4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be 'Dark Empaths'

An empath is an individual who can feel another’s emotions, easily putting themselves in another’s situation and honestly feeling what that person is going through.

While it is not always easy being an empath, and learning boundaries is necessary, it is ultimately a gift because these qualities exist to help others.

But not all empaths are full of light and love.

Some approach the role of an empath in a more cognitive or logical way rather than emotional. These people are considered 'dark empaths.'

Dark empaths can feel your emotions and might even know what you are thinking, but unlike empaths who react with compassion, dark empaths use what they feel to manipulate you.

These individuals can understand the emotions of another on a logical level but cannot understand them on an emotional one, usually resulting from an emotional disconnect within themselves that makes them more avoidant of feelings. Instead, they act like they understand and they can use these feelings against you.

Dark empaths tend to work in transactional relationships rather than emotional or reciprocal ones.

While some zodiac signs are known for being highly empathic and compassionate, others have a set of personality traits that have the tendency to turn this empathy into something dark when unevolved.

Zodiac signs most likely to be ‘dark empaths’

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is an air sign represented by the twins, a symbol of duality. While the twins often refer to the physical self versus the spiritual one, it can also lead to a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde type of personality as well.

Geminis often seem to have two different personalities and a tendency to use manipulative tactics to be able to get their way. They are also prone to emotional or angry outbursts which can create very toxic situations in any relationship.

Gemini talks a lot but tends to not go very deep which means they also fall prey to the dark empath qualities because they will be more unlikely to take accountability for their actions or see the truth. Gemini rarely will venture into the territory of being wrong.

They also often prefer gifts as a love language making material possessions especially important, resulting in the manipulation and even coercion of their romantic partners or family members to be able to get what they want.

Gemini is also a skilled liar, so good that rarely will they even know that they are lying making this air sign prone to developing into a dark empath.

2. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio is known as the darkest sign in the zodiac, so it is no surprise that it makes this list. This, of course, does not mean that every Scorpio will develop into a dark empath, but it does point to the reality that the traits are not just likely to be adapted but also attracted to as well.

Scorpio rules the depths and is known as the secret keeper of the zodiac. Scorpio plays in the darkness and often will participate in taboo practices which makes this sign more likely to walk that line of integrity (or lack thereof).

As a dark empath, Scorpio will be able to feel others' emotions deeply, but because of the way their mind works, they also will always be looking for the bigger picture. This can lead them to emotionally manipulate another to get their way, without even being away from it or even blaming another for their own actions and choices, making them an expert gas lighter.

Scorpio has emotional depth, but it also has a darkness that allows it to use its calculations to make the most of any relationship even if it is at the expense of the one, they care about.

3. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

As an earth sign, it might seem unlikely that Virgo would make this list, but when you combine healing qualities and a desire to control, you have the perfect recipe for the dark empath.

Virgo is represented by the virgin, carrying extreme healing properties. This also tends to make Virgos come across as quite angelic or pure which makes the perfect case for the wolf in sheep's clothing.

What makes Virgo dark empaths so dangerous is that they will adamantly stick by all that they do, believing it is in your best interests without realizing that it is all for serving or fulfilling their ultimate purpose.

Virgo is incredibly detailed, and, when unevolved, tend to be master narcissists as they will be able to observe specifically what makes you tick and then lovebomb you in the most destructive of ways. Dark empaths can learn to come across as the perfect partner and friend, all the while lulling you into the mind game of believing they know best.

4. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is an interesting dark empath because it often takes on the role of the corrupt guru, coming across as the most spiritual and ‘woke’ individual charming you in all the right ways until it is too late.

Sagittarius likes to explore all that life has to offer, but they also do not want to lose anyone in case they can serve a purpose in the future. This fire sign frequently collects people in their lives to fulfill different purposes and has mastered the darkness of the transactional relationship.

While this sign does have enormous caring potential, out of fear, they often resign themselves to the darker side of empathy because it is safer for them. They can get their needs met without risking anything about their own selves.

Sagittarius comes across as so philosophical they will make you question your own truth until it is too late, and you have forgotten it altogether.

This sign makes an extremely dangerous dark empath because they themselves are not aware of their own truth and will continue to take the path of the self-righteous putting the blame on others while setting out to attract new victims.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.