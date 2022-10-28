9th House Astrology: A Guide To The House Of Spirituality

The natal chart is made up of 12 houses, each one impacting a specific aspect of your life.

What is the 9th house in astrology?

Ruled by the Sagittarius zodiac sign and Jupiter, the ninth house is linked to spirituality and religion. It is also where we also discover a passion for education and learning.

While the eighth house teaches us to find our inner strength and power, the ninth is all about applying the newfound courage we develop into expanding our dreams and creating foundations essential for the tenth house.

Since the 9th house is related to spiritual concepts and our personal philosophies, it is also connected to the third house, which shows our early education which the ninth builds upon. If we had a passion for higher learning, beyond the undergraduate level, the ninth can show us what postgraduate study we could be interested in achieving.

In this house, we learn more about ourselves and the spiritual development that continues to shape us throughout our lives. We curate what we are passionate about, expand our knowledge, travel, grow, and become fearless adventurers in this House.

Natal signs in the 9th house

Aries in the 9th house

The Martian drive gives the native the courage to go after what they want. Instead of being tied down to a concept of spirituality or religion, these people will explore what brings them inner peace and will go after the unconventional.

The natives will be very focused and competitive when seeking their higher education goals if they want to.

Taurus in the 9th house

A Venus ninth house native will find their happiness and need for expansion through travel and exploration. However, they want to do this comfortably. Traveling to resorts, visiting museums in other lands, and meeting influential people in exciting settings activates Venus, especially if they are with someone they love.

Expect them to be interested in art, design, or anything that involves beautifying their environment.

Gemini in the 9th house

Intellectual pursuits are imperative for the native with Gemini in the ninth. There is a passion for knowledge.

The native will enjoy connecting with others since it is a gateway to understanding more about other people and different cultures. The idea of meeting others motivates them to seek careers and degrees in philosophy, history, or the law.

Cancer in the 9th house

Preserving relationships is essential when the Moon rules the ninth house. Optimistic people can help them feel balanced and secure since they are learning from them.

The natives with Cancer in the ninth will be passionate about their beliefs. They will most likely be spiritual in their home since it is the best place to cultivate their spiritual knowledge and goals. Self-care will contribute to how they connect with spirituality.

Leo in the 9th house

When the Sun rules the ninth house, the native is concerned with rediscovering their sense of identity. They radiate and shine when they travel to new places since they can unveil a new side of who they are.

If they feel restricted in the monotony of home, traveling or just meeting new people will get them to show others a new side of themselves.

Virgo in the 9th house

When Virgo rules the ninth house, spirituality is defined by a sense of routine. The native needs to establish a sense of order to feel grounded.

Having Virgo here could show a passion for researching and library work for the native, especially if there are also planets in the third house. The natives want to learn a plethora of topics and will always be interested in understanding more.

Libra in the 9th house

Socializing is important for the native with Libra in the ninth house. Here they appreciate the value of connecting with others and begin to find themselves through the relationships that they have cultivated.

Those with this sign will be drawn to law and political studies if they want to consider higher education levels. They are passionate about helping others and creating a balance in their lives.

Scorpio in the 9th house

The focus with Scorpio ruling the ninth will be on curating their spiritual practices. These people could be drawn to tarot, astrology, or witchcraft.

Here the native will break free from conventional groups and want to establish a circle of like-minded individuals. As another Mars-ruled sign, Scorpio is not afraid to be different and stand by what they believe in.

Sagittarius in the 9th house

The native is an explorer, loves to learn, and enjoys socializing. Connecting with others and traveling is a way for them to tap into their spirituality. The people they meet from other countries energize and fuel their passion for learning.

Acquiring an understanding of different cultures expands their mind and social circle, which can help them grow and become lifelong learners.

Capricorn in the 9th house

With a Capricorn-ruled ninth, it will be tough for the native to cultivate a well-balanced relationship with the concept of religion and spirituality.

However, their goals will be focused on utilizing education to fulfill the desires of the tenth house to achieve success. They are patiently building and actively working toward their future.

Aquarius in the 9th house

With Aquarius in the ninth house, the native is liberal about their religious pursuits. They will be inclined to follow their path and develop a unique approach to their spirituality.

Aquarius wants to break away from conventional ideologies and focus on an electrifying new approach that inspires them and others. They rebel against the old and want to initiate fresh new thinking in the collective.

Pisces in the 9th house

With this Jupiter-ruled ninth house, the native will be drawn to religion and religious practices.

It does not mean that they will be religious but, they will naturally gravitate and want to learn about different religions and how they impact them. Their spirituality develops through connecting with like-minded people that spark their curiosity.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.