The Top 7 Astrology Placements That Predict Fame

According to astrology, certain placements in the natal chart are more prone to finding fame than others.

If you analyze the birth charts of some of the most famous people in the world, whether they be musicians, political leaders, or even reality stars, you'll find many of them share similar zodiac placements.

While these placements may give the natives a leg up when it comes to becoming famous, it is important to remember, however, that not everyone with these specific fame indicators in astrology will become famous. Fame involves a combination of planets, talents and opportunities that all have to align.

If fame is something you desire and you don’t have these planets, don’t let the lack of fame indicators kill your enthusiasm. And most importantly, remember that fame does not equal success or happiness, and happiness is not dependent on fame.

Top fame indicators in astrology

1. Prominent Leo placements

The sign of Leo is typically included somewhere in the chart of those who become famous, and Leo rules the theatre and the entertainment business in general. The sign ruled by the Sun is attracted to attention, adulation and bright lights.

Of course, not all Leos are destined to be famous, but nevertheless, Leo was born to shine. Some Leos are natural performers with their dramatic flair, and some become inspirational figures and centers of attention who want to make sure their greatness is recognized and acknowledged by others.

2. Planets in the 5th and 10th houses

The 12 houses of astrology come into play in terms of fame as the 10th house governs public image. The fifth house, which is connected to the dramatic arts and creativity, can also be important if it holds significant planets.

The Sun and/or Mercury in the 10th house can indicate attention and recognition, as the Sun represents the self, and Mercury is the planet of communication.

Planets in the 10th house in the signs of Scorpio, Aquarius, and especially Leo are more prone to fame than others.

3. Personal planets at 5°, 17°, and 29°

According to Nikola Stojanovic’s degree theory, personal planets (Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus and Mars) at 5, 17 and 29 degrees are more significant than others in terms of acquiring fame.

According to Stojanovic, thes degrees are the Leo degrees connected to attention, fame, creativity, self-expression, entertainment and monarchs.

These personal planets located at these degrees can show the way fame arrives and how the public views you.

According to Stojanovic’s theory, 5 degrees suggests short-term celebrity, 17 degrees signifies long-term fame, and 29 degrees signifies fame that extends beyond death.

The fifth degree of any planet is the most widely known degree of any sign or planet and carries the energy of Leo. Stojanovic believed this degree is connected to creating your own kingdom, creativity and self-expression, having fun, being a King or Queen, leader, being on stage, self-confidence and pride.

29 degrees of any planet is called the anaretic degree and is typically associated with crisis. 29 degrees of Leo, however can indicate fame, riches and honor as it aligns with fixed star Regulas.

Former President Donald Trump has Mars at 29 degrees of Leo. Regulas is attributed to glory, riches, power and high military office — but comes with a warning not to misuse power or the tides will turn.

4. Personal planets at Cancer degree 28°

This is considered the degree of the ‘household name.’ This degree only applies to the personal planets, especially those in the 10th house of the birth chart which represents what you are known for. This can represent fame of sorts or becoming a household name through family.

For example, Kim Kardashian's Sun, Moon and Jupiter are all at 28 degrees. Kardashian arguably hasn’t done anything of note, yet no one can argue she is famous. Her fame got a jumpstart through family connections.

Her Sun, which rules the father, at 28 degrees correlates with the fact that her father was famous for representing OJ Simpson. Likewise, Kardashian's Moon (which rules the mother) is at 28 degrees, which can be seen through her mother's fame.

5. Strong 11th house placements

The 11th house can be a partial indicator of fame in some cases if there are strong planetary placements here.

The 11th house rules the collective or the public. Kim Kardashian has her 28-degree Libra Sun in the 11th house, for example.

This house also rules public attraction to the individual or acceptance among the collective.

Look especially for planets in the signs of Gemini, Leo and Aquarius in this house.

6. Midheaven in Scorpio, Aquarius, or Leo

The Midheaven is on the cusp of the 10th house and shows your career and reputation. Those most prone to fame are Scorpio, Aquarius and especially Leo Midheaven signs.

Scorpio Midheaven is prone to being more expressive, Aquarius Midheaven is humanitarian and Leo Midheaven rules the entertainment business in particular.

It also helps if you have a favorable planet conjunct your Midheaven.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, for example, had Saturn conjunct her Midheaven. Saturn rules structure, responsibility and long-held traditions, qualities upheld by and associated with the Queen. Her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh’s, chart features the North Node of Destiny in his 10th house and Venus at 5 degrees opposite Taurus in his 4th house.

7. Conjunctions between 10th and 11th house planets

Planets conjunct the 10th and 11th house can also relate to fame.

For example, let’s say that Jupiter lies in Leo in the 10th house at 3 degrees and Venus lies in the 11th house at 9 degrees. Using a 10-degree orb (which is typical), these planets are conjunct, so the blended energy would affect things in a very positive way.

