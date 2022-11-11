How Much Nick Cannon Pays In Child Support As He Prepares To Welcome His 12th Child

As Nick Cannon prepares to welcome his 12th child, he will reportedly have to shell out more money in child support.

The news of Cannon's latest child came after Abby De La Rosa, with whom Cannon has children, shared a post earlier this week confirming that Cannon was the father of her child.

De La Rosa responded to a post on her Instagram story, which warned that "1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years," writing, "lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick...I see no lies here smh."

Her confirmation came a week after Alyssa Scott shared her own pregnancy announcement on Instagram, confirming that she and Cannon are expecting another child together.

Cannon has quite a large family, with two twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has son, Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 1, with Brittany Bell, as well as twins Zion and Zillion, 1, with Abby De La Rosa.

He also has a son with model Alyssa Scott, Zen, who tragically passed away in December 2021 at five months old from a malignant brain tumor.

In January 2022, Cannon welcomed his eighth child, son Legendary, with model Bre Tiesi. Then, several weeks later he welcomed a baby with photographer LaNisha Cole, named Onyx.

And, a couple of weeks after that, Cannon revealed that Bell had given birth to their daughter, Rise Messiah Cannon.

In total, Cannon has 12 children, including the two on the way.

How much does Nick Cannon pay in child support?

According to The Sun, Cannon allegedly pays $3 million a year in child support.

The amount was calculated by family law attorney and legal expert, Goldie Schon, who told the publication that several factors contribute, including Cannon's income.

"When you have somebody like Nick Cannon, who's an extremely high-income earner, the courts in California have the right to deviate from the typical child support guidelines," Schon told The Sun.

Cannon's reported net worth is an estimated $20 million, which he's made from his work in television.

Cannon shells out thousands of dollars to all the mothers of his children.

Cannon allegedly pays around $40,000 a month to Cole, for their daughter, Onyx, according to Schon.

For Bell and the three children she and Cannon share, the "Wild 'N Out" host pays "around $60,000 a month plus any other expenses added on." With the birth of their daughter, Rise, it's estimated that an additional $20,000 has been tacked on.

As for De La Rosa, Schon claims, "Abby was probably getting between $600,000 and $750,000 a year from him just in child support, then plus things he's probably also paying for like school or child care- all of those extras."

"You add her upcoming third child in and that likely kicks her to making close to a cool million a year."

For Tiesi, Cannon is estimated to give her around $40,000 a month for their son, Legendary.

The only woman Cannon doesn't pay is allegedly his ex-wife Mariah Carey since her net worth, $340 million, is much higher than his.

