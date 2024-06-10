People could have everything falling into place for a successful life, but still not feel happy, believing something to be missing. Sure, there are some things that are essential, but if we don’t have a certain thing that is unique to us, we won't find that happiness.

These things make us feel as if our lives are complete. But that doesn't mean they need to be complicated or harder to achieve; rather, they can be quite simple.

Astrology has much to do with what we need in our lives. It’s helpful to know what you should be doing to have the life you’ve dreamed of, taking the steps necessary to achieve it.

Here's the one thing each zodiac sign needs to succeed in life

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

In order to succeed, Aries needs to take control of their wins and build themselves up from there. They always meet challenges and surpass them, but they do tend to keep them quiet from those around them.

Aries doesn't don't need to be obnoxious, but they should let others know how well they are doing. Everyone wants to be around successful people, and Aries never knows who may be able to help them get to the next level.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Taurus needs to get out of their comfort zone from time to time in order to be successful in life. When they get comfortable, they tend to want to keep it that way, but if they never take chances or do things that are a little scary, they won't grow and will stagnate.

If Taurus has had the same job for a while, they should ask about another position in the company, or ask for a job review so they can get a salary increase. Similarly, if Taurus follows a strict schedule, perhaps it's time to try something new.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Gemini needs to be constantly stimulated, so meeting new people is what makes them succeed in life. They should consider joining a class or starting an activity that they have always been passionate about but haven't yet tried.

Learning is good for a person's growth, so Gemini needs to activate their curiosity in more than just one way. It doesn't have to be physical; rather, they could even start therapy to stimulate their brain and learn something about themselves.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

By changing their appearance, Cancer is able to let go of the past. And by letting go of the past, they can proceed towards success. Perhaps they are still upset about something or someone, so what better way to distance themselves from that feeling than with a new look?

Whether it's a new haircut, dye job, or manicure, Cancer will be surprised at how rejuvenated and refreshed they will feel with a makeover. Because when they feel their best, that's when they truly prosper.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

When Leo refrains from expressing themselves, it stifles them altogether. So, to be truly successful, Leo needs to do something creative that will put them in the spotlight. They do love being the center of attention, after all.

Leo blooms when they have the focus of everyone around them. Perhaps they can try stand-up comedy or spoken word, or perform in a one-person show. Either way, they need to have all eyes on them.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Virgo tends to be very rigid and stuck in their ways. Though it may seem counterintuitive to make a mistake, to find success, Virgo needs to do just that. Once they loosen up, they will see that the sky won't fall and that life will continue on.

Being responsible for everything that happens all the time is too much for anyone, and sometimes Virgo just needs to release control and hope it works out for the best.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

When Libra's home is in disarray, it throws them off-balance. So, the one thing they need to succeed in life is to have their home in harmonious order. That means making sure their home serves as their safe space, where they can decompress and truly unwind from a hard day.

Libra is better able to face every challenge when they can relax in their own sanctuary. When their abode is peaceful, they can fight for the things and projects they believe in when they are out in the world.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Scorpio is known to be secretive, controlling, and a bit jealous. But that's no way to be successful; rather, they need to lighten up. Scorpio should allow themselves to be silly or look a little foolish.

If they can see the humor in life, everything won't seem quite so dire. Scorpio has a sense of humor, but they need to be able to access their funny bone much more easily.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Sagittarius is a very optimistic person, but they are also a bit naive. To find success in a way that fulfills them, they need to develop a more realistic view of the world. That doesn't mean Sagittarius needs to be pessimistic, but they should remain aware of certain dangers so they don't get hurt.

It's things like not flashing a bunch of money around when they are traveling, or informing a loved one of their location when going on a new date. When Sagittarius is vigilant about their safety, they will prosper.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Capricorn is the leader in their friend group and among their workplace. But they don't always have to take the lead; in fact, they would find more success by being a "follower" sometimes, and releasing a little bit of control.

Capricorn is a natural born leader, but that can be exhausting when they are always expected to set an example. They can learn important lessons when they take the time to listen to what someone else has to say.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Aquarius are incredibly courageous, which is why, in order to find success, they should travel the world more often. As humanitarians, it's good for Aquarius to see how people live in different countries and get a better perspective on their own life in the process.

By traveling and immersing themselves in new cultures, it will inspire Aquarius to create things they never thought of. Because when this zodiac sign is energized, they can change the world.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ariú DSGN by debz, Зображення користувача Віталій Баріда via Canva

Pisces is often so wrapped up in their own thoughts that they neglect others. But helping other people is a great way for them to reach their ambitions. It could be something as simple as helping someone cross the street, or a task more impactful like volunteering for charity.

Pisces feels much better when they are doing something for the good of humanity. Doing good for others doesn't mean completely ignoring their own needs, so Pisces shouldn't hesitate to take a break every now and then.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.