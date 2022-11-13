What Motivates You The Most, According To Your Mars Sign

Sometimes, getting yourself motivated can feel impossible.

You can come up with a flood of ideas, but if you don’t have the determination or drive to do any of them, then they’ll all fall by the wayside.

So how do you find the motivation you need so you can start making your dreams into reality?

The best place to start is with yourself. Look at the kind of person you are and the qualities and traits you have. When you do this, surprise, surprise! You’re actually using astrology.

Looking at your natal chart placements can help you figure out motivation strategies that work uniquely for you.

One of the influencing factors on determination and motivation is your Mars sign.

In astrology, Mars is the planet of energy, action, and desire (qualities somewhat similar and necessary for war).

Along with passion and desire, Mars helps to get you moving. It's what drives you toward your goals. It’s all about emphasizing your drive and active energy.

So if you’re looking for more motivation, see how your Mars sign can give you the push you need.

How to motivate yourself, based on your Mars placement

Mars in Aries

Mars is actually your ruling planet, so you’re the most easily influenced by this one. This actually works in your favor.

You’ve never really been one to just laze around, and with Mars with you, you charge ahead.

You’ll naturally enjoy spontaneity and challenges, so it won’t be hard to find the motivation you need to get things done.

Mars in Taurus

Your motivation comes from the promise of stuff, essentially like bribing yourself.

Now before you freak out about that, remember that Taurus placements put a lot of value in material possessions.

Being told you’ll receive something if you do something is exactly what you want.

While it’s true you move a little slower than the others, once you get going there’s no stopping you.

Mars in Gemini

You need a lot of things to do to keep going and avoid that boredom you already hate.

So your motivation comes from a lot of little tasks, just one after the other.

As long as you can stay busy, you’re good to go.

Mars in Cancer

Your motivation comes from your emotions.

It can be a bit of a rollercoaster with you, but because you’re emotionally driven, it’s easy for you to chase after your passions.

However, those feelings have to remain positive, or else you’ll completely stall.

But as long as you also have someone to support you, you’ll be just fine.

Mars in Leo

Mars in Leo is ambitious. Because of this desire, your motivation comes from within.

In a way, you’re similar to an Aries, but just not as hot-headed.

You have such a strong will and ideals that nothing could make you want to not chase after what you want.

Mars in Virgo

Mars energy in Virgo needs analysis for motivation.

Whether that's through seeking second opinions for reassurance that you're on the right track or lots of research, keeping yourself organized and busy will ensure you stay motivated.

Mars in Libra

You procrastinate a lot, not really because you’re lazy, but because you feel the need to weigh every option and outcome before you act.

So how can you find motivation? In a selfish way actually. You have a keen sense of when a conflict will arise, so getting ahead of situations is your forte.

Use that in the other aspects of your life as well and it’ll all work out.

Mars in Scorpio

Your motivation comes from finding an impossible task to do.

You love a challenge and once you find one you can sink your teeth into, you keep working until you’ve won.

With your black-and-white and life isn’t fair view on life, you can be somewhat demanding and manipulative in your pursuits, but as long as you achieve what you want, you don’t care.

Mars in Sagittarius

The problem for a Sagittarius Mars like you isn’t so much finding motivation as much as it is staying motivated.

You naturally have grand ideas and visions, but you lack the execution and follow-through to see them come to fruition.

The key for you to maintain your drive is to not let yourself get down when people point out the flaws in your plans.

Instead, find a way to fix them so you can prove the doubters wrong.

Mars in Capricorn

Just like all your other qualities, your motivation is more down-to-earth.

All you desire is for your life to be well-maintained and under control.

So as long as you can maintain your responsible status quo, that’s all the motivation you need.

Mars in Aquarius

You find your motivation more through intellectual pursuits.

You want to take on the world’s problems, so you get motivated when issues like inequality or world hunger come up.

But you also want to help and do it your way. If you don’t get to, then you’d rather not do it at all.

Mars in Pisces

Pisces is naturally passive, so having Mars in this sign can sometimes feel uneasy.

You’ll find that instead of you finding motivation, motivation will find you in the form of bursts of energy.

Just make sure you put that energy toward your own goals and not aggression.

Jesse Oakley is a writer who writes about love, relationships, self-care and spirituality/astrology.