How You Deal With Anger And Conflict, According To Your Mars Sign

Your personality is complex, and your Mars sign placement in your birth chart reveals traits associated with your anger management style.

Your Mars sign can certainly say a lot about you and what you feel passionate about because it provides insight into your basic animalistic impulses, aggressive instincts, drive and motivation, and sexuality.

Mars rules Aries and Scorpio and transits the entire zodiac each year, staying in one sign roughly every 40 days. Yes, Mars can retrograde, subduing its influence in your life which can lead to feelings of confusion and apathy.

Understanding your Mars sign can help you manage your feelings better, especially when you get excited or feel frustrated about things you can't control.

You can find your Mars sign using a birth chart for free by entering information on when and where you were born. If you know your sign in relation to Mars, let’s dive in.

Your Mars sign's anger management style

Mars in Aries anger

Aries tend to be very quick and always act on instinct and that applies to the position of Mars. People with Mars in Aries are definitely impulsive and usually great at taking action.

When it comes to anger, they have quick meltdowns but their feelings of anger tend to subside quickly.

They deal with their feelings of anger very honestly and face it directly. They like to live in the moment instead of dwelling on the past.

Mars in Taurus anger

Mars in Taurus people tend to be very calm and relaxed.

However, they can have strong tempers when they are poked at too much. They usually keep their calm and it takes a lot for them to get angry.

Mars in Gemini anger

When Mars in Gemini gets angry, they use their words to fight their battles. When they are angry, they will tell you exactly why because they need to express the reason for their anger in order to deal with it.

Don’t be alarmed if they use angry and sarcastic words when they are hurt, that is just how they communicate when they are angry.

Mars in Cancer anger

People with Mars in Cancer have a knack for being passive-aggressive. They do not normally like change and want life to feel balanced. They like to avoid problems and arguments.

However, they will always stick up for their friends and family members if someone is disrespectful to them. Although some might view them as being delicate, they are actually very powerful! Their determination is their strength.

They can sometimes use guilt or manipulation tactics to get what they want. If they are feeling attacked or cornered, they will tend to react to things in a very defensive manner and have small outbursts.

Since they have trouble expressing their feelings, their feelings tend to come out in a messy way at times.

Mars in Leo anger

If they are ever made to feel embarrassed, they will lash out trying to defend their character. Mars in Leo people tend to have a big ego at times, but they are always following their heart and doing things out of love.

Mars in Virgo anger

Although they can be critical of themselves and others, they really dislike rudeness so they don’t go out of their way to intimidate others.

However, if they are irritated, it can be tough to be around them due to their tendency to whine and mope about it. We are in luck though, because their whining doesn’t usually last a long time.

But be cautious, because they are constant over-thinkers so they easily become nervous.

Mars in Libra anger

When it comes to arguments, Mars in Libra people usually remain calm. However, they will jump into an argument to stand up for what is fair.

They want to live a balanced and peaceful life and will stand their ground against anyone that tries to disrupt that. If they are angry at someone, they will make it obvious with their passive-aggressive statements.

Although they can be passive-aggressive, they are not mean-spirited or unfair people. They also have a talent for being able to sense when trouble is coming. So, they are usually more prepared and can handle their problems well.

Mars in Scorpio anger

Mars in Scorpio people are assertive as heck! But when they get upset, no one will know because they tend to keep their calm and put on an excellent poker face. They have a strong intuition and can usually sniff out a shady person, but are usually not the ones to stir up drama.

When they are younger, they are more willing to provoke people, but that tendency diminishes as they grow older.

Mars in Sagittarius anger

People with Mars in Sagittarius try to flee from and avoid unfavorable situations. They are impatient and do not want to think about the consequences or wait to see what will happen.

Their energetic and curious side definitely shines through in moments like these.

However, they usually state their opinions off the cuff so when their friends challenge them, they often take it to heart too much.

Most times, though, they are great at getting people to see their perspective because they are always passionate about whatever they are talking about.

Mars in Capricorn anger

Mars in Capricorn people can oftentimes come across as being serious and practical. Although they might not have a pep in their step, they make up for it by having a lot of self-control and determination.

If a Mars in Capricorn person is upset, they will express it in a responsible and calm way. Their immediate impulse after being angered is to regain control of the situation and that is what they intend to do.

When they are upset, the best thing for them to do is to dive into their work. They don’t mind doing that anyway!

Mars in Aquarius anger

People with Mars in Aquarius are very original and don’t normally do things the way others do. They also have an original and optimistic way of looking at the world.

They do not stand for people walking all over them due to their independent and stubborn nature. They do not like to feel like they are being controlled and if they feel this way, they will fight it.

Mars in Aquarius people know how to make things go their way. Although they are not very assertive, they are very headstrong and use it to get what they want.

Mars in Pisces anger

Mars in Pisces people are usually very indirect, calm, and fragile. They usually are easy-going but have trouble standing up for themselves, which adds to their feelings of anger and guilt.

Mars in Pisces individuals are not set out to hurt anyone, but they do need a creative space to get their anger out.

