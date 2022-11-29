10th House Astrology: A Guide To The House Of Social Status

The natal chart is comprised of 12 houses, each one connected to an aspect of your life. Each house has a theme and when there are planets in these houses the themes become more pronounced.

What is the 10th house in astrology?

The 10th House is one of the key houses in your natal chart. Because it is located at the top of your chart, it represents your social status, ambitions, and how others see you. It can even showcase your talents.

Associated with the Midheaven sign, this house reflects your career goals, how you network with others, and how you go after your dreams.

Natal signs in the 10th house

Aries in the 10th house

When Mars rules the tenth, the native is fearless and ambitious. They could be quite ruthless but they have incredible leadership skills.

Controlling their temper could be challenging, but because they are committed to getting the job done, they make excellent employees and entrepreneurs.

These are the people that inspire others because they never give up.

Taurus in the 10th house

With this Venus-ruled sign in the tenth, we see someone that knows how to network, have fun and get everyone together.

Taurus in the tenth wants to have peace and tranquility. They seek jobs that they are passionate about and that can showcase their creativity. Their colleagues respect them and everyone wants to work with them.

Gemini in the 10th house

Mercury ruling the tenth shows someone that thrives in social settings and excels in careers related to communication. Here we see journalists, writers, teachers, and entertainers.

Gemini here can gain confidence when Mercury and the Sun are in powerful positions. It is easy for them to command the spotlight with their words and intellect.

Cancer in the 10th house

It is easy for those with Moon ruling the tenth to connect with others because the Moon is a nurturing luminary. They can make great mentors since people will feel comfortable around them. They are also very creative and could make great artists and cooks.

The dynamic they bring to the workplace helps everyone trust them because of their welcoming and caring nature.

Leo in the 10th house

Vibrant Leo in the tenth shows that once the native begins to see their unique qualities and appreciate their successes, they can find their place in the Sun.

Having the Sun rule the tenth House brings out confident, hard workers, and ambitious people. They want to be seen and admired for their talent and hard work.

Virgo in the 10th house

Having Virgo ruling the tenth house shows someone that is detail-oriented, dedicated, and a perfectionist. They are on a quest to learn more and to understand how things work.

Because they enjoy learning, they are drawn to fields linked to books and the publishing sector. It's not surprising to see natives with this Mercury-ruled placement focus on writing their own book in the long run.

Libra in the 10th house

Libra on the tenth house cusp shows a networker and a diplomat. With this Venus-ruled house, making friends at work comes easily for them, so it is not surprising if they are popular.

The native here could find an appreciation for the law field or work in government. They are inspired to make a difference and help others.

Scorpio in the 10th house

The native with Scorpio in the tenth finds excitement in rebelling against the status quo. Under Mars' influence, these natives are not afraid to make changes and will fight for their beliefs.

They will be very hard-working perfectionists, but when they see that a change is needed, they are not afraid to push for shifts in the power dynamic. Their need for transformation is to create a more fair environment for others.

Sagittarius in the 10th house

The archer in the tenth house shows an adventurous spirit. It is a house ruled by Jupiter. They want to learn and meet new people so their career could be linked to travel or diplomatic fields.

The native is on a quest for self-discovery and they achieve this through education. Cultivating their spiritual philosophy could be important for them.

Capricorn in the 10th house

Diligent, and controlled Capricorn knows how to keep things organized. Since Saturn rules this house, they are very methodical and structured. They plan from early on and are all about seeing the output.

They make great leaders and mentors. It is easy for them to gain respect from others and to be admired for their hard work. They are all about breaking boundaries and leaving their mark on the world.

Aquarius in the 10th house

Another Saturn-ruled sign, but with less rigidity due to the Uranus influence, fearless Aquarius in the tenth shows that the native needs to be motivated to spark their ambitious side. Once they achieve this, they can be unstoppable.

Their stubborn nature allows them to push forward, especially when they have a purpose in mind. These are visionaries and their talent is unmatched.

Pisces in the 10th house

When Pisces rules the tenth, expect the native to be imaginative, a dreamer, and spiritual. Pisces ruling the tenth shows a master communicator that can captivate with their imagination.

Those with this Jupiter-ruled house enjoy listening to music and other forms of art. Some could be inspired to share their appreciation and talent for a hobby they are passionate about.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.