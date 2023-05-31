What Your Mars Sign Says About What Makes You Angry (And What Calms You Down)

Mars is called the ‘God of War’ in astrology because it rules our anger, with the sign it is in showing us the things that make us angry.

One theory circulating on social media about Mars in astrology states that while Mars can make us angry, the house that Mars falls in can show us what will relieve the anger we feel and help us become balanced again.

What your Mars sign says about what makes you angry

Mars in Aries

Aries is known for having an explosive temper, sometimes at the drop of a hat. Aries tend to get angry when others disagree with something they feel strongly about or when dealing with emotional matters. While they have a temper it dissipates quickly.

Mars in Taurus

It takes a lot to make Mars in Taurus angry, but when they finally are, you will know it. The thing that makes Taurus mad is people poking at them over and over. Eventually, they have enough and the bull emerges showing its horns.

Mars in Gemini

Gemini Mars gets angry when someone exposes or brings up their shortcomings or says hurtful things, and they typically don’t like conflict or being contradicted since they like to be correct.

Mars in Cancer

Mars in Cancer gets angry when their feelings and emotions are dismissed or minimalized or they are told to ‘just get over’ emotional issues that bother them or cause concern.

Mars in Leo

Mars in Leo gets angry when they are ignored, disrespected, or not listened or paid attention to. If you hurt their pride they will become really angry.

Mars in Virgo

Since Virgo is all about organization, walking into a disorganized situation can upset and anger them. So can forgetting to take care of responsibilities or important matters such as returning something you borrowed.

Mars in Libra

Mars in Libra does not like confrontation and the thing that can make them the angriest is when someone tries to force a confrontation, becomes ugly or acts in an uncouth manner.

Mars in Scorpio

A lot can make Mars in Scorpio angry but betrayal is probably number one. Unfairness and unjust accusations or someone deliberately trying to make the native jealous also make this Mars sign angry.

Mars in Sagittarius

Sagittarius is typically a jovial sign but Mars in Sagittarius demands plenty of freedom to act as they wish. Someone trying to repress their freedom or not allow autonomy will make them the maddest.

Mars in Capricorn

Mars in Capricorn has a great deal of control over their anger and emotions but they can be angered by those who take up their time asking for advice only to ignore it and do what they want anyway, thereby wasting their valuable time.

Mars in Aquarius

Mars in Aquarius is typically not an angry individual or sign but nothing makes them angry like unjust and unfair situations or others being taken advantage of, especially if they are weaker.

Mars in Pisces

Mars in Pisces is typically a gentle placement not prone toward confrontation. What makes Pisces Mars the angriest is unnecessary drama, or those who create drama in others’ lives just to get attention.

What your Mars sign says about what relieves your anger

Now, let’s take a look at the house your Mars falls in according to the theory of what it takes to relieve your anger.

Mars in the 1st house

The first house represents the self. So, if Mars is in your first house you should be able to calm yourself down when angry, especially when you focus on your most important interests.

Mars in the 2nd house

The second house represents money and earned income. Retail therapy might help and so could the idea of increasing your income. The second house is also connected to self-worth and self-esteem so a self-talk about your own worth might work as well.

Mars in the 3rd house

The third house represents communication, immediate family and co-workers. Communicating with others, especially siblings or extended family, should help soothe your anger. A short trip across town might help as well.

Mars in the 4th house

The fourth house rules home and family. If your natal Mars is located here spending time at home or with family is sure to calm you down.

Mars in 5th house

The fifth house rules friends, lovers and children. Spending time with any of these individuals should help diffuse anger as could going out to an entertainment venue and having some fun.

Mars in the 6th house

The sixth house rules work and health, service to others and small animals such as dogs and cats. Throwing yourself into work could help calm the anger as could a good workout. Animals have an amazing therapeutic effect and being with pets is a good option as well.

Mars in the 7th house

The seventh house rules partners. Talking things through with a partner, either romantic or someone you deal with on a day-to-day basis, could diffuse the anger.

Mars in the 8th house

The eighth house rules the mysteries of life, other people’s money and sex. Sex is a way to release built-up emotions and recharge your energy. Retail therapy is a possibility as is studies in metaphysical matters if you are interested in this area.

Mars in the 9th house

If you have Mars in the ninth house you may be an armchair philosopher anyway and this could tone down your anger. So could trips and travel or some type of study.

Mars in the 10th house

The 10th house rules work and the father. If you have a father figure to talk to this may help. Otherwise, throwing yourself into work is the best answer to overcome your anger.

Mars in the 11th house

Mars in the 11th house is connected with friends and groups. Talking to friends or doing group activities should help with anger.

Mars in the 12th house

The 12th house is connected to places of seclusion so some alone time is in order to get rid of anger and regain peace.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, or Zoom.