Why Goop Is Being Sued For Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candle

A Texas man is suing Gwyneth Paltrow’s high-end wellness and lifestyle website Goop over claims that her vagina-scented candle exploded after he purchased it.

Colby Watson is seeking $5 million in damages and a jury trial after the incident involving Goop’s “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle.

Paltrow’s lifestyle brand responded to the lawsuit and Watson’s claim to say that they stand behind the safety of their products.

“We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product,” their spokesperson said.

Why is Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop being sued for over her vagina-scented candle?

Watson claims he lit the $75 candle for the first time in February after purchasing it a month prior and burned it for “an estimated three hours or less,” according to court documents.

He says the candle became, “engulfed in high flames” and claims it “exploded.”

However, the documents also clarify that the glass surrounding the candle remained intact but became “charred and black,” allegedly leaving a “black burn ring” on his nightstand.

A warning on Goop’s website tells consumers to not burn the candle for more than 2 hours.

Watson acknowledged the "limited warning,” but claimed that Goop "knew the candles were defective," according to the lawsuit.

In the class-action lawsuit, Watson’s representatives are seeking compensation for their client and other consumers who “through no fault of their own, bought defective and dangerous vagina-scented candles.”

No injuries were reported in the case.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Paltrow’s vagina candle exploding.

Earlier this year, a London woman claimed the “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle had caused a similar disaster in her home.

Jody Kilburn said that “The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere. I’ve never seen anything like it. The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room.”

At the time, Goop stated that they would be in touch with the woman to ensure all the correct safety measures were followed before using the candle.

Is Goop still selling their ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle?

The now-infamous “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle (aka "vajandle") is still listed on Goop’s website. Though, like many of Paltrow’s viral creations, it is sold out.

According to the description — and presumably to Paltrow — the anatomically inspired candle is a “funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected scent,” and is a mix of “geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with damask rose and ambrette seed.”

But Paltrow’s brand does not deal well with criticisms of their vaginas, though they should be used to the feedback by now.

What else has Goop been sued for?

Goop was previously fined $145,000 for making unsubstantiated claims about using vaginal jade eggs intended to balance hormones and regulate menstrual cycles.

The fine also applied to a “flower essence” that the brand claimed could cure depression.

Prior to the case, the brand released a somewhat sassy response, claiming they were “empowering women” by “questioning the status quo.”

The status quo, in this case, being the scientifically supported claim that the eggs can cause toxic shock syndrome.

However, notoriety sells and so does talking about your vagina. Paltrow’s Goop may be one of the more controversial wellness brands on the market but it is still worth over $250 million.

