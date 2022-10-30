8 Strict Rules John Mayer Allegedly Makes His Girlfriends Follow

John Mayer has been through a lot of women. He has been labeled a “serial dater” and has had his share of public flings.

Many of Mayer’s relationships have come and gone under much public scrutiny. Relationships with other celebrities like Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift have solidified his reputation as a womanizer.

Dating a man with no history of settling down for long requires some patience and understanding.

Here are 8 strict rules John Mayer makes his girlfriends follow

1. Lack of intimacy is a dealbreaker.

Who can forget the time Mayer told Playboy magazine that sex with Jessica Simpson was like “napalm." This revelation is what ended the on-again, off-again relationship between the two.

Simpson and Mayer began dating shortly after her public divorce from Nick Lachey. The two dated from 2006-2010 breaking up and reconciling nine times, according to Mayer.

He called Simpson, “a drug” and went on to say, “And drugs aren’t good for you if you do lots of them,” he says, adding, “Yeah, that girl is like crack cocaine to me.”

.@JessicaSimpson opens up about @JohnMayer in more of her interview with @hodakotb airing tomorrow on @TODAYshow: "We were great at intimacy. We were great at loving each other. That was easy, but the relationship was very complex...I went back close to 9 times." pic.twitter.com/4Y9uLkSJQm — NBC News PR (@NBCNewsPR) February 3, 2020

Simpson later confirmed that she was offended by the backhanded compliment and that it was the final straw that ended their relationship.

His song, “Heart Warfare”, was thought to be about Simpson, but Mayer dispute that saying, “That woman would never use heartbreak warfare. She was the most communicative, sweetest, kindest person.”

2. He gets to talk about his relationships public.

Mayer has talked about several of his ex-girlfriends in interviews over and over. He has no problem sharing intimate or unflattering details about his relationship.

In the same interview where he talked about his sex life with Jessica Simpson, he went on to discuss the reasons for his breakup with Jennifer Aniston.

There has been a rumor going around that Aniston dumped him because of his excessive tweeting, but he denied that in his response while also sending some shade in her direction.

Mayer began, “There was a rumor that I’d been dumped because I was tweeting too much,” he says. “That wasn’t it, but that was a big difference.”

He continued, “The brunt of her success came before TMZ and Twitter. I think she’s still hoping it goes back to 1998. She saw my involvement in technology as courting distraction.”

Aniston took the comments in stride, saying she still thought Mayer was “a wonderful guy."

She explained, “He had to put it out there that he broke up with me. And especially because it’s me. I’m not just some girl he’s dating.”

3. He’s not going to commit.

Mayer is known for having relationships but is definitely not known for having lasting ones!

The lothario seems to struggle to give up the single life so if you're going to date him, don't expect it to be for too long.

Mayer is reportedly difficult to date and he knows it. In response to a fan asking how he was still single on Instagram, he once replied, “Google me.”

Mayer seems to favor relationships that get deep and intimate fast. Once it’s over he is quick to move on to his next conquest.

4. He wants you to keep the relationship private.

Despite Mayer’s track record of discussing his relationships in interviews, he wants the women he dates to keep quiet about their situationships with him.

In 2009, he was dating Vanderpump Rules star, Scheana Marie, who was stopped by YoungHollywood.com and asked about her month-long relationship with Mayer.

Her comments didn’t seem offensive. She gushed, “I love his personality… he's funny... He can be, like, a dork.”

Her short interaction with the press seemed pretty innocent, but Mayer didn’t like the fact that she was talking about him and reportedly hasn’t spoken with her since.

5. He expects respect — even if he has hurt you.

Mayer has expressed frustration at Taylor Swift's choice to bring up their relationship in her music.

But the singer can be oblivious to how the relationship impacted the women he is with. That is definitely the case with his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The pair dated in 2009 when she was just 19 years old, and Mayer was 32. When the relationship ended, Swift wrote the song "Dear John" about her experience with him.

Mayer was caught off guard and told Rolling Stone in 2012, “I never got an e-mail. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down.

6. PDA is a must.

Mayer has never shied away from public displays of affection. Back when he was dating Cameron Diaz, they were reportedly “all over each other” in New York.

Although he said some unkind words after they broke up, Mayer had no problem kissing, hugging, and massaging Aniston in front of the cameras during another New York City outing in 2008.

Most notably, during Mayer’s longest relationship with Katy Perry, they wrote songs about one another and appeared in each other’s music videos.

Perry and Mayer were also pretty handsy at a 2013 Saturday Night Live after-party. The couple was reportedly kissing and gazing into each other’s eyes all night.

7. Age ain’t nothing but a number.

Trying to guess Mayer’s type can be a daunting task. But one thing is for sure, when it comes to age, he does not discriminate.

Post-breakup, he took a nasty dig at Aniston’s age, but during the relationship, he had no problem with her being eight years older than him.

Then there was Diaz, who was five years his senior. The age difference seemed irrelevant, and it didn’t stop them from enjoying each other’s company.

Perhaps the most shocking age difference in Mayer’s mates was the 13-year gap between himself and Swift, which she wrote about after their split.

