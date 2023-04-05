Your ‘Dark Zodiac' Sign And Its Mysterious Traits

While your zodiac sign paints a picture of who you can be at your best, your 'dark zodiac' sign signifies those traits which often depict your worst.

The dark zodiac is considered a mysterious inversion of the normal zodiac. Dark zodiac signs in many ways represent your own shadow side. This part of you is not just the wounds that you may carry but it is the balance to your light. It hosts the tendency to avoid, lie, manipulate, or even rage all in an order to get whatever it is that you want.

While no one really wants to own the reality of their dark zodiac sign or shadow side, it is an important part of who you are because it speaks to your insecurities and your needs. The more that you can know about your dark zodiac sign, the more aware you can be when it comes to integrating it with your light. Balance is found not through the absence of darkness but by seeing that you, and everyone in life, have two sides, each holding value for who you are and more importantly who you become.

In some cases, though, these shadow side traits can also represent true evil, so understanding them and being aware of them can help you ensure that you do not give voice to this part of yourself — no matter how much you may want to rage up within situations where you are being triggered. Even those evil qualities can be turned into positives or strengths as you can harness the power behind them and balance them with your light.

Your light side is often considered all that is good, such as your kindness, hope, generosity, and faithfulness while your shadow side represents not only qualities like rage or infidelity but also fear, doubt, and unworthiness. When you can understand both, you can fully understand yourself and others more deeply.

Dark zodiac signs and traits

The Tyrant (March 21 - April 19)

No matter how much you succeed or acquire within life, it is never enough. This can send you on an endless unfulfilling chase after the next best thing while those around you suffer. By embracing this drive along with gratitude, you can turn this into a positive thing helping you to not just succeed, but also enjoy what you have.

The Fallen Demon (April 20 - May 20)

In life, both good and bad things will happen. However, you tend to only hold on to the negative. Whether it is your own actions or even those of people in your life, you are extremely hard on yourself which ends up hurting new chapters and opportunities. Learning to forgive, especially yourself, can make all the difference.

The Basilisk (May 21 - June 20)

If upset or angered, you become a force to be reckoned with as you do not necessarily rage against someone but set out to ruin their very existence. You can be overly petty and vindictive which can end up coming back only to hurt yourself. Learn when anger is necessary versus just walking away to help balance your own shadow.

The Serpent (June 21 - July 22)

You may come off as overly sweet and tender, however, you are an expert manipulator — especially when it comes to emotional manipulation. You tend to reel people in only to get what you want and toss them aside once you have received it. Because of your nature, you gain the trust of others easily, use this for good instead of evil.

The War Maiden (July 23 - August 22)

You tend to live in an illusion that is solely for the benefit of manipulating or fooling others for your own personal gain. While insecurity may be the basis of this, it is done to be able to achieve whatever it is you want for yourself. Letting your guard down and being your true self can help you also understand you never had to pretend.

The Maelstrom (August 23 - September 22)

While loyalty is important to you, if you are hurt, cheated on or betrayed, you become almost downright dangerous. When provoked you can utilize manipulation, rage and even violence to bring solace to your aching heart. Instead of taking this out on others, learn to accept forgiveness and live with boundaries to protect yourself.

The Ravenous (September 23 - October 22)

Your ability to be hard on yourself and talk yourself out of seeing any positive within yourself is an unfortunate skill you have masted. Always turning the blade inward instead of simply expressing yourself or talking through it. Learn to validate what you have achieved and those qualities you like to help balance out the negative self-talk.

The Poisoned Dart (October 23 - November 21)

You tend to plot and plan to achieve your darkest desires. Overly patient, you sit in wait until it is time to pounce knowing that success is yours. Instead of trying to outsmart others or use your analytical skills for evil, try to see the benefit in acting for the best interest of everyone and minding your sharp tongue which can cause wounds in others.

The Tempest (November 22 - December 21)

Freedom is the strongest call to you, at times like a Siren as you crash against the walls of the very thing that you are seeking. Avoidance is your favorite tool, and you tend to only seek what brings pleasure, not understanding that important relationships in life will take work. Try to pause before running away to not escape something or someone you want or need.

The Leviathan (December 22 - January 19)

You keep everything on the inside as you present the best poker face around. This is used though for cons and manipulation as you never show your full hand to anyone, instead you simply appear to agree until you end up being the Trojan Horse that takes everyone down. Unlike others, you have an immense power to control this and instead show your emotional cards, especially to the people that matter most to you.

The Beast (January 20 - February 18)

You can be an important person in the lives of many and because of that you tend to feel weighed down by the needs and wants of others. You take this onto yourself though until suddenly it becomes too much, and you snap at those you only wanted to care for. Instead of simply agreeing or waiting to the point of combustion, make sure you take on what you have space for and that you are adequately expressing yourself.

The Sword (February 19 - March 20)

You refuse to lose, and because of that, you wield yourself as a sword to any of those that stand in the way of your success. By using the unexpecting nature and the power of your words, you can cut others and leave wounds that will last a lifetime. To find more peace, learn that not every battle is meant to be won or worth going to war over.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.