Fans Think Kylie Jenner Is Hinting She & Jordyn Woods Are Secretly Friends Again

Kardashian-Jenner fans have begun speculating that Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods might secretly be friends again.

The two fell out following the Tristan Thompson scandal in 2019 where Woods kissed him at a party while he was still with Khloe Kardashian, but fans are starting to think they might be back on.

Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods friends again?

While Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods still don't follow each other on Instagram, fans think Jenner might be hinting at a secret reconciliation with her former friend.

Recently, Jenner tweeted: "if i just so happen to do a King Kylie collection what products would u guys like to see."

The King Kylie era, which happened between 2014 and 2016 (remember the blue hair), featured Jenner utilizing social media and creating her own personal brand.

During that time, Jenner created videos on apps like Vine and Snapchat, usually featuring her best friend, Woods.

The videos Jenner shared were surprisingly candid and often humorous, giving fans a glimpse into her life as not only a teenager but also as a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

If Jenner is bringing back the King Kylie era, is it too presumptuous to think that she's hinting she and Woods might also be making a comeback?

One of the most telling pieces of evidence stems from a TikTok Jenner made back in May where she used a sound from her reality show "Life of Kylie."

The sound featured Woods' voice in the background and not only that, but Woods was also a major part of the short-lived reality series.

After Jenner posted the TikTok, fans were quick to jump into her comments and point out how she knew what she was doing when she used the sound featuring Woods' voice.

"Why does it feel like Kylie and Jordyn still talk," one fan commented.

Another fan wrote: "they said they would be best friends through good and bad. they'll always be friends. just not publicized."

As if that wasn't enough, fans pointed out that in a recent "The Kardashians" episode, Jordyn Woods' campaign photo for Good American, the clothing company owned by Khloe Kardashian, was used in the show.

Considering the Kardashian family has full control of their new Hulu show, and can approve or deny certain things from being aired, they wouldn't have given the green light to use Woods' photo unless the family was on amicable terms with her again, right?

Many fans assumed Jenner had stopped being friends with Woods because of Khloe Kardashian, a rumor that Kardashian herself put to rest.

"I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with," Kardashian commented in 2021, under an Instagram video of someone asking, "So...is Kylie allowed to be friends with Jordyn again?"

"She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!" she continued.

Maybe when Jenner unveils her new King Kylie collection for Kylie Cosmetics, we might see a surprise cameo from Woods!

