharing things with her. Taurus women appreciate it when their partner gets to truly know them.

Be loyal.

This fixed sign is the sister sign of Scorpio; two signs that are highly passionate and seek partners that will shower them with devotion. When the Taurus woman enters a relationship, she seeks someone who will be in her future. Short-term flings are not part of this earth sign's philosophy when it comes to commitment.

Explore and indulge in different foods.

Exploring and being adventurous with food is a fantastic way to spend quality time with her. Taurus appreciates things that activate their senses and food is one of them. Take her to the best restaurants or surprise her with a home-cooked meal.

Stay grounded.

Make sure to stay practical and not be too impulsive. The Taurus woman wants someone that will be a rock for them. If she can rely on her partner and trust them to keep calm, she can deepen their bond.

Enjoy staying indoors.

Although they will enjoy the occasional party scene, Taurus women like to recharge their social batteries. Taurus enjoys staying indoors with someone who can relax and bring them calm. Home is their sanctuary.

Be forgiving.

As a fixed sign, Taurus can hold on to grudges and be incredibly stubborn. Their partner will have to show some more maturity, especially when there is a disagreement between them. Being open to forgiving and talking things through can help Taurus develop more respect for their partner and it can contribute to their personal growth.

Make romance a priority.

They are ruled by Venus, so their partner has to make sure to make romance a priority in the relationship. Things can get cold if there isn’t warmth and love between Taurus and their partner. Make your Taurus woman fall in love with you over and over again.

Be honest.

Taurus women need someone that they can trust. Someone who lies to them will not be a match. If they can’t believe in their partner or rely on them, it’s simply not going to work out for them.

Motivate her.

Remind her about what makes them great. Taurus could get into a slump if things are not going their way. Be the partner who can guide her and give her feedback to feel more motivated. A partner that roots for her and helps her get to the finish line will be someone she will show devotion to.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.