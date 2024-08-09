Zodiac Signs With The Darkest Minds, Ranked

We aren’t all born with one personality, and many of us over the years tend to fall in love with the darker things in life. Perhaps it’s just a need for fantasy, or maybe we’re just polarized creatures that need a bit from menu A and a bit from B.

Could there be a tendency towards dark-minded thinking that may derive influence from the signs of the zodiac? Oh, yes. There are zodiac signs that flutter towards the dark, and while every sign is capable of all kinds of thinking and behaving, we do tend to act in accordance to our sign, whether we know it or not.

So, if we could rank the zodiac signs according to their dark tendencies, who would make the grade, and who might be spared the darkness? After all, they say it’s more fun to laugh with the sinners than to cry with the saints.

Here are the zodiac signs with the darkest minds, from the most dark-minded to the least

1. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Not all the zodiac signs get along, but there’s a good chance if you put a bunch of Sagittarians in a room together, they will not only get along, but will eventually find common ground in some dark topic.

Sagittarius is the fantasist of the zodiac, and because their sign comes during the winter, they tend to come with a natural tendency for things cold and dark in subject matter.

If you think you have a wicked thought, Sagittarius probably had that thought when they were three years old.

2. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

The only thing darker than Libra is a room full of Sagittarians, and Libra would walk right into that room with glee... and possibly a fun-loving, murderous smile.

Libra is the horror fanatic; they love the rush of fear and the aesthetic of mythic monsters. Creative and kind, Libra hides their darkness very well, in plain sight, making them one of the zodiac signs with the darkest minds.

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

When your main representative is a goat, it’s hard not to be associated with something that’s at least a little devilish? But the truth is, Capricorn is downright gothic when it comes to darkness and dark tendencies.

Whether it's a vampire ball or mad monster parties, the main headcount consists of playful Capricorns, frolicking in the shadows, role-playing to their heart’s content.

4. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

The Taurus personality takes dark to a different level. While they aren't the dark dreamers, they are indeed the ones who take self-pity to a very dark place.

Where the sulking attitude might be a slick fashion statement at first, it will be Taurus who entertains thoughts of gloom, more often than not.

5. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Always the dark one, Scorpio is also a solo player and likes to set up their world in ways that they can predict, much like a trap.

The chase is what matters, but when Scorpio wants something and becomes obsessed with having it, it’s usually dark and going to involve the Scorpio "besting" another person. Their darkness is about ego and victory.

6. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

An analyst by nature, Virgo can take that special ability to figure things out and ruin their own lives because of it. Their darkness comes in the form of not being able to know when to stop.

If something bothers them, they are relentless. And while this can also be a very good trait, Virgo’s darkness tends to manifest as self-destructive behavior.

7. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Aquarius secretly judges others, and there’s a jealous quality about Aquarians that brings out their dark side. They are competitive but passive-aggressive, and though their minds are capable of many sordid and creepy things, you’d never know it.

That's because it's Aquarius who is standing there, the wallflower, trying hard to not be noticed. Their darkness lives in their judgment of other people.

8. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Not all that willing to share their dark thoughts, Gemini will brood and get into moods at the drop of a hat. Their darkness is in their attitude, and sometimes those born under the sign of Gemini cannot control their tempers.

While Gemini isn't a deeply dark person, they are moody and irritable, and their moods are contagious.

9. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

The darkness of Pisces is in how much you can feel sorry for one at any given moment.

They aren't particularly imaginative in terms of dark thoughts, but they are masters at getting you to pay attention to them, especially if it’s because you're catering to their whiny ways.

10. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Aries cares too much to be dark, as they’ve already decided that there’s more to gain from the lighter, happier attitudes. On the battlefield, however, it’s all about the glory of the dark, which is why Aries is associated with war.

So, the joke here is that Aries loves the light, but flinches at the idea of a massive, bloody battle.

11. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Leo simply can’t exist where the spotlight isn’t shining. They’re not about the spooky "shadow" positions in life; rather, they like it bright, alive, healthy, and without any disapproval whatsoever.

Those sunny demeanors mean business, and you won’t find Leo dressed in black, hanging out with the ghouls and goblins.

12. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

When a zodiac sign is associated with staying at home, that’s the kind of personality you get. Cancer is basically afraid of the dark. Sure, Cancers are ruled by the moon, but the moon’s light is reflecting the sun. It has no light of its own. Cancer wants the freedom of the light, without all the heavy calories of the dark. Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.