Libra Zodiac Sign Love Compatibility & What Happens When Two Libras Date

Libra attracts Libra!
“Opposites attract” is a common phrase in the dating world. It inspires daters to venture off and date people who are their opposites, in hopes of finding love.
But do these opposites really stay together? At first, your differences will make the relationship feel refreshing and exciting. After a while, though, the very differences that attracted you to your significant other may start to drive a wedge between you.
A little different is good, but polar opposites seldom last because of a lack of commonalities to keep them connected. But what dictates the longevity of a relationship is the connection, communication, and the ability to compromise.
But when it comes to the perfect match, where does astrology come into play? What does Libra compatibility look like, specifically?
The optimal match for a Libra zodiac sign is a Gemini.
These opposites stimulate each other intellectually. They both can have those tough conversations with one another. The air two signs have differences, but it’s their commonalities that make them a great match, in addition to their ability to compensate for the other’s shortcomings.
That doesn’t mean all Libras should pair off with a Gemini, however. In fact, a Libra could just as easily find love in the arms of another Libra. After all, no one understands a Libra better than another Libra, right?
When it comes to Libra and Libra compatibility, are these two zodiac signs a match?
The mutual understanding they have for one another could be the very reason they’re attracted to one another. The Libran pair can have a long-lasting relationship if they’re willing to put in a little extra effort.
If you’re a Libra curious about what it’s like to date another Libra, here are the good (and bad) things you need to know.
1. Libras value unity.
Libras want to become one with their partner, so communication and quality time is very important to them. For them, it's the only way to truly get to know someone and form a strong bond.
2. Both are mutually invested.
Libras take love and commitment seriously, so they’ll both be in the relationship for the long haul. They’ll exhaust every option before even thinking about breaking up.
3. They give each other great advice.
Yes, it’s true Libras are indecisive. Fortunately, their indecision doesn’t keep them from giving great advice.
It actually makes them think about various possibilities prior to giving advice. Libras are very balanced and diplomatic, so they give quality advice.
4. They understand each other’s flirty tendencies.
Some people get infuriated by the thought of there significant other flirting with other people, which is totally understandable. But Libras don’t purposely try to flirt with others when they’re in a relationship — it just happens.
Their charming and humourous personality may seem like flirting to those who don’t understand their personality.
5. Libras view their partner as an equal.
In order to feel balanced in a relationship, Libras will only date their equal. They don’t have to be equal in regard to socio-economical class, but rather, of the same level of intellect and ambition.
6. They struggle to say 'no.'
Libras are people-pleasers. They always want to keep a likable persona, so they avoid saying “no” at all costs.
If both partners struggle to say "no," they risk overcommitting themselves to many tasks. This will take a negative toll on the relationship because they won’t spend as much quality time with their partner.
7. Libras tend to bottle things up inside.
In order to prevent confrontation, Libras will sometimes keep their emotions to themselves. They never want to make their partner feel bad, and think that if they avoid something long enough it will go away.
In a relationship with two Libras, that means there will be a lot of unresolved issues and arguments if they don’t speak up.
8. Managing finances can turn into an issue.
Blinded by love, a Libra couple will forget to budget and save for the future.
Since Libras are ruled by Venus, they have a desire for beautiful things. They’ll spend their checks on lavish dates and gifts to spoil their significant other.
9. These partners might overthink the smallest thing.
If Libra’s partner does something out of the ordinary, they’ll immediately begin to overthink and wonder what they did wrong.
It’s very important to a Libra to find ways to keep the relationship balanced and improving; in doing so, they can find problems that aren’t really there and make it a big deal.
10. Libras struggle with vulnerability.
It’s really hard for Libra to be open and honest about their ugly truths. It stems from their desire to always be perceived as positive.
They also struggle believing that their partner will truly accept them at their worst, since they know how much Libras value beauty.
Tamara Sanon is a writer who covers pop culture, astrology, and relationship topics.