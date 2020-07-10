Libra Zodiac Sign Love Compatibility & What Happens When Two Libras Date

Libra attracts Libra!

“Opposites attract” is a common phrase in the dating world. It inspires daters to venture off and date people who are their opposites, in hopes of finding love.

But do these opposites really stay together? At first, your differences will make the relationship feel refreshing and exciting. After a while, though, the very differences that attracted you to your significant other may start to drive a wedge between you.

A little different is good, but polar opposites seldom last because of a lack of commonalities to keep them connected. But what dictates the longevity of a relationship is the connection, communication, and the ability to compromise.

But when it comes to the perfect match, where does astrology come into play? What does Libra compatibility look like, specifically?

The optimal match for a Libra zodiac sign is a Gemini.

These opposites stimulate each other intellectually. They both can have those tough conversations with one another. The air two signs have differences, but it’s their commonalities that make them a great match, in addition to their ability to compensate for the other’s shortcomings.

That doesn’t mean all Libras should pair off with a Gemini, however. In fact, a Libra could just as easily find love in the arms of another Libra. After all, no one understands a Libra better than another Libra, right?

When it comes to Libra and Libra compatibility, are these two zodiac signs a match?

The mutual understanding they have for one another could be the very reason they’re attracted to one another. The Libran pair can have a long-lasting relationship if they’re willing to put in a little extra effort.

If you’re a Libra curious about what it’s like to date another Libra, here are the good (and bad) things you need to know.