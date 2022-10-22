4 Reasons Fans Have Concerns About Sia's Relationship With Maddie Ziegler When She Was 12

Although Maddie Ziegler gained her notoriety from starring on Lifetime's "Dance Moms," her fame would only heighten after collaborating with musician Sia.

The singer reached out to Ziegler after watching her stellar performances on the hit reality show and tapped Ziegler to star in her "Chandelier" music video in 2014.

Ziegler, now 20, was 12 years old at the time of meeting now-46-year-old Sia and starring in her music video, though their relationship would steadily grow.

Sia and Ziegler would go on to collaborate on a plethora of other projects, including Sia's "Plastic Hearts" music video, which featured controversial actor Shia LaBeouf.

Their relationship has been branded "inappropriate" by many fans, who compare Sia's relationship with Ziegler to that of late pop icon Michael Jackson, who was accused of sexually abusing underage boys.

While society doesn't always recognize adult women as being predatory or grooming children the same way as adult men, it can still be a possibility.

Here are 4 reasons fans are upset about Sia's relationship with Maddie Ziegler.

1. Sia said she feels "maternal" towards Ziegler.

On more than one occasion has Sia publicly confessed the maternal love she feels toward Ziegler, and how the pair see each other as family.

Sia was even named Ziegler's godmother, purchased the "Dance Moms" star's first car, and let Ziegler stay over at her home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview on Sirius XM's "Fierce: Women In Music," the Australian singer claimed that she had an instant connection when meeting Ziegler, and experienced the love of a mother with her "firstborn" child.

"[Maddie] feels like she’s my first-born, even though she was 11. I would take a bullet for her, all the things parents say they would do for their children," the "Plastic Hearts" singer said.

Sia also shared that she didn't think she could love another person that much until she met Ziegler, adding that she's grateful Ziegler's mom "shares" her.

2. Ziegler's mom revealed that Sia would snuggle with her daughter at sleepovers.

After Ziegler starred in Sia's "Chandelier" music video, the pair's relationship quickly grew more intense.

The pair would reportedly have weekly sleepovers at Sia's home while Ziegler was still a young child, and according to Ziegler's mom, Melissa Gisoni, Sia would snuggle with Ziegler in bed.

“They’re like sisters, I love how they snuggle together,” Gisoni said of her eldest daughter and Sia during an interview with Stuff.

Considering Ziegler was 12 and Sia was 39 at the time, fans aren't too impressed with that tidbit of information.

3. Sia tries to control Ziegler's career.

In an interview with the Australian talk show "The Project" in January 2021, Sia admitted that she doesn't want to do projects without Ziegler.

During the press for her controversial film "Music," which stars Ziegler playing a character on the autism spectrum, despite Ziegler not being autistic herself, Sia claimed she didn't think about casting anyone else as the lead role.

"I realized it wasn't ableism — I mean, it is ableism, I guess, as well — but it's actually nepotism, because I can't do a project without her, I don't want to. I wouldn't make art if it didn't include her," said Sia.

Sia even spoke about keeping Ziegler out of films, and how much of a strong impact she has on the young star's career.

“Even recently, she was offered a part in a film and I felt that the film wasn’t good enough for her, and so I called Melissa, and was like, ‘Please don’t do this, like this isn’t good for her career," Sia said during a 2020 interview on the "Zach Sang Show."

"It’s not good for her long-term credibility. This is not a good co-star to be in a movie with. So I just try and help guide. I can be a pain in the butt. I think her manager thinks I’m a real pain in the butt, I’m sure.”

4. Sia feels "fiercely protective" of Ziegler.

During Sia's interview on Sirius XM's "Fierce: Women in Music," the singer spoke about how she feels protective of Ziegler and her fame, according to Just Jared.

“I provide her 24-hour security because I feel responsible for her ensuing fame,” Sia said of Ziegler.

She also revealed that often she will decline photos on Ziegler's behalf if she gets the sense the former "Dance Moms" star is feeling overwhelmed.

“I can tell from Maddie‘s face whether she wants to do it or she doesn’t,” Sia said. “And so I either say, ‘No, you know, we’re not supposed to be in town’ or ‘We’re not doing photos today’ or ‘Actually we’re just having some family time.’”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.